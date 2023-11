https://x.com/JM10ii/status/1725643322373361833?s=20



Sterling must be fuming.



Rashford's always been a bit streaky, but last season he scored the most he ever has for them in a single season, got a contract extension and now seems to be at his worst. I wonder if he's just given up caring a bit, the fans seem to hate him despite him being their most consistent scorers since he broke through. Playing through a back injury for months, only to get thrown under the bus by your manager and see the fans turn on you can't be great for morale.