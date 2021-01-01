In your opinion when is the last time Rashford actually looked as if he gave a damn on the football pitch? I am not just talking about in this manager's reign but in all the other ones as well. Players have an obligation at the very least try their best, regardless of the circumstances. It amazes me how many people on here are making so many excuses for them. I would be too embarrassed to show myself in public after a performance like the team gave in a local derby, never mind slink off to some night club.
Why is he so obsessed with people apologising to him. It's like some Geordie Shore shite where the biggest dickheads on earth are trying to point score against each other.
The reason Solskjaer survived for so long is because each and every time the pressure really built on him, he managed to spawn a few wins. In the end it was only to their detriment.
Rashford is an odd one. He's either absolutely hopeless or scoring every week and full of confidence. Rashford was carrying them for a lot of last season, without his goals this season they're fucked.Whether it's a mentality issue or he's just a pure confidence player.
He'd thrive under Klopp.
Is that correct? Nobody has vandalized the article? That's crazy.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Used to go to the Heath back in the day when I lived in Garston. It's a block of flats now
