The Rashford stuff is all about optics. If a Liverpool player signed a big new contract and then followed it up by phoning in their performances, generally looking like they can't be arsed anymore, had a poor game where we lost 0-3 at home to Everton and then went out on the town that same night.... I'd understand the manager not being all that impressed.



But that wouldn't happen under Klopp because he's not a weak as piss manager like ten Hag.



Hahah. Neither was Bob Paisley butI remember the Varadi cup game. Gutted because I couldnt get a ticket so I went and watched it on the pictures -in black and white!Went down to the girlfriends (now wife) after the game and her family were bouncing. Fair enough they had just beaten one of the best sides the world had ever seen, but it was the last thing I wanted to hear.I decided we should go out for a quiet drink. We went to the Heath in Allerton, which in those days was a very nice pub, (even had a cocktail lounge!).We were sat at the end furthest away from the door, me enjoying a pint of their delicious Guiness and the good lady, half of lager, and there was a gentle hubbub in the room.Then the door opened and in walked Jimmy Case. Youve all seen the cowboy movies when the gunfighter walks in and the place goes silent, including the piano man. Keep that in your head.Case goes to the bar and orders a pint. The room is silent watching his every move from lowered eyes. He sups his pint and thanks the barman turns and walks out. The room breathes out and the hubbub returns. If there had been a piano player he would have started up again.It was surreal.Imagine that today. Liverpool player in pub after derby defeatJimmy Case though. Didnt give a damn.