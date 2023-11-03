I think it is a desperation to get back to the top quickly, rather than coming down to Earth and realising where you are at, what you need to do and being patient but also disciplined about getting there.



When Klopp came to Liverpool, he made a point of simultaneously raising standards (of effort and discipline, not outcomes) and getting rid of this whole narrative about our history. We had to start fresh and let go of the past. In reality, our financial power, history and global status as a club would always support our recovery, but the players needed to get that out of their heads.



Man Utd currently seem to be hyper-self aware as a historic club that must at all costs return to the top as immediately as possible, and throws what they have, ie lots of cash and a big brand, at the variois problems. That pressure seems to affect their decision making even when they try to think more long term with ten Hag and the signing of younger players.



In a sense, Klopp came to us at the perfect moment, when there was little pressure on him, because we had dropped so far, and he could impose a new culture around the club. Maybe Man United need to similar, i.e. forget that they are financial big shots with big history, and be super humble about the objective requirements of being a top team.



Yes Klopp came to us after a terrible run by Rodgers. However we had almost won the league under him. We had been brilliant in that run and were only stopped when a certain shit little referee sent off Hendo in the dying minutes against city depriving us of him in the final run in.The pressure was on Klopp to win a trophy. Right away he came in and won over the dressing room, his positive self belief infected players who had stumbled under Rogers.That run to the final of the UEFA cup was incredible. Then the arrival of Mo and others galvanised us to respond to disappointment, with Kiev and challenging City.The defeat in Kiev made us even stronger mentally.Ten Hag has come in and basically stated that the squad wasnt good enough, he has brought in his own players in a splurge of cash, and they aint that good. The old squad must look at the likes of Antony and think wtf. Varane and Maguire and Lindelof look at the Butcher and think 🤔 -what they think of Onana is anyones guess.Now they have Amrabat, and Casemiro who were there to replace MacFred, and MacTimmyTommy resisted the urge to be shipped out and is perhaps their standout player in midfield. Personally I would give him the armband, because he at least puts a shift in.Maguire was another one who was being touted for sale, and is now back in the team.My old boss used to say about recruitmentIf you have someone who can temporarily do the job on the staff, make damn sure that if you bring in someone new, they are not just as good as, but measurably better, than the person currently holding the role.Ten Hag has clearly never been told this.