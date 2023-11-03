« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 183494 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:48:45 am
I went the games from mid 80s until late 00s. Season ticket holder, some aways, some Europeans.

It was great fun despite us not being that successful during a big proportion of that time.  That was mainly because I was going the game with my mates and having a laugh. Ive said on here numerous times that watching football as a regular match goer is a very different experience and very different where you derive your enjoyment as an armchair fan. As an armchair fan now, result means more because Im not having a laugh in the pub or on a coach away with my mates before and after the game.

All the above can be true whilst simultaneously thinking the club were held back by short sightedness by our owners in late 80s and 90s. I enjoyed going the games massively in the 90s and look back at it through rose tinted glasses. But equally I was frustrated by the club at the time. That magnified in the 00s when better managers were hindered even further by the mistakes of the previous decade(s).

I also dont believe how the club was run completely affected the joy I got from going the game. If that joy was primarily from the social aspect,with the football weaved in, I dont necessarily see how us being more commercially savvy would have affected that in a huge manner.

Also the notion that we are some unique club because of our lack of commercial nous at the advent of the PL is nonsense. No-one is retrospectively criticising the club for not turning us into some commercial juggernaut that disrespected the fanbase and its unique culture in search for cash above all else. Theres easily a middle ground there were the club made certain efforts with regards to commercial and infrastructure improvements that would not have resulted in us taking 30 years to catch back up both on and off the pitch.

I've been supporting us for years. I never once remember thinking 'we deserve to win this or that' and then being angry when we didn't.

That's the point I'm making.

Some other fanbases mentality is that they will win stuff and they will do stuff and then get angry when it doesn't happen.
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 11:08:17 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:49:33 am
You can't change the past. What's done is done. We've come out from all of that as a football club. Some other establishments less so.

We had a brilliant time, as fans, along the way. Others get angry and moody unless they are winning everything every year.

As a fan, it's been brilliant supporting Liverpool. I never expect us to win anything ever and I've been to loads of finals. When we do win, it's amazing and brilliant.

If you expect to win shit every year then when you win, it's more of a case of 'Yeah. Well. We won something. Like we should'

You draw the lines mate. Or don't.

That's just my opinion. That's why arseholes like me will be dancing down the street if we 'only' win the League Cup or the Europa League. It's all magical. Anything we do and anything we win is brilliant. We don't 'deserve' anything. We fight for it and if we win it then that's fucking fantastic.

Some other fanbases haven't got that mentality from what I've seen.

I remarked that our self imposed shortcomings in the 90s counted against us. You asked if that hurt us. I said I believed it did. I agree with you that we can't change the past, but that doesn't alter it either.

I can't stand the modern mindset that turns its nose up at the League Cup or the Europa League. Silverware is silverware. I don't care that the prize money for the League Cup wouldn't cover Salah's wages for the week. 2001 lives long in my memory, even if the mancs call it a "Micky Mouse Treble". They'd sell their grannies to Wayne Rooney for those trophies now.

We don't "deserve" anything, but we do deserve to see our club have a proper go at it.
Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 11:19:57 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:08:17 am
I remarked that our self imposed shortcomings in the 90s counted against us. You asked if that hurt us. I said I believed it did. I agree with you that we can't change the past, but that doesn't alter it either.

I can't stand the modern mindset that turns its nose up at the League Cup or the Europa League. Silverware is silverware. I don't care that the prize money for the League Cup wouldn't cover Salah's wages for the week. 2001 lives long in my memory, even if the mancs call it a "Micky Mouse Treble". They'd sell their grannies to Wayne Rooney for those trophies now.

We don't "deserve" anything, but we do deserve to see our club have a proper go at it.

I went to every single final in 2001. Was fucking amazing mate. The absolute dream of being a fan. Three fucking finals won in one year and you go to them all?

The only fans that turn their nose up at that are dickheads that never fucking go or rich twats that it means nothing to.
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 11:50:58 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Ten Haag has had more funds than most Premier League managers. Klopps signings in chronological order are below.

https://www.lfchistory.net/transfers/bymanager/28/1

Sadio Mane or Anthony ffs!
Offline rscanderlech

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 11:59:44 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:38:48 am
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!
I think it is a desperation to get back to the top quickly, rather than coming down to Earth and realising where you are at, what you need to do and being patient but also disciplined about getting there.

When Klopp came to Liverpool, he made a point of simultaneously raising standards (of effort and discipline, not outcomes) and getting rid of this whole narrative about our history. We had to start fresh and let go of the past. In reality, our financial power, history and global status as a club would always support our recovery, but the players needed to get that out of their heads.

Man Utd currently seem to be hyper-self aware as a historic club that must at all costs return to the top as immediately as possible, and throws what they have, ie lots of cash and a big brand, at the variois problems. That pressure seems to affect their decision making even when they try to think more long term with ten Hag and the signing of younger players.

In a sense, Klopp came to us at the perfect moment, when there was little pressure on him, because we had dropped so far, and he could impose a new culture around the club. Maybe Man United need to similar, i.e. forget that they are financial big shots with big history, and be super humble about the objective requirements of being a top team.
Online Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:38:48 am
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!

I think it's the lack of direction and positives to latch onto. Chelsea have supposedly been performing better than their results suggest, and Poch didn't assemble this squad he's just trying to make the best of it, so he's getting more patience. Brighton of course are doing incredibly well so a little run of bad form, particularly while trying to manage European football, isn't a big deal.

United don't really have anything to spin in their favour, and there's no real end in sight. They blame their owners but the footballing people at the club have likely caused a lot of their problems, the issue is that there's no way they're going to collectively turn on someone like Ferguson who is probably influencing a lot of their recent decisions.
Online carling

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:38:48 am
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!

I think it's down to just how garbage the football is after all the money spent.  Even when they put some results together, you never hear anyone talk about how brilliant they are.  I've barely heard anything positive about the way they play since Ferguson left, the best I've heard is that they are good at counter-attacking because of a few fast players.

When you've spent more than any other club in the world and playing in a way that's making people's eyes bleed, then the odd top 4 finish and league cup isn't going to be received very well.  It just gives the impression they are doing it on sheer squad size and brute force in the transfer market, and nobody is convinced it's going to lead to serious challenges for the biggest trophies.

On the flip side, if you're Brighton on a relative shoe-string, playing fantastic football and consistently punching well above your weight, then everyone is going to be more forgiving of the bumps in the road.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:04:00 pm
I think it's down to just how garbage the football is after all the money spent.  Even when they put some results together, you never hear anyone talk about how brilliant they are.  I've barely heard anything positive about the way they play since Ferguson left, the best I've heard is that they are good at counter-attacking because of a few fast players.

When you've spent more than any other club in the world and playing in a way that's making people's eyes bleed, then the odd top 4 finish and league cup isn't going to be received very well.  It just gives the impression they are doing it on sheer squad size and brute force in the transfer market, and nobody is convinced it's going to lead to serious challenges for the biggest trophies.

On the flip side, if you're Brighton on a relative shoe-string, playing fantastic football and consistently punching well above your weight, then everyone is going to be more forgiving of the bumps in the road.

There is this myth that they were an amazing team to watch under Ferguson, but so many turgid games were turned over by referees that let them get away with murder and gave them every decision going.

They were a good club, with good players who also saw the rub of the green on many occasions.

Manc Riley, Howard Webb, Dermot Gallagher and a host of others gifted them game after game after game. And the refreees that didn't got publically slagged off and bullied by Ferguson until they buckled down to be Manchester Uniteds 12th man.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm »
Quote
Are the players still behind him?

The clubs hierarchy may be sticking with Ten Hag, but there is a growing feeling of unrest within the squad, with some players beginning to lose faith in him.

Ten Hags intensity, which was widely lauded and seen as a positive last season, is now being viewed as a problem and there are doubts as to whether he will change his approach to try to arrest the alarming run of performances. This has translated into a lack of belief in how he is preparing them to win matches.

The comment about wanting to play more football after the win over Brentford, made by Ten Hag when explaining his decision to take Casemiro off at half-time, did not go down well inside the dressing room.

Others raised eyebrows at Ten Hags decision to leave Raphael Varane out of the starting XI, picking Jonny Evans instead for Uniteds derby against Manchester City  a game they lost 3-0. The United manager cited tactical reasons when explaining his motive. Varane, 30, subsequently missed the League Cup loss to Newcastle through illness.

His handling of the Sancho episode in September, where he questioned the wingers standards in training before effectively being called a liar by the England international, has led to the player being exiled at Carrington.

Some in the dressing room feel the situation could have been handled differently by Ten Hag. Harry Maguire, who has returned to the squad in recent weeks after being stripped of the captaincy, was said to be bruised by efforts to get rid of him in the summer.

The Athletic has been told that Ten Hag is not on close terms with many of Uniteds players and a perceived lack of charisma on his part has frequently been cited.

Although players are beginning to have doubts about Ten Hag, not all of them believe he has lost the dressing room  and what he is being criticised for now is what he was being praised for a year ago. After all, they revelled in his discipline when he made them run 13.8km the day after losing 4-0 to Brentford in August 2022. Ten Hag joined his team on the run.

Some members of the squad, such as Andre Onana, Antony and Martinez, owe their United careers to Ten Hag and will therefore be behind him and hopeful the slide in form can be halted.

https://theathletic.com/5025792/2023/11/03/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-sack/
Online carling

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 12:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:11:36 pm
There is this myth that they were an amazing team to watch under Ferguson, but so many turgid games were turned over by referees that let them get away with murder and gave them every decision going.

They were a good club, with good players who also saw the rub of the green on many occasions.

Manc Riley, Howard Webb, Dermot Gallagher and a host of others gifted them game after game after game. And the refreees that didn't got publically slagged off and bullied by Ferguson until they buckled down to be Manchester Uniteds 12th man.

Oh yeah, the refereeing at that time was something to behold.  It's the only explanation for how they could have been quite so poor in Europe relative to their success in England - a lot more difficult without Webb and the gang.  They'd be even with Madrid on European cups if they could have taken Howard along.

But at the same time, the team with Ferdinand, Vidic and van der Sar would be difficult to score against, and with Rooney, Van Persie, Ronaldo, Tevez, Berbatov etc, they could put teams to the sword.  A lot different to the sides these days that you struggle to give even the smallest compliment to.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 12:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:22:02 pm
Turn what around though? Why are you talking as though they're in some sort of crisis? I mean, it's not as though they've completely collapsed or fallen into the depths of mediocrity, is it? In the 10 years since Ferguson left, they've finished 2nd twice, 3rd twice, 4th once, 5th once, and 6th three times. In that time they've been in 5 domestic cup finals, winning 3.

I can understand their fanbase having skewed expectations and holding the team to stupidly high standards. They kind of have to as part of the "biggest club in the world" myth that they like to perpetuate. The thing that's confusing me is why you're seemingly kicking through the same goal posts?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not pouncing on your post or suggesting that you're putting them on a pedestal. I'm just curious what brought you to the conclusion that they're in need of an entire structural and cultural overhaul? What benchmark are you using for that exactly? And where are you taking it from? Because from what I can see, they're just a football club like any other, who despite their delusions and shithousely players, are no better or worse off than most other top 6 clubs throughout Europe's main leagues

I guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't see the need for such a detailed analysis of their problems, particularly when most of said problems are nothing more than fragments of some very entitled mancunian imaginations. It's also my belief that these c*nts wouldn't get half as much air time if Neville wasn't on the payroll over at Sky.

They're just a football club, who aren't as good as they think they are. No more no less IMHO 

But this is Manchester United.
Manchester United.
It's not Wolverhampton Wanderers.
It's United. Manchester United.
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 12:27:57 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on November  1, 2023, 10:45:03 pm
Miles worse, used to hate playing them under Atkinson, can only remember 2 or 3 wins all the time he was there and 2 of those were in the league cup iirc and the other was at Old Trafford not long after he took over?

Can't wait for any game against them these days, potential dry bumming on the cards every time if we show up

Atkinsons teams used to kick us to fuck. The thug Whiteside, sneaky Hughes with his studs left hanging in the challenge, they used to get away with murder. Viv Anderson was another who wasnt averse to just booting players. Remember the shite Jasper Olson bit Sammy Lees arse and it was laughed off.  Referees like Joe Worrall from Warrington would give them a free ride
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 12:31:47 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:27:03 pm
Oh yeah, the refereeing at that time was something to behold.  It's the only explanation for how they could have been quite so poor in Europe relative to their success in England - a lot more difficult without Webb and the gang.  They'd be even with Madrid on European cups if they could have taken Howard along.

But at the same time, the team with Ferdinand, Vidic and van der Sar would be difficult to score against, and with Rooney, Van Persie, Ronaldo, Tevez, Berbatov etc, they could put teams to the sword.  A lot different to the sides these days that you struggle to give even the smallest compliment to.

Yeah I'm not saying they didn't have great teams over the years - they had some brilliant players. But they also had the refs.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:27:03 pm
Oh yeah, the refereeing at that time was something to behold.  It's the only explanation for how they could have been quite so poor in Europe relative to their success in England - a lot more difficult without Webb and the gang.  They'd be even with Madrid on European cups if they could have taken Howard along.

But at the same time, the team with Ferdinand, Vidic and van der Sar would be difficult to score against, and with Rooney, Van Persie, Ronaldo, Tevez, Berbatov etc, they could put teams to the sword.  A lot different to the sides these days that you struggle to give even the smallest compliment to.

It says something that during Ferguson's 26 years there, they won 13 league titles and 'only' 5 F.A Cups & 4 League cups to complement them. More league titles than domestic cups combined? It's almost as if it's easier for referees to influence the outcome of a 38 game season rather than a knockout competition  ::)

Of course they had some great players over the years and Ferguson was a good manager, but without the help from the refs, they'd have won half as much as they did in the 90s & 00s.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:27:38 pm
But this is Manchester United.
Manchester United.
It's not Wolverhampton Wanderers.
It's United. Manchester United.
https://x.com/MrMichaelSpicer/status/1190624818657447936?s=20
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 12:36:43 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:09:14 am
We've been on that road...
The problem isn't just that a new manager will want to- they HAVE TO.

Should've stuck with Ole.. or even Moyes. What they've gone and done through the successive quick-fire sacking of managers is "built" a team that is an amalgamation- a hideous Frankenstein's monster, composed of players with very different physical and mental profiles, strengths, weaknesses and other attributes.

This basically guarantees inconsistency, as the different "factions" of attributes are engaged in an internal war and some win/manifest in some games, while others manifest in the other games. Whenever they sack someone, the new manager HAS TO spend in order to get the players that fit his philosophy- and he gets the sack a season or 2 seasons after that- compounding the issue and ensuring its continuance.
The only other way around that is to appoint a tactical manager.. and that is a short-term approach, because, again - whoever gets bought is going to have to fit into that team.

Real Madrid are basically the only team outside of Italy that does that consistently well, cause that's what their team is- an amalgamation of stars- of players that are bought because they are "the best", and not because they fit a certain system, so its a waste of everyone's time to get in a Jurgen Klopp/Pep Guardiola and spend months or a season on getting them to grasp the system while getting rid of, and replacing those stars that had been acquired with some effort and "a bit" of money. Major difference between Madrid and United is that United's players are the best.. based on public opinion! ;D

Sticking with Ole was impossible.
There are some results that just signal the end for managers.
That 7-0 could have been the moment for Ten Hag but he was new and still trying to get his philosophy over.
Ole was on a slippery slope when we rocked up and battered them 0-5. They could easily have ended with 8 men as well, if the refere hadnt shit it at the thought of sending off Ronaldo and Fernandez. Our away crew gleefully singing Oles at the wheel at full volume probably made them act.
Offline Jookie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:56:14 am
I've been supporting us for years. I never once remember thinking 'we deserve to win this or that' and then being angry when we didn't.

That's the point I'm making.

Some other fanbases mentality is that they will win stuff and they will do stuff and then get angry when it doesn't happen.

You are conflating 2 arguments or points of view.

1. We dont deserve to win anything unless we earn it and as such we should enjoy it when we win stuff
2. Liverpool being less commercially savvy in the 90s made it better to support Liverpool.

I completely agree with point 1 by the way. We need to earn every victory, never mind cups, and as fans we should enjoy every victory however small or large that is.

As a club though we should, within reason, expect the club to put us in the best position possible to achieve success on the field. Some will equate that solely to transfer spend, whereas I see it as more encompassing with regards to maximising potential of club whilst maintaining as closely as possible the clubs principles. That maximisation may provide funds for wages, transfer spend, infrastructure improvements, keeping ticket prices as low as possible, a new training ground etc..

My issue with Liverpool ownership around the late 80s and 90s was not maximising our potential for success. Despite being part of the group of clubs who pushed for a breakaway PL we were still caught napping by the opportunities that would bring the club. Looking back the lack of strategic foresight was staggeringly short sighted, even if it was done with best intentions (I.e. to stay as a more family run club).

Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
He's still alive. Now retired from football and spending his time painting, sculpting and writing poetry.
oh, MU reserves then?
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 12:58:03 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 11:59:44 am
I think it is a desperation to get back to the top quickly, rather than coming down to Earth and realising where you are at, what you need to do and being patient but also disciplined about getting there.

When Klopp came to Liverpool, he made a point of simultaneously raising standards (of effort and discipline, not outcomes) and getting rid of this whole narrative about our history. We had to start fresh and let go of the past. In reality, our financial power, history and global status as a club would always support our recovery, but the players needed to get that out of their heads.

Man Utd currently seem to be hyper-self aware as a historic club that must at all costs return to the top as immediately as possible, and throws what they have, ie lots of cash and a big brand, at the variois problems. That pressure seems to affect their decision making even when they try to think more long term with ten Hag and the signing of younger players.

In a sense, Klopp came to us at the perfect moment, when there was little pressure on him, because we had dropped so far, and he could impose a new culture around the club. Maybe Man United need to similar, i.e. forget that they are financial big shots with big history, and be super humble about the objective requirements of being a top team.

Yes Klopp came to us after a terrible run by Rodgers. However we had almost won the league under him. We had been brilliant in that run and were only stopped when a certain shit little referee sent off Hendo in the dying minutes against city depriving us of him in the final run in.
The pressure was on Klopp to win a trophy. Right away he came in and won over the dressing room, his positive self belief infected players who had stumbled under Rogers.
That run to the final of the UEFA cup was incredible. Then the arrival of Mo and others galvanised us to respond to disappointment, with Kiev and challenging City.
The defeat in Kiev made us even stronger mentally.
Ten Hag has come in and basically stated that the squad wasnt good enough, he has brought in his own players in a splurge of cash, and they aint that good. The old squad must look at the likes of Antony and think wtf. Varane and Maguire and Lindelof look at the Butcher and think 🤔 -what they think of Onana is anyones guess.
Now they have Amrabat, and Casemiro who were there to replace MacFred, and MacTimmyTommy resisted the urge to be shipped out and is perhaps their standout player in midfield. Personally I would give him the armband, because he at least puts a shift in.
Maguire was another one who was being touted for sale, and is now back in the team.
My old boss used to say about recruitment
If you have someone who can temporarily do the job on the staff, make damn sure that if you bring in someone new, they are not just as good as, but measurably better, than the person currently holding the role.
Ten Hag has clearly never been told this.
Offline Jookie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 01:01:01 pm »
The interesting thing about United is that they havent been in a title challenge since Ferguson left. Theyve come 2nd twice but were never realistic challengers in those seasons.

After this season itll be 11 seasons without getting close to the title.
Online Elzar

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
The approach of strict management, or intense training only works if it produces on the pitch. At the moment he isn't producing performances or results. How can the players be happy if he is singling out their teammates and friends while also having them play absolutely garbage football putting them up for slaughter by fans and pundits every week?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:01:01 pm
The interesting thing about United is that they havent been in a title challenge since Ferguson left. Theyve come 2nd twice but were never realistic challengers in those seasons.

After this season itll be 11 seasons without getting close to the title.

Almost 20 years for Arsenal too. Only Leicester and Liverpool have won it or got anywhere near it outside of financially doped clubs.
Online S

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:40 pm
Almost 20 years for Arsenal too. Only Leicester and Liverpool have won it or got anywhere near it outside of financially doped clubs.
Twenty for Arsenal is crazy if you grew up in the peak Wenger years.

Im pretty sure they played Leicester on the last game of the season to go unbeaten in 03/04. Imagine saying then that Arsenal wouldnt win another title for at least two decades, and that their already relegated opponents that day would win it before them.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 01:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:05:29 pm
The approach of strict management, or intense training only works if it produces on the pitch. At the moment he isn't producing performances or results. How can the players be happy if he is singling out their teammates and friends while also having them play absolutely garbage football putting them up for slaughter by fans and pundits every week?

Are you being serious? This bunch of players have seen through numerous other managers as well, it amazes me how some fans will let players get away with everything.
Online DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 01:24:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:22:41 pm
Are you being serious? This bunch of players have seen through numerous other managers as well, it amazes me how some fans will let players get away with everything.

He's signed half the shit cuntish players in the squad to be fair.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 01:29:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:24:17 pm
He's signed half the shit cuntish players in the squad to be fair.

Not denying his signings have not been good ones, but there was a lot of dross on there from the start on highly paid contracts who will complain about whatever manager is there. There appears to be a number spoilt brats who have not proved themselves for a number of seasons. I am just amazed by the number of people making excuses for them.
Online S

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:24:17 pm
He's signed half the shit cuntish players in the squad to be fair.
Agreed, this part never makes any sense to me.

For example, Antonys petulance is Ten Hags fault. Klopp would never have bought someone with that attitude, even if (unlike Antony) they were hugely talented.
Online Elzar

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:29:53 pm
Not denying his signings have not been good ones, but there was a lot of dross on there from the start on highly paid contracts who will complain about whatever manager is there. There appears to be a number spoilt brats who have not proved themselves for a number of seasons. I am just amazed by the number of people making excuses for them.

He's almost brought in a full 11 himself to be fair, the players are all great and should be given statues. I'd say keep all of them and keep sacking managers.
Online thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:40 pm
Almost 20 years for Arsenal too. Only Leicester and Liverpool have won it or got anywhere near it outside of financially doped clubs.
It's mad, isn't it?

I remember the agenda being pushed every time we hit one of those milestones - 10 years since last won the league, 15, 20, 25.  Whilst winning a pot is always brilliant, Klopp ending that run just before we got to 30 years was definitely a bonus.

Things can change pretty quickly but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Man Utd get to 30 years.  Even if Man City do need to rebuild once Guardiola goes there will be Saudi Arabia FC reaching peak sports-washing.  Chelsea have gone from one money burner to another.  I'd like to think we'd also still be in the mix but we've seen how gruelling it is to constantly punch above your weight.

Everything fell into place for Leicester that season - the usual contenders changing managers, Wenger's Arsenal sleepwalking into their annual race for fourth, Spurs imploding, teams seemingly easing off a bit when they played Leicester in the run-in etc. - but it's still an incredible achievement.  Surely never to be repeated.
Online Shady Craig

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Has anyone got the picture of Utd fans with a banner with "we don't sack our managers on"? Can't find it anywhere but definitely seen it on Rawk over the years.
Online rocco

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 01:38:15 pm »
Listening to Ten Hags interview I cant understand his policy at all , as  his English isnt fluent .The likes of Harry must be scratching his head even more .
