« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 185197 times)

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,446
  • Indefatigability
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 09:11:17 pm »
ETHs trajectory is the same as Solskjaers but in fast-forward.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 