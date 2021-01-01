

The most disgraceful part of that game was Man U keeping Maguire on the pitch when he was quite clearly concussed. Clubs performing their own concussion protocols is a recipe for putting points over player health. He was clearly shaken two or three times. Obviously it speaks to their decline that they wanted him on the pitch but joking aside its a very serious matter.



Man U are not alone here. I remember Reece James being knocked spark out and playing on when he came too. And we all remember Senegal doing the same to Sadio.



On the flip side we have players repeatedly faking head injuries to stop opponents attacks. Trust English football to take a serious player health issue and make a mockery of it. I would back a 5 minute concussion bin (or substitution). That would put a stop to all of the above.