Offline Skeeve

« Reply #3960 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:13 am
In your opinion when is the last time Rashford actually looked as if he gave a damn on the football pitch? I am not just talking about in this manager's reign but in all the other ones as well. Players have an obligation at the very least try their best, regardless of the circumstances. It amazes me how many people on here are making so many excuses for them. I would be too embarrassed to show myself in public after a performance like the team gave in a local derby, never mind slink off to some night club.

If united players refused to leave the house after bad performances, the entire squad would be agoraphobic by now.
Offline Skeeve

« Reply #3961 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:02:16 pm
Why is he so obsessed with people apologising to him.  It's like some Geordie Shore shite where the biggest dickheads on earth are trying to point score against each other.

It'd be funny if these players he wants to apologise did so by breaking out the weasely version of an apology that politicians and celebs use when they fuck up and don't actually want to apologise.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #3962 on: Today at 03:15:05 pm »
The reason Solskjaer survived for so long is because each and every time the pressure really built on him, he managed to spawn a few wins. In the end it was only to their detriment. Ten Haag appears to have the same fortune.
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #3963 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm »
Perhaps in the winter transfer window they could try NOT throwing money at the problem

What am I saying? That isn't the United way

And it's far less amusing. Though today's fluke doesn't disprove that Ten Hag has all the wrong players and they're playing all the wrong way

Giggles afoot with this club
Offline Nobby Reserve

« Reply #3964 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:15:05 pm
The reason Solskjaer survived for so long is because each and every time the pressure really built on him, he managed to spawn a few wins. In the end it was only to their detriment.


Sounds like the Test careers of a few English cricketers!

Bairstow for one.
Online Fromola

« Reply #3965 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:13 am
In your opinion when is the last time Rashford actually looked as if he gave a damn on the football pitch? I am not just talking about in this manager's reign but in all the other ones as well. Players have an obligation at the very least try their best, regardless of the circumstances. It amazes me how many people on here are making so many excuses for them. I would be too embarrassed to show myself in public after a performance like the team gave in a local derby, never mind slink off to some night club.

Rashford is an odd one. He's either absolutely hopeless or scoring every week and full of confidence. Rashford was carrying them for a lot of last season, without his goals this season they're fucked.

Whether it's a mentality issue or he's just a pure confidence player.
Offline MonsLibpool

« Reply #3966 on: Today at 03:46:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:15:05 pm
The reason Solskjaer survived for so long is because each and every time the pressure really built on him, he managed to spawn a few wins. In the end it was only to their detriment. Ten Haag appears to have the same fortune.
He also had some friends in the media supporting him. Without that, he wouldn't have lasted 4 seasons. Seven Hag doesnt have that luxury.
Offline wampa1

« Reply #3967 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:43 pm
Rashford is an odd one. He's either absolutely hopeless or scoring every week and full of confidence. Rashford was carrying them for a lot of last season, without his goals this season they're fucked.

Whether it's a mentality issue or he's just a pure confidence player.
He'd thrive under Klopp.
Online CraigDS

« Reply #3968 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 03:58:42 pm
He'd thrive under Klopp.

Don't think he would. He'd be better than he is now, but he's not that good a player and has been over hyped for years.
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #3969 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 03:58:42 pm
He'd thrive under Klopp.

Yeah, but Klopp is an elite-level man-manager who could turn copper into gold

I don't think bringing Rashford to the heady heights of "pretty good" would be much to sing about

But yep total confidence player. And the word for that concept around this club is dejected
Offline MJD-L4

« Reply #3970 on: Today at 04:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:43 pm
Rashford is an odd one. He's either absolutely hopeless or scoring every week and full of confidence. Rashford was carrying them for a lot of last season, without his goals this season they're fucked.

Whether it's a mentality issue or he's just a pure confidence player.

We had a sizeable chunk of their fanbase thinking he was in with a shout of winning the Ballon D'or because he was good for about 3 months last season.

Funnily enough that's the longest spell of him actually being decent in his entire career. He's 26 now. Hes not getting any better than he is. Which, if we're being honest, is quite shit.
Offline the_red_pill

« Reply #3971 on: Today at 04:50:21 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Is that correct? Nobody has vandalized the article? That's crazy.
That really is crazy. That can't be surely?
Even Rafa doesn't have more than 54% for us, IIRC.
Online 12C

« Reply #3972 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:13:52 pm
Used to go to the Heath back in the day when I lived in Garston. It's a block of flats now :(

It magically caught fire and the flats  appeared
Online thaddeus

« Reply #3973 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
ten Hag has just had his Mark Robins moment.  Or was that with McTominay a few weeks ago?

Whatever... Keep him, he's the right man for the job.
