« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 183923 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:46:52 pm
It's his arrogance I don't get.
The way he talks, you would think he's the best manager ever.

Well I'm sure he thinks his methods translate, if not his words.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,115
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm »
Has he just said his squad doesnt need any more players .
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,488
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 02:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:00:24 pm
I dont necessarily agree with that. But probably depends what you call a title challenge.

Id say 2015/16 and last season Arsenal had a title challenge. In the same way Id say we did in 96/97 and 01/02. Think if you have a chance of the league with 6-8 games to go then youve been in the title race.

I did have a look at last season, even though it was fresh in the memory. By the end of February, the destination of the title was inevitable and for me it was no longer a title race after that. Then of course Arsenal dropping 6 points in 3 games at the start of April, 2 while having a 2 goal lead and the other a draw at home to Southampton
I can appreciate why others would consider it as such though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,581
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm »
Until United change their mindset they aren't ever competing again. This mantra they put out about being the biggest club in the world is part of their problem. They believe they have a divine right to win stuff because they did years ago under Ferguson but that was very much the exception to the rule not the rule. They aren't even the biggest club in England for christ sake we are. We've more major trophies and much more recent success. If they are the biggest club in the world how come Madrid, Milan, Liverpool, Munich, Barcelona and even Ajax have more European Cups than them?

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,642
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:01:16 pm
Was mentioned a few days back, but Seven Hag definitely deserves a condom pic. He's earned it.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm »
They desperately need a long term strategy and one that allows them to be competitive and do things differently from other clubs.

For me i'd almost certainly be focusing on leveraging their most successful periods and using that as a blueprint (Busby and Fergie) Heavily invest in their analytics, scouting, training facilities and youth team development. Look to acquire the best in class in those spaces and create a conveyor belt of regular talent coming into their first team, complimented with the best in class British players.

This would stay true to their identity and be a sustainable model for their club - the focus on their youth through scouting the best kids and developing them (Ajax model) and buying the best in class across Britain to supplement (Bayern model)

Of course this would require some patience and investment in a longer term success - it would require a significant investment in their grass roots both in people and infrastructure, and would only really bear fruit in around a decade, the natives would perhaps get restless in the meantime however it would be something to boast about and be proud of in years to come.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,488
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 03:07:08 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,642
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 03:08:14 pm »
On the bonus side of things for them, Casemiro is definitely out of the weekend fixture and could be out a bit longer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 