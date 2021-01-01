« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:11:50 am
Imagine these fucking fannies doing a Klopp pre-season? c*nts would be curled up in a ball crying for their mammies on the first day :lmao

I saw that yesterday and wondered about the same thing.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 02:27:55 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
Seen plenty of the one where he kicks the ball out, but had forgotten this. What a player  ;D

https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1727218604754776366

Not many players could have pegged the steward with such accuracy at such a distance, it's true...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:46:17 pm
I saw that yesterday and wondered about the same thing.  ;D

From 14 minutes in, at 16 mins Mo looks fucked- Jurgen "and the James Milner award goes to" :lmao

Szobo "no comment" when asked if his first day was easy ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P75ZM9RQkSk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P75ZM9RQkSk</a>

Fuck the Tories

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm
From 14 minutes in, at 16 mins Mo looks fucked- Jurgen "and the James Milner award goes to" :lmao

Szobo "no comment" when asked if his first day was easy ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P75ZM9RQkSk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P75ZM9RQkSk</a>

 :lmao
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
Seen plenty of the one where he kicks the ball out, but had forgotten this. What a player  ;D

https://twitter.com/NOT_MOTD/status/1727218604754776366
Yeah but hes probably one of their top 5 best signings inthe last 10 years
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:21:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm
Yeah but hes probably one of their top 5 best signings inthe last 10 years

Good point. On wiki it says Moyes signed him in 2013 and Ole sold him in 2019, which shows you how utterly dreadful their transfer business has been. About the only decent signings have been De Gea, Ronaldo & Fernandez. I'm no expert on these, so willing to be corrected.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:21:42 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:21:27 am
"the only decent signings have been De Gea, Ronaldo & Fernandez"
Two of them had farcical contract exits, and one begged to be subbed off when we played them at their theatre of dooms. How can such a wealthy club mis-manage their best assets and scouting for the best part of a decade?
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:51:12 pm
Sunday is a banker win for Everton. The mentality midgets of Man Utd won't handle the atmosphere Sunday.

Their only hope:

Referee: John Brooks.
Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:04:31 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:21:42 pm
Two of them had farcical contract exits, and one begged to be subbed off when we played them at their theatre of dooms. How can such a wealthy club mis-manage their best assets and scouting for the best part of a decade?

The pain of having a lot of money, but having a near neighbour that's always got a little bit more.
They're not the big attraction any more, they'd have been buying your De Bruynes, Haalands and Grealishes.

I'm not sure United ever developed players like we did with Sadio, Mo, Firmino, Gini, Robertson. They generally bought the star players of other teams. They seemed to develop players from their youth system rather than shopping around for bargains.

Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:06:31 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:51:12 pm
Sunday is a banker win for Everton. The mentality midgets of Man Utd won't handle the atmosphere Sunday.

Their only hope:

Referee: John Brooks.
Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

So Kavanagh, from Manchester, is involved in two Manchester v Liverpool (as in cities) games in two days?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:18:32 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:06:31 pm
So Kavanagh, from Manchester, is involved in two Manchester v Liverpool (as in cities) games in two days?

Nah he will be banned on Sunday for having a stinker giving shite decisions against us on Saturday
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:29:13 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 07:06:31 pm
So Kavanagh, from Manchester, is involved in two Manchester v Liverpool (as in cities) games in two days?

Saves on travel costs for the PGMOL.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
