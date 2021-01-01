The reason Solskjaer survived for so long is because each and every time the pressure really built on him, he managed to spawn a few wins. In the end it was only to their detriment. Ten Haag appears to have the same fortune.
And long may it continue.
The pressure was really starting to build on and off the pitch, so that win probably keeps him there until at least christmas - despite having lost the dressing room, whilst playing terrible football, and with home fans regularly booing performances this season at half time/full time, and when poor substitutions are made.
A couple more lucky wins over the Christmas period should keep him there until the summer. Then they can spend another £250m and dream again.