Did you ever notice something about Gary Neville when he's on comms in games. If we're 2 goals up, he must say once every 2 or 3 mins if the other team can just get 1 goal back it could change the game. You can hear the desperation in his voice, When Utd are 2 up (which granted isn't very often) its just a load of balls about how good Utd can be or how well they're seeing the game out



In my dreamworld, I would absolutely love to see the Premier League host their own tv channel and keep objective. I've had to just switch on and off only for the 90 minutes of the match these days and skip the pre and post match punditry because it's so infuriating.I was paying for a Now TV Sky Sports pass but I haven't renewed it because of how bad their discussions are and how painfully obvious the agendas are in order to manipulate viewers and cause drama for views. If the Premier League had their own channel they wouldn't need to play these silly games constantly because literally everyone who pays to watch football now would go there immediately. They would also be free to talk about the things they should all be talking about - the blatant cheating and corruption that is involved in the game at all levels up to the World Cup.Instead, they are all paid shills beholden to advertisers and if you go back to the discussions between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher when they first started working together, you can see the difference in the quality. Gary Neville of all people earned the respect of so many Liverpool fans because of his good punditry and now they've all become caricatures of themselves with slapstick over the top laughing and bs opinions.