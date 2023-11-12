Just 6 points...also top of the league.
They are crap but we are not that far ahead of a really crap team and that is worrying.
Theres only one team jammy enough to spawn it into the top six with a GD of -3
Just had a peek at their fixture list until the new year.Everton AGalatasaray ASaudi's AChelsea HBournemouth HBayern HLiverpool AWest Ham AVilla HForest A
A 6 points gap after just 12 games is pretty big really.
OK so I guess they'll win that one, but the rest will be tough
I reckon the Ev will do them in that match.The Ev are showing plenty of effort of late and Man U don't like a battle these days.
idk. They are only 6 points, 4 losses and 20 goals behind us. Its got that Wile E Coyote vibe. So So close. So close.
Its quite weird that they never seem to draw games. They either play top half teams and get thumped, or somehow squeeze out a win against the lower half teams through last minute goals, goals out of nowhere from the likes of McTominay or Lindelof or of course gifts from a ref. Its a really baffling points tally they have currently when they have been dogshit for pretty much every minute of every game this season.
