They desperately need a long term strategy and one that allows them to be competitive and do things differently from other clubs.



For me i'd almost certainly be focusing on leveraging their most successful periods and using that as a blueprint (Busby and Fergie) Heavily invest in their analytics, scouting, training facilities and youth team development. Look to acquire the best in class in those spaces and create a conveyor belt of regular talent coming into their first team, complimented with the best in class British players.



This would stay true to their identity and be a sustainable model for their club - the focus on their youth through scouting the best kids and developing them (Ajax model) and buying the best in class across Britain to supplement (Bayern model)



Of course this would require some patience and investment in a longer term success - it would require a significant investment in their grass roots both in people and infrastructure, and would only really bear fruit in around a decade, the natives would perhaps get restless in the meantime however it would be something to boast about and be proud of in years to come.



