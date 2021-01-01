« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 200187 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,305
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.
Well I did hear the chants of "Roony...Roony" last night.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,238
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 12:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.

Giggseh til end of season hopefully
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Played 17, won 8 lost 9.

Games they've won:
Wolves by 1
Forest by 1
Burnley by 1
Palace by 3
Brentford by 1
Sheffield Utd by 1
Copenhagen by 1
Fulham by 1.

 ;D ;D ;D

Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 12:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.

I know they've both recently taken up new roles but Phil Nevile or Rooney on an interim basis would be hilarious
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.
Give it to Scholeseh, he was talking a lot of sense last night
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,422
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:32:44 pm
Played 17, won 8 lost 9.

Games they've won:
Wolves by 1
Forest by 1
Burnley by 1
Palace by 3
Brentford by 1
Sheffield Utd by 1
Copenhagen by 1
Fulham by 1.

 ;D ;D ;D

Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,239
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 12:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:40:19 pm
Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.

Doesnt matter what his wages are hes still shite. ;D
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:40:19 pm
Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.

Thing is, can they do that whilst there are players there on stupid wages? If you're a half decent player coming into a squad where a bunch of players are on 200k+, are you going to accept being on less?

I feel like the only way they can get out of this is by getting rid of the bigger players, which will take time, and in that time, simply promote from the youth ranks (so maybe only buy young  players for that period).
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 12:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:44:15 pm
Thing is, can they do that whilst there are players there on stupid wages? If you're a half decent player coming into a squad where a bunch of players are on 200k+, are you going to accept being on less?

I feel like the only way they can get out of this is by getting rid of the bigger players, which will take time, and in that time, simply promote from the youth ranks (so maybe only buy young  players for that period).

Neville would be leading the fans with pitchforks if they went that route. They are doomed
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 12:49:22 pm »
Can't believe there are people in here worried about meeting United in the Europa Final. They'd be the worst team in history to ever jam their way to that.

I do want them to finish 3rd and get into the Europa, just to drag out their European misery beyond a CL group exit or a guaranteed last-16 drubbing if they somehow do finish second. I'd like to see them in another 6 games in the Europa first. Same as all the English clubs in Europe - I like to see them do well, just not win anything. It would help Liverpool if Newcastle are busy in Europe until at least March.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,755
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 12:50:57 pm »
They would shit the bed against us in a European final. No matter how much Sky bigs them up, we're still top dog for English sides in Europe.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 12:52:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:26:38 am
Was in Cardiff in 2003, didn't see much hassle but I'd imagine Dublin would be a disaster.

1995 wasnt much fun and Id expect the way Dublin to be set out to be more like London than Cardiff.  Cardiff seemed to be able to separate rival fans more easily. Defo less interaction than at Wembley were everyone is on the same trains (at least in old Wembley).

Maybe 2024 would be very different than 1995. Getting a ticket would be a nightmare and my expectation would be wed be outnumbered in the ground. We were significantly in 1995 at Wembley.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 12:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:52:26 pm
my expectation would be wed be outnumbered in the ground.

No chance.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,422
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:44:15 pm
Thing is, can they do that whilst there are players there on stupid wages? If you're a half decent player coming into a squad where a bunch of players are on 200k+, are you going to accept being on less?

I feel like the only way they can get out of this is by getting rid of the bigger players, which will take time, and in that time, simply promote from the youth ranks (so maybe only buy young  players for that period).

It won't be easy that's for sure. But if they are talking to a player in his early 20's or something and said players concern is he's getting paid less than others then a good DOF should think this player isn't what we are looking for.

I don't think the manager is that bad as he coached Ajax pretty well and since he left they have collapsed but I'm not convinced on his signings. He commented last week that he won't play like he did at Ajax as it won't work but then only buys players from Ajax  ;D
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,238
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 01:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:52:26 pm
1995 wasnt much fun and Id expect the way Dublin to be set out to be more like London than Cardiff.  Cardiff seemed to be able to separate rival fans more easily. Defo less interaction than at Wembley were everyone is on the same trains (at least in old Wembley).

Maybe 2024 would be very different than 1995. Getting a ticket would be a nightmare and my expectation would be wed be outnumbered in the ground. We were significantly in 1995 at Wembley.

Don't think this has ever been the case in any European final we've played in, with the exception of Rome 1984. I see no reason why Liverpool wouldn't have more inside the ground and think after the scenes in Madrid/Paris that more Liverpool fans from across Europe and the world wouldn't come. It'll be an absolute party if we get there and it's the thing I want to happen more than anything this season regardless of who we play.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 01:07:38 pm »
I hope we dont meet them in the final. Not because they would have a chance of beating us, but it would be carnage , no way would it remain trouble free ,unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 01:11:56 pm »
They're not getting to a Europa League final. :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,755
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 01:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:11:56 pm
They're not getting to a Europa League final. :lmao

Never mind them having more fans on the day than us.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,305
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 01:16:01 pm »
Relax, Liverpool won't be meeting Man United in Europe anytime soon.

That it's even theoretically possible this season, is an aberration.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 01:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:52:26 pm

Maybe 2024 would be very different than 1995. Getting a ticket would be a nightmare and my expectation would be wed be outnumbered in the ground. We were significantly in 1995 at Wembley.

Thats because you went a year early.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,305
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:18:22 pm
Thats because you went a year early.
Hmmm I suspect a case of Evertonitis.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:07:38 pm
I hope we dont meet them in the final. Not because they would have a chance of beating us, but it would be carnage , no way would it remain trouble free ,unfortunately.

See I don't think this. Are they shite? Yes. Can even the most shite teams fluke a win against a much, much better opponent? Yes.

So while I wouldn't be worried if that was the final, I'd prefer not to. If they do make it into Champions League Division 2, and we meet them, I would rather it were a 2 leg affair. Double the chance of humiliation for them and half the chance of a spawny result for them.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:23:23 pm
See I don't think this. Are they shite? Yes. Can even the most shite teams fluke a win against a much, much better opponent? Yes.

So while I wouldn't be worried if that was the final, I'd prefer not to. If they do make it into Champions League Division 2, and we meet them, I would rather it were a 2 leg affair. Double the chance of humiliation for them and half the chance of a spawny result for them.
Yeah I do agree, obviously anything could happen (officials) in the final and theoretically united might beat us. I would love to play them over two legs again, we would destroy them.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,125
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 01:42:22 pm »
Have we ever lost 9 games or more in the first 17 games in all comps?

Even last season with injuries and the one the other season with no defenders we didnt look as bad as these.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,969
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 01:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:09:19 am
Liverpool v United in Dublin as part of a UEFA run event.

Sounds fun for anyone who wants to go the game.

Have you ever been to a cup final with United and Liverpool? Maybe itd be different in 2024 but the ones Ive been to werent that much fun before or after the game.

My mate booked us on a coach from Newton Le Willows to go to the Ronny Whelan curler League cup final against them.
Only thing was it was 56 seater with 54 United fans. Long story with many hilarious moments but fait to say it was one of the maddest day trips o Wembley.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,805
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 01:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:42:22 pm
Have we ever lost 9 games or more in the first 17 games in all comps?

Even last season with injuries and the one the other season with no defenders we didnt look as bad as these.

No, Roy was our worst, but even his total record was 9 losses total in 31 games.
Played 31
Won 13
Drew 9
Lost 9

(One of those draws was the Carling Cup exit on penalties, so Ten Hag is still technically 1 defeat away from being as bad as Hodgson)
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 01:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:18:22 pm
Thats because you went a year early.

Ive inadvertently outed myself as a bloo
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:54:51 pm
No chance.

We were massively in 1996. I reckon it was 70-30.

Might be different now but United still have the bigger fanbase
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:50:57 pm
They would shit the bed against us in a European final. No matter how much Sky bigs them up, we're still top dog for English sides in Europe.
its in dublin, so would hope if we get there we meet a decent eurpean team, means no aggro in bars etc
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,125
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 02:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:50:18 pm
No, Roy was our worst, but even his total record was 9 losses total in 31 games.
Played 31
Won 13
Drew 9
Lost 9

(One of those draws was the Carling Cup exit on penalties, so Ten Hag is still technically 1 defeat away from being as bad as Hodgson)
;D Nice one mate, cheers
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 02:02:34 pm
its in dublin, so would hope if we get there we meet a decent eurpean team, means no aggro in bars etc

Can someone knock out Roma please.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 