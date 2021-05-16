« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4480 on: Today at 07:16:24 pm
Onana is really Spursy. They won't pull up trees with him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4481 on: Today at 07:39:05 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4482 on: Today at 07:44:28 pm
I see if galatasary win their last game, utd can't qualify from the group. I assume they have bayern away, whilst utd get Copenhagen at home?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4483 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm
@migueldelaney
United have squandered five leads in five Champions League group games this season, two by two goals.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4484 on: Today at 07:45:48 pm
Onana is worse than I thought. Perfect for them though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4485 on: Today at 07:46:41 pm
PaulF
I see if galatasary win their last game, utd can't qualify from the group. I assume they have bayern away, whilst utd get Copenhagen at home?


United have Bayern at home and Gala have Copenhagen away. Bayern will probably be resting everyone though with already finishing top.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4486 on: Today at 07:46:58 pm
PaulF
I see if galatasary win their last game, utd can't qualify from the group. I assume they have bayern away, whilst utd get Copenhagen at home?

United have Bayern at home.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4487 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm
mikey_LFC
United have Bayern at home.

Hope the Germans go full throttle in revenge for 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4488 on: Today at 07:58:08 pm
leinad

United have Bayern at home and Gala have Copenhagen away. Bayern will probably be resting everyone though with already finishing top.
As long as there is a winner in the Copenhagen game I think theyre out.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4489 on: Today at 08:07:00 pm
I suppose "brave" Onana will be apologizing to his teammates once again?  "Elite mentality."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/andre-onana-apology-manutd-bayern-30990771
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4490 on: Today at 08:07:09 pm
BobPaisley3
As long as there is a winner in the Copenhagen game I think theyre out.

Don't they have a better goal difference to the Danes ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4491 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm
Good day for that fat mess Ste Howson to make a video praising Onana :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4492 on: Today at 08:20:23 pm
Onana is dreadful. Where do they keep finding these crap expensive players? Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Anthony - those guys wouldnt stand out in the Championship
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4493 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm
Oldmanmick
Don't they have a better goal difference to the Danes ?

No. And they have the same GD as Gala.

A United win means they would need a draw in the PSV/Gala game to finish 2nd.
A United win but a win in the PSV/Gala game sees United finishing 3rd.
A United draw might give them a last gasp at Europa, but only if Gala loses.
A United loss and they're out of everything.

Edited to add: That was based on the current standing that gives PSV a point as they're playing Bayern right now. If that turns out to be something other than a draw, the above scenarios would need to be corrected. My bad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4494 on: Today at 08:24:38 pm
Wingman
Onana is dreadful. Where do they keep finding these crap expensive players? Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Anthony - those guys wouldnt stand out in the Championship

Oh for the days of Moyes' iPad bunker.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4495 on: Today at 08:31:07 pm
Are you watching Merseyside?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4496 on: Today at 08:36:18 pm
coolbyrne
No. And they have the same GD as Gala.

A United win means they would need a draw in the PSV/Gala game to finish 2nd.
A United win but a win in the PSV/Gala game sees United finishing 3rd.
A United draw might give them a last gasp at Europa, but only if Gala loses.
A United loss and they're out of everything.

Edited to add: That was based on the current standing that gives PSV a point as they're playing Bayern right now. If that turns out to be something other than a draw, the above scenarios would need to be corrected. My bad.

PSV?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4497 on: Today at 08:39:54 pm
coolbyrne
No. And they have the same GD as Gala.

A United win means they would need a draw in the PSV/Gala game to finish 2nd.
A United win but a win in the PSV/Gala game sees United finishing 3rd.
A United draw might give them a last gasp at Europa, but only if Gala loses.
A United loss and they're out of everything.

Edited to add: That was based on the current standing that gives PSV a point as they're playing Bayern right now. If that turns out to be something other than a draw, the above scenarios would need to be corrected. My bad.
It's H2H. If United fail to beat Bayern, they are out. GD doesn't matter.
https://en.as.com/soccer/what-tie-breaker-is-used-if-teams-finish-level-on-points-in-the-uefa-champions-league-group-stage-n/
