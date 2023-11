Anyone know the permutations if they draw with Bayern for dropping into Europa?



Hate playing English clubs in Europe, despite the atmosphere in the away end when Coutinho dinked it over De Gea



If United draw they get to 5 points (Arf). Gala and Copenhagen have 5 already and play each other so if that game finishes a draw, United are bottom. If Gala win, Copenhagen would stay on 5 and United would finish above them by virtue of their better head to head. On the flip side, if Copenhagen win, Gala have 5 and would finish above United as they’d have the better head to head.So the only way United go through with a draw is if Gala beat Copenhagen from what I can tell.