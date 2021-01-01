Rashford is an odd one. He's either absolutely hopeless or scoring every week and full of confidence. Rashford was carrying them for a lot of last season, without his goals this season they're fucked.



Whether it's a mentality issue or he's just a pure confidence player.



We had a sizeable chunk of their fanbase thinking he was in with a shout of winning the Ballon D'or because he was good for about 3 months last season.Funnily enough that's the longest spell of him actually being decent in his entire career. He's 26 now. Hes not getting any better than he is. Which, if we're being honest, is quite shit.