7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 11:57:34 am
Also, Garnacho already comes across as a massive twat.
Perfect player for them.
Romford_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 12:13:42 pm
Manoo seems to be the latest saviour for manu
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 12:16:45 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:53:15 am
Brilliant technique by Garnacho but loses a few points in the style awards as it was scored against a goalkeeper with abnormally short arms  ;)

It's a personal preference thing but I also prefer overhead kicks that slam into the ground with a bit of force, not so keen on these looping efforts.  Barnes for us and Gudjohnsen's against Leeds comes to mind.

Whilst it was great individual skill, I preferred ours against Man City, the way we pulled and teased and made space was excellent.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

BobPaisley3

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm
Great goal but Trevor Sinclairs will always be better. Bicycle kicks from outside the box dont come along too often.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Zlen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 12:22:41 pm
It's a nice goal and all, but these are for the most parts lucky shots.
Suarez for example scored about a dozen more impressive goals imo.

I think it's a better goal than Rooneys in execution, but that one was scored in the derby so it's 'heavier'.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 12:23:49 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:45:21 am
In fairness, we failed to beat relegation fodder ourselves very recently. No, not Luton. I'm talking about Man City.
Anything can happen in one game. They've had a run of games against the worst teams and they consistently put in poor performances.  They've also lost against virtually every decent team they've met.
slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
Did you ever notice something about Gary Neville when he's on comms in games. If we're 2 goals up, he must say once every 2 or 3 mins if the other team can just get 1 goal back it could change the game. You can hear the desperation in his voice, When Utd are 2 up (which granted isn't very often) its just a load of balls about how good Utd can be or how well they're seeing the game out 
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 01:11:13 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
Did you ever notice something about Gary Neville when he's on comms in games. If we're 2 goals up, he must say once every 2 or 3 mins if the other team can just get 1 goal back it could change the game. You can hear the desperation in his voice, When Utd are 2 up (which granted isn't very often) its just a load of balls about how good Utd can be or how well they're seeing the game out

No. I always turn the sound off if forced to watch a Sky stream.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 01:55:16 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
Did you ever notice something about Gary Neville when he's on comms in games. If we're 2 goals up, he must say once every 2 or 3 mins if the other team can just get 1 goal back it could change the game. You can hear the desperation in his voice, When Utd are 2 up (which granted isn't very often) its just a load of balls about how good Utd can be or how well they're seeing the game out 
The c*nt shouldn't be anywhere near our games and you can also say that about Carragher these days.
They are massive pantomime figures who should really be fucked off from Sly, but they won't as the c*nts always get massive reactions and Sly Sports thrive on that.
slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:55:16 pm
The c*nt shouldn't be anywhere near our games and you can also say that about Carragher these days.
They are massive pantomime figures who should really be fucked off from Sly, but they won't as the c*nts always get massive reactions and Sly Sports thrive on that.

Aye, spot on, Speaking of people making idiots of themselves on Sky. That Micah Richards dancing in the We Buy Any Car ad just they have on....christ
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 02:05:42 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm
Great goal but Trevor Sinclairs will always be better. Bicycle kicks from outside the box dont come along too often.
Ibrahimovic!
Hestoic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 02:40:47 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
Did you ever notice something about Gary Neville when he's on comms in games. If we're 2 goals up, he must say once every 2 or 3 mins if the other team can just get 1 goal back it could change the game. You can hear the desperation in his voice, When Utd are 2 up (which granted isn't very often) its just a load of balls about how good Utd can be or how well they're seeing the game out

In my dreamworld, I would absolutely love to see the Premier League host their own tv channel and keep objective. I've had to just switch on and off only for the 90 minutes of the match these days and skip the pre and post match punditry because it's so infuriating.

I was paying for a Now TV Sky Sports pass but I haven't renewed it because of how bad their discussions are and how painfully obvious the agendas are in order to manipulate viewers and cause drama for views. If the Premier League had their own channel they wouldn't need to play these silly games constantly because literally everyone who pays to watch football now would go there immediately. They would also be free to talk about the things they should all be talking about - the blatant cheating and corruption that is involved in the game at all levels up to the World Cup.

Instead, they are all paid shills beholden to advertisers and if you go back to the discussions between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher when they first started working together, you can see the difference in the quality. Gary Neville of all people earned the respect of so many Liverpool fans because of his good punditry and now they've all become caricatures of themselves with slapstick over the top laughing and bs opinions.
Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 03:22:02 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm
Great goal but Trevor Sinclairs will always be better.
Another monumental twat. Hmm is there a pattern emerging?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 03:23:43 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 02:40:47 pm
In my dreamworld, I would absolutely love to see the Premier League host their own tv channel and keep objective.

If the Premier League had their own channel they wouldn't need to play these silly games constantly because literally everyone who pays to watch football now would go there immediately. They would also be free to talk about the things they should all be talking about - the blatant cheating and corruption that is involved in the game at all levels up to the World Cup.

Ahh, such naivety...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 03:33:15 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 12:13:42 pm
Manoo seems to be the latest saviour for manu

The praise for him was so weird, the entire game was basically championship level, two teams taking turns giving the ball away over and over under no pressure, with no real stand out on either side. Then Mainoo gets subbed and suddenly his performance is being talked about as exceptional and he's now the next big thing.

He'll look back on the praise a few years from now and wonder how he ended up playing for everton in league one.
Hestoic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 04:44:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:23:43 pm
Ahh, such naivety...

That's why I started with "in my dream world".
lobsterboy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 05:32:11 pm
That Garanacho goal reminds me of this one.

I'd say ours was better because the goalie he beat had proper length arms as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tBiQ79Ns5M

Far less fuss over it though, can't imagine why.
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:32:11 pm
That Garanacho goal reminds me of this one.

I'd say ours was better because the goalie he beat had proper length arms as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tBiQ79Ns5M

Far less fuss over it though, can't imagine why.
You could see he knew exactly what he was going to there. Superb execution from Benteke.

I don't recall it being touted as the best goal in Premier League history though, like I saw yesterday's goal described.  ::)
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:31:12 am
Rooneys was better

I was watching the Rooney documentary last night and while he shinned it, the amount of power he got into it.

Also, Rooney, from his debut v Arsenal, to the end of his career, smashed in some fantastic goals, you knew when he tried that overhead kick he knew exactly where it was going. Meanwhile, Garnacho is shite, that Fellaniesque shot in the second half was pure gurning twat standard
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 06:04:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
You could see he knew exactly what he was going to there. Superb execution from Benteke.

I don't recall it being touted as the best goal in Premier League history though, like I saw yesterday's goal described.  ::)

Yep, far better goal, as was Cans at Fulham
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 06:08:36 pm
everyone's forgetting Crouchie.  great goal that was.
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 06:11:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:04:31 pm
Yep, far better goal, as was Cans at Fulham
The Emre Can goal was ridiculous.  :o

Anthony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
All this talk is going over my head...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 10:10:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:04:31 pm
Yep, far better goal, as was Cans at Fulham

Was at Watford, helped secure CL football as well.
Rafa

Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm »
Agree - Cans goal was near perfect. Almost looked like a fake/video game it was so clean and well executed. 
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:10:48 pm
Was at Watford, helped secure CL football as well.

Ah yeah it was wasn't it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4WPKtj0F15c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4WPKtj0F15c</a>

Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4466 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »
a lot more impressive coz he wasn't standing still as the ball came in, which almost all bike kicks are.  he had to get into position while tracking the ball, not just brace himself for the leap.

I almost hit the ceiling watching that go in.
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4467 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Cracking ball in from Lucas as well.

Anyway, let them think that one was the best. Jim Beglin mentioned "swagger" on the comms I was watching. Great.

They've only gone and turned another bloody corner eh?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4468 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Cracking ball in from Lucas as well.

Anyway, let them think that one was the best. Jim Beglin mentioned "swagger" on the comms I was watching. Great.

They've only gone and turned another bloody corner eh?
Have they trademarked the word 'Swaggoh' yet?
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4469 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Cracking ball in from Lucas as well.

Anyway, let them think that one was the best. Jim Beglin mentioned "swagger" on the comms I was watching. Great.
the guy with him said "pyrotechnic" 2-3 times as well.

microphone in one hand ....
Online newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
Holy crap - I forgot how good that was from Can. And arguably harder too.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 12:34:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:56 am
Holy crap - I forgot how good that was from Can. And arguably harder too.
I remember at the time thinking how utterly ridiculous it was. Just absolutely sensational.
Online newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 12:43:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:34:28 am
I remember at the time thinking how utterly ridiculous it was. Just absolutely sensational.

But - apparently - not one of the greatest goals in Premier League history despite the significance in helping secure CL football for the first time under Klopp.

Gazpacho's goal - while top drawer - against a perennial relegation candidate in the 13th game of the season however......
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 12:46:39 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:43:45 am
But - apparently - not one of the greatest goals in Premier League history despite the significance in helping secure CL football for the first time under Klopp.
If he had a Man United shirt on when he put that away, imagine the hysterics from the media.
Online newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 12:47:51 am »
Oddly!!! The Premier League was a fan of Can's goal!!

2016/17 goal of the season!

https://www.premierleague.com/video/single/403315
Offline thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 09:36:03 am »
I was trying to find the John Barnes overhead kick and came across this brilliantly bad piece of commentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4iB4ZnVRPI&t=162s
The understated appreciation of the overhead kick is already wonderful but then to immediately prattle on about how it might have earned Dean Ashton a move to a bigger club is the icing on the cake.

(Barnes's overhead kick is later on in the same video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4iB4ZnVRPI&t=231s)

Offline slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 09:43:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:56 am
Holy crap - I forgot how good that was from Can. And arguably harder too.

So did I. The technique there while running is class. So was Benteke's goal.
Great goal from Garnacho like but it's in a long list of brilliant goals like that.
Online tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:22:44 am
I'm disappointed that Tony's Left hasn't popped in to remind us of the points gap.
I'd been meaning to considering this will probably be as small it gets for rest of the season
Online Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4478 on: Today at 08:11:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:51:44 pm
I'd been meaning to considering this will probably be as small it gets for rest of the season

And still holding on to that sixth spot you seem to like so much.......... for now
