Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 187585 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 10:06:00 am »
Ooooh yes he did.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 10:13:09 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
What player with serious ambitions would celebrate after being pummelled 3-0. Think Ten Haag is well within his rights to criticise.

Rushford showing himself up as the most overrated striker ever. Only rated by the English press who are, as ever, thick as pigshit.

They are shit in every game. They have to put the fact that they arent very good at their job aside and live a normal life outside of work. Otherwise someone like Rashford who isnt very good at football would be permanently hiding at home for fear of The Hag reprimanding him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 10:15:35 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:11:57 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67314370

E7H is an absolute tool.

Am I missing something or is the only reason the party was deemed "unacceptable" the fact that it occured the same day as a derby loss? If so, it isn't even comparable to the Sakho incident.

ten Hag isn't going to last long, particularly if he's throwing his weight around about something so trivial.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 10:19:59 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:27:59 am
All he did there is show how weak he is.
It's the vision of integrity and respect that all insecure, mediocre people have.
Tough on underlings, eager for tap-in demonstrations of authority, cowardly and disorganised in face of real adversity.

Rashford should have told him to go fuck himself.

Exactly, but it's low-hanging fruit for the beleagured fake hard-man to give out to a young lad for celebrating his birthday (presumably drink no alcohol) during his free time because Seven Hag's doing shit at his own job.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 10:21:08 am »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:38:15 pm
Listening to Ten Hags interview I cant understand his policy at all , as  his English isnt fluent .The likes of Harry must be scratching his head even more .
Sounds a bit deluded, hope they keep him in charge  :o

They should allow Ten Hag to speak in Dutch and get, say, McLaren to translate him into English. McLaren could even do the Dutch accent thing to give it more authenticity.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
The Rashford stuff is all about optics.  If a Liverpool player signed a big new contract and then followed it up by phoning in their performances, generally looking like they can't be arsed anymore, had a poor game where we lost 0-3 at home to Everton and then went out on the town that same night.... I'd understand the manager not being all that impressed.

But that wouldn't happen under Klopp because he's not a weak as piss manager like ten Hag.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:24:09 am
The Rashford stuff is all about optics.  If a Liverpool player signed a big new contract and then followed it up by phoning in their performances, generally looking like they can't be arsed anymore, had a poor game where we lost 0-3 at home to Everton and then went out on the town that same night.... I'd understand the manager not being all that impressed.

But that wouldn't happen under Klopp because he's not a weak as piss manager like ten Hag.

Agree to an extent but i wouldnt expect that to be made public. He's trying to push the blame onto his players, that isnt going to end well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
If rashford is stumbling out of a club then maybe, if he has had a few drinks for his birthday and gone home for 1am, sound. Really has mismanged sancho, regardless of the transgressions he should never have been public about it, he maybe right, however he is reducing a players value to a pittance and with 300k wages being blurted away each week to consume pasta from a lunch box.

 Compare with klopp and Sakho, to this day dont know why he got bombed out but he got shifted for a profit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 10:43:30 am »
wtf Ten Angst, a player cannot even celebrate his birthday :no? if a player plays at 7pm regularly, they are bound to sleep later, so let him enjoy with friends. The Derby is just  a game, life goes on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 11:11:57 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:15:35 am
Am I missing something or is the only reason the party was deemed "unacceptable" the fact that it occured the same day as a derby loss? If so, it isn't even comparable to the Sakho incident.

ten Hag isn't going to last long, particularly if he's throwing his weight around about something so trivial.

He doesn't have the respect of his players, so he's forced to pull rank and use his authority like a club. He can't hope to hold the team together long term with that strategy. You would never see such behaviour from Klopp; I think the closest we ever saw was with Sakho, and even then the player was jettisoned quietly without fanfare.

7Hag's a dead man walking. It's just a question of when now. The Glazers could sack him now to try and get a new manager bounce for the Liverpool game, but it's still the same players; a beating would not bode well for a new manager. Might be better to sack him after playing us, as they can pin the defeat on him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 02:08:58 pm
Has he just said his squad doesnt need any more players .

I know it's a shitshow over there with recruitment but who the fuck would allow Ten Hag to spend another penny? Loving the Glazers strategy over this deal with Ratclffe. You wanna run the football side? Excellent. Giz 1.25 billion and be our guest. Big Jim ain't parting with a penny. Ten Hag won't be there for the next transfer window.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:45:18 pm
The key was the ground rebuild as well. We lost capacity with the Kop going (and the standing Kop was the heart of the ground/club) while their stadium increased and increased, they also had the space. Anfield lost its magic really in the 90s when the Kop was demolished and didn't get it back until the 2000s with the big European nights under Houllier/Benitez. Anny Road was also a botched job in the late 90s. We had a capacity under 45k until 2016 (lower than Sunderland!).

They bemoan the state of their ground now but we're only starting to catch up with what they were doing in the 90s with their ground.

The Anny road was another council disaster.
Remember the council objecting to the planned one because it would have risen above the tree line and residents would have been able to see it. Wasnt it another bluenose Warren Bradley who was responsible?
There were people on the council starting to push for a joint stadium even back then.
I recall some blert saying we didnt  need two football stadiums. Look at Manchester. Just made their showpiece MEN arena look small fry with their latest new venue in The Abu Dahbi area of East Manchester traffic will be a nightmare now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 11:30:48 am »
Was flicking channels and saw on Sky a show where some lads were saying Martinez, Eriksen, Casmeiro and Evans (!) have been successes for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Thats the worst United Premier League 11 Ive seen in a long time. Defence and midfield is abysmal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 11:40:26 am »
Ten Hag is undermining his hard-man act now.  he's dropped Rashford from the squad for Fulham.

so he criticizes him in public, the rewards him?  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 11:41:05 am »
Rashford on the outs with him now  ;D

He's had a poor season though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Rashford is their golden boy, he can do no wrong. Big statement from Ten Hag. If they drop points now I really think hes gone.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 11:45:17 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:44:13 am
Rashford is their golden boy, he can do no wrong. Big statement from Ten Hag. If they drop points now I really think hes gone.
good point.  maybe Hag is smarter than we think.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:44:13 am
Rashford is their golden boy, he can do no wrong. Big statement from Ten Hag. If they drop points now I really think hes gone.
Ten Hag has zero charisma. Long may he stay at the wheel.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 11:47:31 am »
Really convenient Rashford picked up a knock, the session after his manager called him out publicly.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Jonny Evans keeps getting picked ahead of Varane. Varane has been pretty shit for them but not quite sure what The Hag is trying to achieve with this.

His two midfield summer signings also on the bench and cant displace McTommy and Erikson (up there with the worst midfield put out in the league this year)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 11:49:06 am »
There surely has to a positive reaction today to the shitshows they've been dishing out recently..........But then again, it's United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 11:49:31 am »
I take it he's fell out with Varane as well, benched again for Evans  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 11:49:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:24:09 am
The Rashford stuff is all about optics.  If a Liverpool player signed a big new contract and then followed it up by phoning in their performances, generally looking like they can't be arsed anymore, had a poor game where we lost 0-3 at home to Everton and then went out on the town that same night.... I'd understand the manager not being all that impressed.

But that wouldn't happen under Klopp because he's not a weak as piss manager like ten Hag.

Hahah. Neither was Bob Paisley but
I remember the Varadi cup game. Gutted because I couldnt get a ticket so I went and watched it on the pictures -in black and white!
Went down to the girlfriends (now wife) after the game and her family were bouncing. Fair enough they had just beaten one of the best sides the world had ever seen, but it was the last thing I wanted to hear.
I decided we should go out for a quiet drink. We went to the Heath in Allerton, which in those days was a very nice pub, (even had a cocktail lounge!).
We were sat at the end furthest away from the door, me enjoying a pint of their delicious Guiness and the good lady, half of lager, and there was a gentle hubbub in the room.
Then the door opened and in walked Jimmy Case. Youve all seen the cowboy movies when the gunfighter walks in and the place goes silent, including the piano man. Keep that in your head.
Case goes to the bar and orders a pint. The room is silent watching his every move from lowered eyes. He sups his pint and thanks the barman turns and walks out. The room breathes out and the hubbub returns. If there had been a piano player he would have started up again.
It was surreal.
Imagine that today. Liverpool player in pub after derby defeat
Jimmy Case though. Didnt give a damn.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
Imagine your work boss telling you that you can't celebrate your birthday. Was Rashford supposed to go straight home like a good little boy and spend the whole evening being upset about the loss? Don't know why he even apologised. Would hate to work under this baldy c*nt, seem like a nasty piece of work.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:49:06 am
There surely has to a positive reaction today to the shitshows they've been dishing out recently..........But then again, it's United.

In a normal situation I would say there would be a reaction, but these players have basically downed their tools constantly which is why nothing would surprise me today.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:51:46 am
Imagine your work boss telling you that you can't celebrate your birthday. Was Rashford supposed to go straight home like a good little boy and spend the whole evening being upset about the loss? Don't know why he even apologised. Would hate to work under this baldy c*nt, seem like a nasty piece of work.

In your opinion when is the last time Rashford actually looked as if he gave a damn on the football pitch? I am not just talking about in this manager's reign but in all the other ones as well. Players have an obligation at the very least try their best, regardless of the circumstances. It amazes me how many people on here are making so many excuses for them. I would be too embarrassed to show myself in public after a performance like the team gave in a local derby, never mind slink off to some night club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 11:56:40 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:13 am
In your opinion when is the last time Rashford actually looked as if he gave a damn on the football pitch? I am not just talking about in this manager's reign but in all the other ones as well. Players have an obligation at the very least try their best, regardless of the circumstances. It amazes me how many people on here are making so many excuses for them. I would be too embarrassed to show myself in public after a performance he gave, never mind slink off to some night club.

i think most people are taking the piss in their 'support' of Rashford's partying  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm »
Why is he so obsessed with people apologising to him.  It's like some Geordie Shore shite where the biggest dickheads on earth are trying to point score against each other.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:56:40 am
i think most people are taking the piss in their 'support' of Rashford's partying  ;D
not how I read it, to be honest.  some ppl seem pissed off at the "nerve" Hag has, telling his players how to behave in off hours.

personally I don't give a shit what he says to / how he treats his players as long as he maintains their form.  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 12:06:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:13 am
In your opinion when is the last time Rashford actually looked as if he gave a damn on the football pitch? I am not just talking about in this manager's reign but in all the other ones as well. Players have an obligation at the very least try their best, regardless of the circumstances. It amazes me how many people on here are making so many excuses for them. I would be too embarrassed to show myself in public after a performance like the team gave in a local derby, never mind slink off to some night club.
Don't watch any games apart from ours so wouldn't know, but judging by the comments on here he's been pretty crap. So because he's crap at his job, he's not allowed to enjoy himself?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 12:07:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:02:59 pm
not how I read it, to be honest.  some ppl seem pissed off at the "nerve" Hag has, telling his players how to behave in off hours.

personally I don't give a shit what he says to / how he treats his players as long as he maintains their form.  :)

Yes, that's exactly what it comes across as from a lot of people. Imagine, a manager telling players what to do! I do wonder if they'd think the same if it was our own players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm »
So, Rashford was out until 12pm..?

Is that it?

Jesus Christ what a load of crap.  The man has now fallen out with both his wide forwards .

Out of his depth
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:06:35 pm
Don't watch any games apart from ours so wouldn't know, but judging by the comments on here he's been pretty crap. So because he's crap at his job, he's not allowed to enjoy himself?

He could "enjoy" himself somewhere else without bringing attention to himself.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:49:44 am
Hahah. Neither was Bob Paisley but
I remember the Varadi cup game. Gutted because I couldnt get a ticket so I went and watched it on the pictures -in black and white!
Went down to the girlfriends (now wife) after the game and her family were bouncing. Fair enough they had just beaten one of the best sides the world had ever seen, but it was the last thing I wanted to hear.
I decided we should go out for a quiet drink. We went to the Heath in Allerton, which in those days was a very nice pub, (even had a cocktail lounge!).
We were sat at the end furthest away from the door, me enjoying a pint of their delicious Guiness and the good lady, half of lager, and there was a gentle hubbub in the room.
Then the door opened and in walked Jimmy Case. Youve all seen the cowboy movies when the gunfighter walks in and the place goes silent, including the piano man. Keep that in your head.
Case goes to the bar and orders a pint. The room is silent watching his every move from lowered eyes. He sups his pint and thanks the barman turns and walks out. The room breathes out and the hubbub returns. If there had been a piano player he would have started up again.
It was surreal.
Imagine that today. Liverpool player in pub after derby defeat
Jimmy Case though. Didnt give a damn.

Used to go to the Heath back in the day when I lived in Garston. It's a block of flats now :(
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 12:14:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:09:26 pm
He could "enjoy" himself somewhere else without bringing attention to himself.
I've not really seen what he was doing but if he was filming himself showing off etc then I'd agree poor from him too. If it was one of our players we'd be rightly annoyed. Still think Seven is a twat though, he's digging his own grave.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:14:17 pm
I've not really seen what he was doing but if he was filming himself showing off etc then I'd agree poor from him too. If it was one of our players we'd be rightly annoyed. Still think Seven is a twat though, he's digging his own grave.

I'm not defending the manager by any means, but I just think players have the duty when they are on the pitch to at least try their hardest, even if things are going on around them that they don't agree with. It's the same with anyone. Ten Hag will be replaced eventually but I don't think it will be any different with the next manager either, regardless of who they are. The place is toxic and until certain individuals are dealt with, I'm not sure anyone could improve things.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3917 on: Today at 12:22:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:14:17 pm
Still think Seven is a twat though, he's digging his own grave.
like I said, maybe he's smarter than we think.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3918 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:19:09 pm
I'm not defending the manager by any means, but I just think players have the duty when they are on the pitch to at least try their hardest, even if things are going on around them that they don't agree with. It's the same with anyone. Ten Hag will be replaced eventually but I don't think it will be any different with the next manager either, regardless of who they are. The place is toxic and until certain individuals are dealt with, I'm not sure anyone could improve things.
from what I've seen their fans have no clue who they want to replace him.  Potter makes them puke. Zidane is the default now.

it's great innit :)
