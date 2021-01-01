It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.



They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.



Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.



Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.



Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always



Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.



Whatever it is, it's hilarious!



I think it is a desperation to get back to the top quickly, rather than coming down to Earth and realising where you are at, what you need to do and being patient but also disciplined about getting there.When Klopp came to Liverpool, he made a point of simultaneously raising standards (of effort and discipline, not outcomes) and getting rid of this whole narrative about our history. We had to start fresh and let go of the past. In reality, our financial power, history and global status as a club would always support our recovery, but the players needed to get that out of their heads.Man Utd currently seem to be hyper-self aware as a historic club that must at all costs return to the top as immediately as possible, and throws what they have, ie lots of cash and a big brand, at the variois problems. That pressure seems to affect their decision making even when they try to think more long term with ten Hag and the signing of younger players.In a sense, Klopp came to us at the perfect moment, when there was little pressure on him, because we had dropped so far, and he could impose a new culture around the club. Maybe Man United need to similar, i.e. forget that they are financial big shots with big history, and be super humble about the objective requirements of being a top team.