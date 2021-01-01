What player with serious ambitions would celebrate after being pummelled 3-0. Think Ten Haag is well within his rights to criticise.



Rushford showing himself up as the most overrated striker ever. Only rated by the English press who are, as ever, thick as pigshit.



Don't think it's a problem to celebrate. Some people are just like that by nature, so I will not hold that against him.I celebrate when I've had a massive setback - I don't drink, but I'll organize a get-together and buy the alcohol and have a good old time with my mates. Quickest way to get my trauma out of my system(has fuckall to do with anybody else, how I process disappointment and setback) and tomorrow- I'm fresh!I can't function otherwise- I'll get sick and bed-ridden, so I look out for my health. Nobody is going to be able to help me when I'm sick. Sort out your own health and you'll be able to be there for others.The problem is... celebrating out in the open, having no empathy for fans.If it's a group decision, with the sole purpose of getting rid of the sick, then I guess that's fine.