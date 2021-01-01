Can't believe there are people in here worried about meeting United in the Europa Final. They'd be the worst team in history to ever jam their way to that.



I do want them to finish 3rd and get into the Europa, just to drag out their European misery beyond a CL group exit or a guaranteed last-16 drubbing if they somehow do finish second. I'd like to see them in another 6 games in the Europa first. Same as all the English clubs in Europe - I like to see them do well, just not win anything. It would help Liverpool if Newcastle are busy in Europe until at least March.