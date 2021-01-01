Two of them had farcical contract exits, and one begged to be subbed off when we played them at their theatre of dooms. How can such a wealthy club mis-manage their best assets and scouting for the best part of a decade?



The pain of having a lot of money, but having a near neighbour that's always got a little bit more.They're not the big attraction any more, they'd have been buying your De Bruynes, Haalands and Grealishes.I'm not sure United ever developed players like we did with Sadio, Mo, Firmino, Gini, Robertson. They generally bought the star players of other teams. They seemed to develop players from their youth system rather than shopping around for bargains.