« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 208421 times)

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,345
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4280 on: November 12, 2023, 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2023, 03:51:33 pm
Just 6 points...also top of the league.

Their swagger was fully deserved though, being only 6 point behind after 12 games, that's merely 19 points behind at the end of the season if that rate is maintained.  ;D
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4281 on: November 12, 2023, 04:05:12 pm »
If Man City lose though they're only 6 points off first place with 26 games to go

Worrying times
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4282 on: November 12, 2023, 04:13:42 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on November 11, 2023, 09:38:45 pm
They are crap but we are not that far ahead of a really crap team and that is worrying.

Lol.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,122
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4283 on: November 12, 2023, 06:55:32 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on November 11, 2023, 09:38:45 pm
They are crap but we are not that far ahead of a really crap team and that is worrying.

Good one :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4284 on: November 12, 2023, 08:25:12 pm »
Kids have been really into piss take mode with the missus lately, they slaughtered her over the Copenhagen game. Even when they win they just point out how shit they are and she cannot argue ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4285 on: November 12, 2023, 08:49:14 pm »
Theres only one team jammy enough to spawn it into the top six with a GD of -3
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4286 on: November 12, 2023, 09:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 12, 2023, 08:49:14 pm
Theres only one team jammy enough to spawn it into the top six with a GD of -3

They finished third last season and if memory serves they only got into double figures goal difference in late April or early May. That must be some kind of record?

E7H breaking all sorts of records.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4287 on: Yesterday at 02:49:42 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 11, 2023, 10:21:48 pm
Just had a peek at their fixture list until the new year.

Everton A
Galatasaray A
Saudi's A
Chelsea H
Bournemouth H
Bayern H
Liverpool A
West Ham A
Villa H
Forest A

ETH suspended for the Everton match.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4288 on: Yesterday at 03:43:43 am »
OK so I guess they'll win that one, but the rest will be tough
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,256
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4289 on: Yesterday at 04:28:52 am »
Quote from: andy07 on November 11, 2023, 09:38:45 pm
They are crap but we are not that far ahead of a really crap team and that is worrying.

A 6 points gap after just 12 games is pretty big really.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 08:45:22 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:28:52 am
A 6 points gap after just 12 games is pretty big really.

Especially when you think we've been robbed of potentially 3pts at Spurs and they've been gifted 3 pts v Wolves, gap could easily be 11 pts.

When they've played top 6 teams, they've lost all 3 games and they'll get turned over by Everton, the Saudis and Chelsea in their next 3
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,758
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4291 on: Yesterday at 12:07:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:43:43 am
OK so I guess they'll win that one, but the rest will be tough
I reckon the Ev will do them in that match.
The Ev are showing plenty of effort of late and Man U don't like a battle these days.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 05:37:29 pm »
Ferguson on the news at Charlton's funeral. He describes it as a very sombre occasion. By the looks of him that's the closest to a sober occasion he's been for a long long time.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm »
idk. They are only 6 points, 4 losses and 20 goals behind us. Its got that Wile E Coyote vibe. So So close. So close.

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,635
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on November 11, 2023, 09:38:45 pm
They are crap but we are not that far ahead of a really crap team and that is worrying.

They're always on several more league points than their performances warrant. They've even finished above us 2 of the last 3 seasons.

If we're 6 points ahead of them we must be miles ahead of them in reality.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm »
They are stuck in the past these days. I almost feel sorry for them but then I remember how they were when they were winning. It's been 10 years already.

Long may it continue.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,002
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm »
The thread where they are whining about Rashfords red card is nuts :D



Just shows how few times anything gets given against them and when something finally is, they create a 25 page post on it :D

Imagine if they were reffed like us, they'd lose their shit.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,289
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:07:19 pm
I reckon the Ev will do them in that match.
The Ev are showing plenty of effort of late and Man U don't like a battle these days.

Everton want to ensure theyve got a few more points accrued before they bend over for their new Manc beaux so theyll try their hardest to stuff United.
Logged

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm
idk. They are only 6 points, 4 losses and 20 goals behind us. Its got that Wile E Coyote vibe. So So close. So close.

Its quite weird that they never seem to draw games. They either play top half teams and get thumped, or somehow squeeze out a win against the lower half teams through last minute goals, goals out of nowhere from the likes of McTominay or Lindelof or of course gifts from a ref.

Its a really baffling points tally they have currently when they have been dogshit for pretty much every minute of every game this season.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,635
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 06:43:31 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm
Its quite weird that they never seem to draw games. They either play top half teams and get thumped, or somehow squeeze out a win against the lower half teams through last minute goals, goals out of nowhere from the likes of McTominay or Lindelof or of course gifts from a ref.

Its a really baffling points tally they have currently when they have been dogshit for pretty much every minute of every game this season.

It's been the same most seasons since 2013. There's barely been a season they've warranted top 4 based on performances and tgey should have been bottom half a couple of times like Chelsea last year. Even Arteta finished 8th the other year with Arsenal and they were 8th the season before that as well.

Their privilege has stopped them bottoming out though and rebuilding properly. It's always spend big in the summer and we'll challenge again at the top next season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 