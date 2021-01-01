It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.
They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.
Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.
Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.
Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always
Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.
Whatever it is, it's hilarious!