Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 186549 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm »
ETHs trajectory is the same as Solskjaers but in fast-forward.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 09:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:18:37 pm
Those guardian ratings lmao

Lisandro Martínez, £56.7m
The Argentinian is out again with an aggravation of the foot problem that caused him to miss the end of last season. He recovered from being part of a horror-show rearguard act in the hammering at Brentford last August (he was pulled off at the break with United 4-0 down) to be a fulcrum of Uniteds defence and one of Ten Hags on-field generals. 7/10


Pulled off at the break you say?


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm
A CB who is both slow and small in the Premier League is not a good mix. ETH clearly handpicked him because no scout will sign off on that

but he's the BUTCHER!!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm
A CB who is both slow and small in the Premier League is not a good mix. ETH clearly handpicked him because no scout will sign off on that

Thing is people think its just a joke when people comment about his size but he wins absolutely nothing in the air. It isnt a funny dig, its a fact.

Aerials Won   1.22   10%

Kinell. Just over 1 a game!?

VVD

Aerials Won   3.72   96% 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm
Thing is people think its just a joke when people comment about his size but he wins absolutely nothing in the air. It isnt a funny dig, its a fact.

Aerials Won   1.22   10%

Kinell. Just over 1 a game!?

VVD

Aerials Won   3.72   96% 
He'd be great at Oompa Loompa FC
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:55:20 am
More from the Guardian
Never thought I'd see the day (actually the 2nd season now) where we had more transfer funds available than United- where we could buy a player while they couldn't afford him.
How things have changed!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
Has anyone got the picture of Utd fans with a banner with "we don't sack our managers on"? Can't find it anywhere but definitely seen it on Rawk over the years.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm »
Seven Hag now telling the world that a 26 year old spending time with his mates to celebrate his birthday is unacceptable.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Seven Hag now telling the world that a 26 year old spending time with his mates to celebrate his birthday is unacceptable.

Rashford should of dressed up as the Simpsons mafia character Joey can't read the room, would have suited him perfect after that boo-boo
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Seven Hag now telling the world that a 26 year old spending time with his mates to celebrate his birthday is unacceptable.

What player with serious ambitions would celebrate after being pummelled 3-0. Think Ten Haag is well within his rights to criticise.

Rushford showing himself up as the most overrated striker ever. Only rated by the English press who are, as ever, thick as pigshit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Seven Hag now telling the world that a 26 year old spending time with his mates to celebrate his birthday is unacceptable.

I would perhaps have some sympathy for Rashford if he was actually playing like he gave a damn.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
What player with serious ambitions would celebrate after being pummelled 3-0. Think Ten Haag is well within his rights to criticise.

Rushford showing himself up as the most overrated striker ever. Only rated by the English press who are, as ever, thick as pigshit.
Don't think it's a problem to celebrate. Some people are just like that by nature, so I will not hold that against him.

I celebrate when I've had a massive setback - I don't drink, but I'll organize a get-together and buy the alcohol and have a good old time with my mates. Quickest way to get my trauma out of my system(has fuckall to do with anybody else, how I process disappointment and setback) and tomorrow- I'm fresh!
I can't function otherwise- I'll get sick and bed-ridden, so I look out for my health. Nobody is going to be able to help me when I'm sick. Sort out your own health and you'll be able to be there for others.

The problem is... celebrating out in the open, having no empathy for fans.
If it's a group decision, with the sole purpose of getting rid of the sick, then I guess that's fine.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 06:33:20 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm
Don't think it's a problem to celebrate. Some people are just like that by nature, so I will not hold that against him.

I celebrate when I've had a massive setback - I don't drink, but I'll organize a get-together and buy the alcohol and have a good old time with my mates. Quickest way to get my trauma out of my system(has fuckall to do with anybody else, how I process disappointment and setback) and tomorrow- I'm fresh!
I can't function otherwise- I'll get sick and bed-ridden, so I look out for my health. Nobody is going to be able to help me when I'm sick. Sort out your own health and you'll be able to be there for others.

The problem is... celebrating out in the open, having no empathy for fans.
If it's a group decision, with the sole purpose of getting rid of the sick, then I guess that's fine.

A mate of mine once had a go at Carlton Palmer when Saints had lost 6-0. My mate was a long standing season ticket holder. A few of the team were pissed up in a club in the early hours of the evening after they got thrashed. Palmer told him to fuck off and said "we can do what we like."

Come to think of it, thats the Mancs motto, he would have fitted in well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 07:14:33 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm
They are incredibly lucky to be on 15 points. The only result I can think of that was more undeserved than their wins vs Wolves and Brentford is our loss vs Spurs. Should be on 10-12 points with a negative -7ish GD. That is how bad they have been. People are right. They have gone full Everton.

When did anyone last see United play well in a game? They only ever seem to win by luck or moments.  They never dominate a game.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 07:25:29 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
Never thought I'd see the day (actually the 2nd season now) where we had more transfer funds available than United- where we could buy a player while they couldn't afford him.
How things have changed!

They've still spent more. They spent 200 mill in the summer (got about 50 mill back in sales) 22/23 they spent about 250 mill (got about 20 mill back in sales). They spent more gross and net than us last summer and last season. They also blew us out the water for Mount with a ridiculous fee and wages which wisely we wouldn't go near.

No doubt Ratcliffe will be spend spend spend when he gets in, at least initially.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 07:50:36 am »
See the media's touting Southgate to United more and more every day. :lmao

Please... let it happen!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 07:52:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:25:29 am
They've still spent more. They spent 200 mill in the summer (got about 50 mill back in sales) 22/23 they spent about 250 mill (got about 20 mill back in sales). They spent more gross and net than us last summer and last season. They also blew us out the water for Mount with a ridiculous fee and wages which wisely we wouldn't go near.

No doubt Ratcliffe will be spend spend spend when he gets in, at least initially.

Forgot about Mount, to be honest.
Jeez... 3 months in and he's already forgotten. No one talks about him- the media is strangely silent, whereas before- the amount of talk about Mount and United made me wanna vomit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 08:12:56 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:01:01 pm
The interesting thing about United is that they havent been in a title challenge since Ferguson left. Theyve come 2nd twice but were never realistic challengers in those seasons.

After this season itll be 11 seasons without getting close to the title.

And it'll be twenty in the blink of an eye, just ask Arsenal.

I find it fucking mental, looking back that Instanbul was the HALF-WAY POINT in between our title wins.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 08:22:39 am »
I flicked on the telly yesterday and Premier League Centurions was showing Lukaku episode, and I saw goals about 93 - 100. I had literally never seen any of them before. Couldn't believe how much better the United team were in 2018 than their current team. And they were a very, very, very distant best of the rest in 2018.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 08:24:07 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
What player with serious ambitions would celebrate after being pummelled 3-0. Think Ten Haag is well within his rights to criticise.

Rushford showing himself up as the most overrated striker ever. Only rated by the English press who are, as ever, thick as pigshit.

It's his birthday. He can do what he likes. If my manager in work started giving off to whoever would listen about me celebrating my birthday with my mates I'd not be too long in telling him he can go and get fucked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 08:25:20 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:12:56 am
And it'll be twenty in the blink of an eye, just ask Arsenal.

I find it fucking mental, looking back that Instanbul was the HALF-WAY POINT in between our title wins.

"21 years and the cup is coming back home"

It's almost 21 years since the cup came back home  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 08:25:37 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:00:24 pm
I dont necessarily agree with that. But probably depends what you call a title challenge.

Id say 2015/16 and last season Arsenal had a title challenge. In the same way Id say we did in 96/97 and 01/02. Think if you have a chance of the league with 6-8 games to go then youve been in the title race.

'97 we took it to the last week of the season/penultimate game and '02 to the last away game of the season. Last season Arsenal took it to their penultimate game which they lost to Forest.

They were in the race 15/16 but they never really took it far enough. It was Spurs in the end who could have caught Leicester with 4 or 5 games to play.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3863 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:25:37 am
'97 we took it to the last week of the season/penultimate game and '02 to the last away game of the season. Last season Arsenal took it to their penultimate game which they lost to Forest.

They were in the race 15/16 but they never really took it far enough. It was Spurs in the end who could have caught Leicester with 4 or 5 games to play.

Finishing 2nd doesn't make it a title race. In 02 Arsenal always had a gap on us and I don't remember at any point thinking we could win it as they kept winning week after week. We ended up finishing a fair amount of points behind them.
Same with last season, it may have been mathematically possible for Arsenal to win the league at the point their penultimate game kicked off, but realistically it was over.

A proper title race goes right to the wire with it being in the balance who is going to win it, not being 5 points behind with 2 games to go and needing Abu Dhabi to lose both their games.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3864 on: Today at 08:47:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:35:42 am
Finishing 2nd doesn't make it a title race. In 02 Arsenal always had a gap on us and I don't remember at any point thinking we could win it as they kept winning week after week. We ended up finishing a fair amount of points behind them.
Same with last season, it may have been mathematically possible for Arsenal to win the league at the point their penultimate game kicked off, but realistically it was over.

A proper title race goes right to the wire with it being in the balance who is going to win it, not being 5 points behind with 2 games to go and needing Abu Dhabi to lose both their games.

In '02 Arsenal basically did a City and won their last 13 games which at the time was unprecedented.

Our last away game was at Spurs in the early game, had we won that we'd have gone a point behind Arsenal and then they had to go away to Bolton that weekend and Manchester United in that last midweek (who were mathematically in with a chance as well had they beat them). Had we beat Spurs we could have even been top going into the last day. We also had a game that last midweek. We won 9 of our last 10 but the defeat at Spurs stopped it going to the wire and we were waiting on Arsenal to slip up, but back then teams just didn't win every week which City have made routine.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3865 on: Today at 09:11:57 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3866 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3867 on: Today at 09:19:50 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:11:57 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67314370

E7H is an absolute tool.

Correct. And weirdly, people on here seem to think it's OK. I'd be disgusted if Klopp treated players like that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3868 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:50:36 am
See the media's touting Southgate to United more and more every day. :lmao
Harry Maguire must love this idea :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3869 on: Today at 09:25:08 am »
They're Manchester United, they lose when they want
