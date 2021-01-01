Bloody hell!! They could fix so many issues if they bought in a top quality DOF. Someone to do proper research on a player and negotiate a decent fee and wages. Antony was on £20k a week at Ajax so these idiots offer him £200k a week! Who does that? He probably would have accepted £50k a week.



Thing is, can they do that whilst there are players there on stupid wages? If you're a half decent player coming into a squad where a bunch of players are on 200k+, are you going to accept being on less?I feel like the only way they can get out of this is by getting rid of the bigger players, which will take time, and in that time, simply promote from the youth ranks (so maybe only buy young players for that period).