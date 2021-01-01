« previous next »
I went the games from mid 80s until late 00s. Season ticket holder, some aways, some Europeans.

It was great fun despite us not being that successful during a big proportion of that time.  That was mainly because I was going the game with my mates and having a laugh. Ive said on here numerous times that watching football as a regular match goer is a very different experience and very different where you derive your enjoyment as an armchair fan. As an armchair fan now, result means more because Im not having a laugh in the pub or on a coach away with my mates before and after the game.

All the above can be true whilst simultaneously thinking the club were held back by short sightedness by our owners in late 80s and 90s. I enjoyed going the games massively in the 90s and look back at it through rose tinted glasses. But equally I was frustrated by the club at the time. That magnified in the 00s when better managers were hindered even further by the mistakes of the previous decade(s).

I also dont believe how the club was run completely affected the joy I got from going the game. If that joy was primarily from the social aspect,with the football weaved in, I dont necessarily see how us being more commercially savvy would have affected that in a huge manner.

Also the notion that we are some unique club because of our lack of commercial nous at the advent of the PL is nonsense. No-one is retrospectively criticising the club for not turning us into some commercial juggernaut that disrespected the fanbase and its unique culture in search for cash above all else. Theres easily a middle ground there were the club made certain efforts with regards to commercial and infrastructure improvements that would not have resulted in us taking 30 years to catch back up both on and off the pitch.

I've been supporting us for years. I never once remember thinking 'we deserve to win this or that' and then being angry when we didn't.

That's the point I'm making.

Some other fanbases mentality is that they will win stuff and they will do stuff and then get angry when it doesn't happen.
You can't change the past. What's done is done. We've come out from all of that as a football club. Some other establishments less so.

We had a brilliant time, as fans, along the way. Others get angry and moody unless they are winning everything every year.

As a fan, it's been brilliant supporting Liverpool. I never expect us to win anything ever and I've been to loads of finals. When we do win, it's amazing and brilliant.

If you expect to win shit every year then when you win, it's more of a case of 'Yeah. Well. We won something. Like we should'

You draw the lines mate. Or don't.

That's just my opinion. That's why arseholes like me will be dancing down the street if we 'only' win the League Cup or the Europa League. It's all magical. Anything we do and anything we win is brilliant. We don't 'deserve' anything. We fight for it and if we win it then that's fucking fantastic.

Some other fanbases haven't got that mentality from what I've seen.

I remarked that our self imposed shortcomings in the 90s counted against us. You asked if that hurt us. I said I believed it did. I agree with you that we can't change the past, but that doesn't alter it either.

I can't stand the modern mindset that turns its nose up at the League Cup or the Europa League. Silverware is silverware. I don't care that the prize money for the League Cup wouldn't cover Salah's wages for the week. 2001 lives long in my memory, even if the mancs call it a "Micky Mouse Treble". They'd sell their grannies to Wayne Rooney for those trophies now.

We don't "deserve" anything, but we do deserve to see our club have a proper go at it.
I remarked that our self imposed shortcomings in the 90s counted against us. You asked if that hurt us. I said I believed it did. I agree with you that we can't change the past, but that doesn't alter it either.

I can't stand the modern mindset that turns its nose up at the League Cup or the Europa League. Silverware is silverware. I don't care that the prize money for the League Cup wouldn't cover Salah's wages for the week. 2001 lives long in my memory, even if the mancs call it a "Micky Mouse Treble". They'd sell their grannies to Wayne Rooney for those trophies now.

We don't "deserve" anything, but we do deserve to see our club have a proper go at it.

I went to every single final in 2001. Was fucking amazing mate. The absolute dream of being a fan. Three fucking finals won in one year and you go to them all?

The only fans that turn their nose up at that are dickheads that never fucking go or rich twats that it means nothing to.
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Ten Haag has had more funds than most Premier League managers. Klopps signings in chronological order are below.

https://www.lfchistory.net/transfers/bymanager/28/1

Sadio Mane or Anthony ffs!
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!
I think it is a desperation to get back to the top quickly, rather than coming down to Earth and realising where you are at, what you need to do and being patient but also disciplined about getting there.

When Klopp came to Liverpool, he made a point of simultaneously raising standards (of effort and discipline, not outcomes) and getting rid of this whole narrative about our history. We had to start fresh and let go of the past. In reality, our financial power, history and global status as a club would always support our recovery, but the players needed to get that out of their heads.

Man Utd currently seem to be hyper-self aware as a historic club that must at all costs return to the top as immediately as possible, and throws what they have, ie lots of cash and a big brand, at the variois problems. That pressure seems to affect their decision making even when they try to think more long term with ten Hag and the signing of younger players.

In a sense, Klopp came to us at the perfect moment, when there was little pressure on him, because we had dropped so far, and he could impose a new culture around the club. Maybe Man United need to similar, i.e. forget that they are financial big shots with big history, and be super humble about the objective requirements of being a top team.
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!

I think it's the lack of direction and positives to latch onto. Chelsea have supposedly been performing better than their results suggest, and Poch didn't assemble this squad he's just trying to make the best of it, so he's getting more patience. Brighton of course are doing incredibly well so a little run of bad form, particularly while trying to manage European football, isn't a big deal.

United don't really have anything to spin in their favour, and there's no real end in sight. They blame their owners but the footballing people at the club have likely caused a lot of their problems, the issue is that there's no way they're going to collectively turn on someone like Ferguson who is probably influencing a lot of their recent decisions.
It amazes me how quickly it becomes so toxic over there.

They had a great season last year (helped in no small way by us being abysmal), won a cup, back in the CL. They've had a rocky start, they've had almost their entire backline out injured for a fair chunk of the new season I believe (Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bis) and now have their only decent CM out (Casemiro). They're starting to come around to the idea that giving ageing players massive contracts is not sustainable (see Ron and DDG). Yes, they continue to be laughable in the transfer market (see Onana, Antony, Amrabat, Hojlund), but they really shouldn't have a complete implosion following a 0-3 loss to ADFC.

Can you imagine Brighton fans turning on De Zerbi after their recent little run of poor form? I mean, just look at Chelsea (not exactly renowned for patience with managers) - still 3 points below Utd after spending £1bn in 2 transfer windows, but the toxicity just hasn't quite materialised.

Is it the media? Just looking at the BBC gossip page is full of everyone and anyone putting the boot in.

Is it the fans? RedCaf showing that great Utd restraint as always  ;D

Is it the dressing room? There's no shortage of articles referencing discord in the club.

Whatever it is, it's hilarious!

I think it's down to just how garbage the football is after all the money spent.  Even when they put some results together, you never hear anyone talk about how brilliant they are.  I've barely heard anything positive about the way they play since Ferguson left, the best I've heard is that they are good at counter-attacking because of a few fast players.

When you've spent more than any other club in the world and playing in a way that's making people's eyes bleed, then the odd top 4 finish and league cup isn't going to be received very well.  It just gives the impression they are doing it on sheer squad size and brute force in the transfer market, and nobody is convinced it's going to lead to serious challenges for the biggest trophies.

On the flip side, if you're Brighton on a relative shoe-string, playing fantastic football and consistently punching well above your weight, then everyone is going to be more forgiving of the bumps in the road.
