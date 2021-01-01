« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 199656 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,302
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.
Well I did hear the chants of "Roony...Roony" last night.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,236
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 12:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.

Giggseh til end of season hopefully
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Played 17, won 8 lost 9.

Games they've won:
Wolves by 1
Forest by 1
Burnley by 1
Palace by 3
Brentford by 1
Sheffield Utd by 1
Copenhagen by 1
Fulham by 1.

 ;D ;D ;D

Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 12:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.

I know they've both recently taken up new roles but Phil Nevile or Rooney on an interim basis would be hilarious
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:12:07 pm
You just know they will hire an ex-player, again.
Give it to Scholeseh, he was talking a lot of sense last night
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 12:32:44 pm
Played 17, won 8 lost 9.

Games they've won:
Wolves by 1
Forest by 1
Burnley by 1
Palace by 3
Brentford by 1
Sheffield Utd by 1
Copenhagen by 1
Fulham by 1.

 ;D ;D ;D

Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,235
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 12:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:40:19 pm
Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.

Doesnt matter what his wages are hes still shite. ;D
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,429
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:40:19 pm
Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.

Thing is, can they do that whilst there are players there on stupid wages? If you're a half decent player coming into a squad where a bunch of players are on 200k+, are you going to accept being on less?

I feel like the only way they can get out of this is by getting rid of the bigger players, which will take time, and in that time, simply promote from the youth ranks (so maybe only buy young  players for that period).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 