Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 185196 times)

Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3800 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:46:52 pm
It's his arrogance I don't get.
The way he talks, you would think he's the best manager ever.

Well I'm sure he thinks his methods translate, if not his words.
Popcorn's Art

rocco

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3801 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm
Has he just said his squad doesnt need any more players .
Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3802 on: Today at 02:09:26 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:00:24 pm
I dont necessarily agree with that. But probably depends what you call a title challenge.

Id say 2015/16 and last season Arsenal had a title challenge. In the same way Id say we did in 96/97 and 01/02. Think if you have a chance of the league with 6-8 games to go then youve been in the title race.

I did have a look at last season, even though it was fresh in the memory. By the end of February, the destination of the title was inevitable and for me it was no longer a title race after that. Then of course Arsenal dropping 6 points in 3 games at the start of April, 2 while having a 2 goal lead and the other a draw at home to Southampton
I can appreciate why others would consider it as such though.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3803 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm
Until United change their mindset they aren't ever competing again. This mantra they put out about being the biggest club in the world is part of their problem. They believe they have a divine right to win stuff because they did years ago under Ferguson but that was very much the exception to the rule not the rule. They aren't even the biggest club in England for christ sake we are. We've more major trophies and much more recent success. If they are the biggest club in the world how come Madrid, Milan, Liverpool, Munich, Barcelona and even Ajax have more European Cups than them?

Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3804 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:01:16 pm
Was mentioned a few days back, but Seven Hag definitely deserves a condom pic. He's earned it.
A-Bomb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3805 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm
They desperately need a long term strategy and one that allows them to be competitive and do things differently from other clubs.

For me i'd almost certainly be focusing on leveraging their most successful periods and using that as a blueprint (Busby and Fergie) Heavily invest in their analytics, scouting, training facilities and youth team development. Look to acquire the best in class in those spaces and create a conveyor belt of regular talent coming into their first team, complimented with the best in class British players.

This would stay true to their identity and be a sustainable model for their club - the focus on their youth through scouting the best kids and developing them (Ajax model) and buying the best in class across Britain to supplement (Bayern model)

Of course this would require some patience and investment in a longer term success - it would require a significant investment in their grass roots both in people and infrastructure, and would only really bear fruit in around a decade, the natives would perhaps get restless in the meantime however it would be something to boast about and be proud of in years to come.

Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3806 on: Today at 03:07:08 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3807 on: Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3808 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I think you are underestimating how long that attitude was prevalent, on here, a lower level of commercial exploitation by the club was seen as a positive even into the 2000's.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3809 on: Today at 03:14:54 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:18:51 am
Isn't that exactly what happened with Solksjær?

It certainly seemed that way, we beat them so badly that he was clearly toast, but he hung on for a while to put a bit of a gap between the result and him going.
J-Mc-

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3810 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.

Still got a feeling theyll get a win against Fulham to keep the Green and Gold scarves in the cupboard for another week.
Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3811 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:32:23 pm
Still got a feeling theyll get a win against Fulham to keep the Green and Gold scarves in the cupboard for another week.
Fulham will never have a better chance of beating these c*nts right now, but watch the match officials and VAR fluke fix a Manc win.
MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3812 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:32:23 pm
Still got a feeling theyll get a win against Fulham to keep the Green and Gold scarves in the cupboard for another week.

I certainly hope not! Going out to watch it with a Manc supporting mate. Could do with a little extra ammo  ;D
Knight

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3813 on: Today at 04:29:27 pm
Assuming Mount did choose them over us for a second what a colossal idiot. How dumb do you have to be? Extraordinary.
A-Bomb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3814 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:29:27 pm
Assuming Mount did choose them over us for a second what a colossal idiot. How dumb do you have to be? Extraordinary.

£££££
rocco

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3815 on: Today at 04:38:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.

Last season with him
Win rate: 72.4%
Loss rate: 10.3%

Without
Win rate: 66.6%
Loss rate: 33.3%
Jshooters

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3816 on: Today at 04:55:37 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:33:36 pm
£££££

Yep. £300k per week reportedly.  Would maybe have been offered a third of that with us as thats what hes worth
Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3817 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.

Their top goalscorer though!
Crosby Nick 128

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3818 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:06:05 pm
Their top goalscorer though!

Is he doing a Paul Ince at Liverpool. Masking not being the player he once was by scoring a few more goals than he used to.
12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3819 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:55 pm
This presumes that Slabhead has a good grasp of english.
Its all Albanian to him mate  ;)
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3820 on: Today at 05:18:54 pm
I reckon they bring Solksjaer back when Ten Haag does get the boot.
elsewhere

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3821 on: Today at 05:31:42 pm
They are already looking for Onana replacement  ;D
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3822 on: Today at 05:41:04 pm
Maybe he brings in so many Ajax players as they u derstand him.
Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3823 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
This is nothing to do with the Mancs but in response to the comparisons from the early 90s.

Yes we dropped a bollock commercially in the early years of the PL but we had mitigating circumstances as we were still reeling from Hillsborough compounded by Kenny walking a couple of years later so we were always going to be behind the curve.

They had all the ingredients to maximize everything.  A manager who'd had several years to build his team plus a commercial department and CEO ready to exploit the brave new world.

The key was the ground rebuild as well. We lost capacity with the Kop going (and the standing Kop was the heart of the ground/club) while their stadium increased and increased, they also had the space. Anfield lost its magic really in the 90s when the Kop was demolished and didn't get it back until the 2000s with the big European nights under Houllier/Benitez. Anny Road was also a botched job in the late 90s. We had a capacity under 45k until 2016 (lower than Sunderland!).

They bemoan the state of their ground now but we're only starting to catch up with what they were doing in the 90s with their ground.
Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3824 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:15:56 pm
Is he doing a Paul Ince at Liverpool. Masking not being the player he once was by scoring a few more goals than he used to.

Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3825 on: Today at 05:51:39 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
I think we had recruitment mistakes in the 90s too. Scales, Babb, Ruddock etc. Lots of money spent on them, which didn't help when we were trying to go for a league title.

We always seemed to get the wrong player and they got the right one. Bruce and Pallister rather than Babb and Scales. Schmeichel rather than David James. Irwin rather than Dicks. Keane and Ince (originally) rather than Clough and Stewart. Clough and Keane both signed from a relegated Forest side for a similar fee and both heralded.

We both did well out of of our academies in the 90s, but our academy players carried us, whereas theirs supplemented what they had and kicked them on.

But it comes back to scouting. Ferguson recruited very much on character as Klopp does. United are always signing the wrong type of character now.
I've been a good boy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3826 on: Today at 05:55:16 pm
Next they'll import in the Amsterdam Arena so he can play like he used to. How about some coffee shops and a boat from the river, that should definitely ensure his methods translate.
RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3827 on: Today at 05:55:47 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:29:27 pm
Assuming Mount did choose them over us for a second what a colossal idiot. How dumb do you have to be? Extraordinary.
Thank Fowler him and his Agent are greedy.

Their choice for the money got us Szobo and later Gravenberch.

Now they are stuck with a player who's regressed and been injury prone the last 18 months for the next 5-6 years on £375k a week.
Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3828 on: Today at 05:57:26 pm
Mount probably would've done well for us but yeah much rather have Szoboszlai and Gravenberch.
whtwht

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3829 on: Today at 06:34:27 pm
 
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:55:47 pm
Thank Fowler him and his Agent are greedy.

Their choice for the money got us Szobo and later Gravenberch.
 
Now they are stuck with a player who's regressed and been injury prone the last 18 months for the next 5-6 years on £375k a week.

Ahhh warms the heart. Manc please never change. Also I hear your top scorer is out until the new year. Oh noes.. :wave :wave

4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3830 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Manc journalist rating Manc players.

Take their rating and divide by 2, then you'll get a better player rating.
Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3831 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 04:55:37 pm
Yep. £300k per week reportedly.  Would maybe have been offered a third of that with us as thats what hes worth

He'd have just stayed at Chelsea had United not thrown silly money at him. We'd have offered less than half what United did and wouldn't have offered the same transfer fee either, it's not like he was on a Bosman which drives the wages up.

Chelsea getting loads for him and Havertz helps enable them.
CHOPPER

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3832 on: Today at 08:05:16 pm
Doing the rounds......

Anthony Martial turns up at Old Trafford with a rucksack slung over his shoulder
The security guard ask him "what have you got in there?"
Martial openly replies "some drugs, counterfeit money and a gun"
The security guard replies "thank fuck for that, I thought you'd brought your boots!"
zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3833 on: Today at 08:07:33 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:22:37 pm
Manc journalist rating Manc players.

Take their rating and divide by 2, then you'll get a better player rating.
Ain't that the truth!


Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:05:16 pm
Doing the rounds......

Anthony Martial turns up at Old Trafford with a rucksack slung over his shoulder
The security guard ask him "what have you got in there?"
Martial openly replies "some drugs, counterfeit money and a gun"
The security guard replies "thank fuck for that, I thought you'd brought your boots!"

:lmao
Elmo!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3834 on: Today at 08:15:04 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:06:05 pm
Their top goalscorer though!

I thought McSauce was their top goalscorer?
Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3835 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm
Those guardian ratings lmao

Lisandro Martínez, £56.7m
The Argentinian is out again with an aggravation of the foot problem that caused him to miss the end of last season. He recovered from being part of a horror-show rearguard act in the hammering at Brentford last August (he was pulled off at the break with United 4-0 down) to be a fulcrum of Uniteds defence and one of Ten Hags on-field generals. 7/10

Bottom 10% for aerials won in the air for a cb is shambolic. He's shit
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3836 on: Today at 08:22:08 pm
these "ratings" are obviously done in relation to each of the others on the list, not in relation to any other PL players.  that's the only way Martinez gets a 7 - it's in comparison to Slabhead.


either that or they're in relation to the nearest pub team.
Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3837 on: Today at 08:44:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:22:08 pm
these "ratings" are obviously done in relation to each of the others on the list, not in relation to any other PL players.  that's the only way Martinez gets a 7 - it's in comparison to Slabhead.


either that or they're in relation to the nearest pub team.

I see it as simply whether the signing has worked out or not. Given the prices they have paid for these players none have and arguably all need replacing.

He's done a shambolic job has E7H, long may it continue
Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3838 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:18:37 pm
Those guardian ratings lmao

Lisandro Martínez, £56.7m
The Argentinian is out again with an aggravation of the foot problem that caused him to miss the end of last season. He recovered from being part of a horror-show rearguard act in the hammering at Brentford last August (he was pulled off at the break with United 4-0 down) to be a fulcrum of Uniteds defence and one of Ten Hags on-field generals. 7/10

Bottom 10% for aerials won in the air for a cb is shambolic. He's shit

A CB who is both slow and small in the Premier League is not a good mix. ETH clearly handpicked him because no scout will sign off on that
Online OkieRedman

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3839 on: Today at 09:09:35 pm »
They are incredibly lucky to be on 15 points. The only result I can think of that was more undeserved than their wins vs Wolves and Brentford is our loss vs Spurs. Should be on 10-12 points with a negative -7ish GD. That is how bad they have been. People are right. They have gone full Everton.
