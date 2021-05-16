Don't they have a better goal difference to the Danes ?



No. And they have the same GD as Gala.A United win means they would need a draw in the PSV/Gala game to finish 2nd.A United win but a win in the PSV/Gala game sees United finishing 3rd.A United draw might give them a last gasp at Europa, but only if Gala loses.A United loss and they're out of everything.Edited to add: That was based on the current standing that gives PSV a point as they're playing Bayern right now. If that turns out to be something other than a draw, the above scenarios would need to be corrected. My bad.