Red Beret

Today at 02:05:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:46:52 pm
It's his arrogance I don't get.
The way he talks, you would think he's the best manager ever.

Well I'm sure he thinks his methods translate, if not his words.
rocco

Today at 02:08:58 pm
Has he just said his squad doesnt need any more players .
Barneylfc∗

Today at 02:09:26 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:00:24 pm
I dont necessarily agree with that. But probably depends what you call a title challenge.

Id say 2015/16 and last season Arsenal had a title challenge. In the same way Id say we did in 96/97 and 01/02. Think if you have a chance of the league with 6-8 games to go then youve been in the title race.

I did have a look at last season, even though it was fresh in the memory. By the end of February, the destination of the title was inevitable and for me it was no longer a title race after that. Then of course Arsenal dropping 6 points in 3 games at the start of April, 2 while having a 2 goal lead and the other a draw at home to Southampton
I can appreciate why others would consider it as such though.
Mister Flip Flop

Today at 02:12:08 pm
Until United change their mindset they aren't ever competing again. This mantra they put out about being the biggest club in the world is part of their problem. They believe they have a divine right to win stuff because they did years ago under Ferguson but that was very much the exception to the rule not the rule. They aren't even the biggest club in England for christ sake we are. We've more major trophies and much more recent success. If they are the biggest club in the world how come Madrid, Milan, Liverpool, Munich, Barcelona and even Ajax have more European Cups than them?

Terry de Niro

Today at 02:24:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:01:16 pm
Was mentioned a few days back, but Seven Hag definitely deserves a condom pic. He's earned it.
A-Bomb

Today at 03:02:59 pm
They desperately need a long term strategy and one that allows them to be competitive and do things differently from other clubs.

For me i'd almost certainly be focusing on leveraging their most successful periods and using that as a blueprint (Busby and Fergie) Heavily invest in their analytics, scouting, training facilities and youth team development. Look to acquire the best in class in those spaces and create a conveyor belt of regular talent coming into their first team, complimented with the best in class British players.

This would stay true to their identity and be a sustainable model for their club - the focus on their youth through scouting the best kids and developing them (Ajax model) and buying the best in class across Britain to supplement (Bayern model)

Of course this would require some patience and investment in a longer term success - it would require a significant investment in their grass roots both in people and infrastructure, and would only really bear fruit in around a decade, the natives would perhaps get restless in the meantime however it would be something to boast about and be proud of in years to come.

Barneylfc∗

Today at 03:07:08 pm
Terry de Niro

Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.
Skeeve

Today at 03:13:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I think you are underestimating how long that attitude was prevalent, on here, a lower level of commercial exploitation by the club was seen as a positive even into the 2000's.
Skeeve

Today at 03:14:54 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:18:51 am
Isn't that exactly what happened with Solksjær?

It certainly seemed that way, we beat them so badly that he was clearly toast, but he hung on for a while to put a bit of a gap between the result and him going.
J-Mc-

Today at 03:32:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.

Still got a feeling theyll get a win against Fulham to keep the Green and Gold scarves in the cupboard for another week.
Terry de Niro

Today at 03:46:18 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:32:23 pm
Still got a feeling theyll get a win against Fulham to keep the Green and Gold scarves in the cupboard for another week.
Fulham will never have a better chance of beating these c*nts right now, but watch the match officials and VAR fluke fix a Manc win.
MJD-L4

Today at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:32:23 pm
Still got a feeling theyll get a win against Fulham to keep the Green and Gold scarves in the cupboard for another week.

I certainly hope not! Going out to watch it with a Manc supporting mate. Could do with a little extra ammo  ;D
Knight

Today at 04:29:27 pm
Assuming Mount did choose them over us for a second what a colossal idiot. How dumb do you have to be? Extraordinary.
A-Bomb

Today at 04:33:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:29:27 pm
Assuming Mount did choose them over us for a second what a colossal idiot. How dumb do you have to be? Extraordinary.

£££££
rocco

Today at 04:38:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:08:14 pm
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.

Last season with him
Win rate: 72.4%
Loss rate: 10.3%

Without
Win rate: 66.6%
Loss rate: 33.3%
