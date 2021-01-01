« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 182576 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Can't wait for ten Haag to buy Antony for £10 million for his next club, with the mancs picking up 70% of his wages.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Can't wait for ten Haag to buy Antony for £10 million for his next club, with the mancs picking up 70% of his wages.
that'd make Antony's head spin.
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm
We had decent players in the 90s imo. I often felt if Roy Evans had followed Kenny rather than Souness, he might have kept us up there. The damage Souness did was beyond Evans' ability as a manager to fix though. He wasn't that kind of manager.

We won more in the 2000s than we did in the 90s, but I think that was just a reflection of how United were pulling ahead of us financially, and the general apathy that had set in at the core of the club. It's all just idle speculation on my part though. I just feel the team was worse in around 2003/4 than 1995/97, during the transition to a game that was more physically intense and professional.


We had more resources in the 90s (comparatively to other teams) to the 00s. We also had a really good crop of younger players in Jones, Redknapp, Fowler, McManaman who had their peak years under Evans. Owen was also there for latter year of Evans.

Evans bought the following players Phil Babb, John Scales,  Mark Kenedy, Stan Collymore, Jason McAteer, Patrick Berger, Oybind Leonardhsen,  Karl-Heinz Riedle, Paul Ince. Adjusted for current figures that would be the equivalent of 100s of millions for what accounted for the odd decent player in general a load of shite.

Evans was better than Souness but mainly through the young players he inherited. Hed of probably have been a better transition from Souness. But he wasnt a good manager on many levels - recruitment and discipline being the obvious. Wed have decline under him also because he wasnt good enough.

Arguably the most important managerial appointment we have made in last 30 years, apart from Klopp, was Houllier. Hes not the best or even 2nd best manager weve had in that period but he was hugely important in modernising the club after the lines of Evans continued with an outdated approach to management in-late 90s.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
To be fair, had Man Utd appointed managers like Ged, Rafa and Jurgen after Ferguson, with their financial resources, they would have challenged Man City every season, regardless of the cheating ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
This is nothing to do with the Mancs but in response to the comparisons from the early 90s.

Yes we dropped a bollock commercially in the early years of the PL but we had mitigating circumstances as we were still reeling from Hillsborough compounded by Kenny walking a couple of years later so we were always going to be behind the curve.

They had all the ingredients to maximize everything.  A manager who'd had several years to build his team plus a commercial department and CEO ready to exploit the brave new world.

Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.

The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.

I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of  football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.

The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm
Remember that guy Knighton who done a bit of ball juggling on the old Trafford pitch years ago before his failed takeover?  Should give him a shout to sort things, assuming hes still alive.
He's still alive. Now retired from football and spending his time painting, sculpting and writing poetry.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Too much noise in the media now, hes probably very close to the sack. Doubt he lasts until our game against them.

Who do they even go for after lol? Not a chance Zidane goes anywhere near them. Can see Potter going there I guess.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Gigg it Givesey...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Even in an article that's putting the boot in, they still manage to overrate some of those catastrophies.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Kind with those scores.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:51:07 am
Kind with those scores.

Kind?  ;D

It's ridiculous. What is Antony getting 4 for? Existing? And Hojlund, rated 7/10? He cost 72 million and has scored 0 PL goals. But he's "pacy" and "muscular". Oooh. Mason Mount, on the reviewer's own admission is "yet to score or affect a contest". He gets a 4. Surely if he's not affecting a contest, it's a 0, since they are paying him hundreds of thousand of pounds a week to... affect contests.

Ten Hag's signings have been utter garbage, when you see them all laid out together. When Jonny Evans is part of your plans at 35 ("enduring class" says the reviewer  :o ) then things are not going well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:02:35 am
Kind?  ;D

It's ridiculous. What is Antony getting 4 for? Existing? And Hojlund, rated 7/10? He cost 72 million and has scored 0 PL goals. But he's "pacy" and "muscular". Oooh. Mason Mount, on the reviewer's own admission is "yet to score or affect a contest". He gets a 4. Surely if he's not affecting a contest, it's a 0, since they are paying him hundreds of thousand of pounds a week to... affect contests.

Ten Hag's signings have been utter garbage, when you see them all laid out together. When Jonny Evans is part of your plans at 35 ("enduring class" says the reviewer  :o ) then things are not going well.

7/10 for Casemiro drew my eye; huge fee, huge wages, end of his career and he's just not that good.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 02:01:59 pm
I keep hearing everyone say it's not Ten Haags fault as he has a dire squad.

Yet Klopp came into Liverpool with a poor squad and immediately gave the team identiy, with some time, turned a few of them into diamonds.

I hope they keep up the delusions. BBC Sport and Guardian football stooges, aka as Man Utd fanzines, can keep parroting he's a genius and better than Jurgen.

Given how many shite players he has signed, a large part of it is actually his fault too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:01:55 pm
We all know that Seven Hag will be sacked on December 18th ...

Zero chance of that, they won't want it to be us that get the credit for him being sacked and will let him drag on for at least a couple of weeks to give enough of a gap between losing to us and him being sacked.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.

The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.

I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of  football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.

The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.

a great post that articulates much of my own thinking

tho seemingly totally unrelated, it's very similar to the british motorbike industry and the rise of japanese dominance - there are books on this subject that show blueprints from the british side where 'new gadgets' abounded but they didn't think the buying public would want them (small cc models, electronic start, indicators etc and much more) and so were very slow in implementation until the boat had already sailed, the japanese were smart and focused on the 50cc market (ignored by the british makers) and so a person's first bike became a japanese bike and brand affiliation was set in concrete across the board. basically clinging to the 'authentic' british biker past as the japanese embraced the new fangled era (btw, this isn't denegrating their technical excellence, it was just the british makers could've done the same but ignored it, relying on being 'authentic')

and to draw on the comparison to the point of overkill, you know what we used to call the 50cc mob? sewing machines, (bike's screaming like F1 cars as they trundled by at 30mph ;D) - yes it was a joke to us, an embarrasment to be sat on one of those fucking things. a couple of years later, literally, the dude is on a six cylinder 1000cc suzi and can almost match your top speed in second gear (of 6...) if he screams it. and no oil leaks  :lmao

and so as a 'british' biker and an 'old school' liverpool fan, i totally felt the connection between the two, it had already happened in the motorbike industry and was now happening in football. It wasn't a one-for-one scenario but the similarities were striking as 'new football' unfurled and like you i was left lamenting what became the norm as 'we' were left behind in many ways.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
He's still alive. Now retired from football and spending his time painting, sculpting and writing poetry.

He was trying to buy them again last year ;D

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-michael-knighton-glazers-24716556
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.

The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.

I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of  football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.

The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.

Yeah, all the manc kids at school had loads of manc branded tat, I only had a few posters of the team, usually sat behind a few shiny pots, and the chance to stay up late on a school night to watch the highlights of another boss European away performance on Sportsnight
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
More from the Guardian

Quote
Uniteds transfer business comes back to Antony, sooner or later. Having overspent last summer, they had limited funds in January and had to look for loanees, rather than Cody Gakpo, a forward Ten Hag liked. A knock-on effect was their net spend this summer had to be limited to around £120m; there was only just scope to sneak in Amrabat on an £8.3m loan. All of which may have been forgivable had Antony been worth £86m; instead United paid at least twice the sum they should and, given his performances, they should not have bought him to begin with. Whatever Ten Hag saw in him at Ajax has rarely been glimpsed at Old Trafford.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/antony-manchester-united-transfer-ten-hag-b2438415.html
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Just hoping he can hold on until they face us in December! However you can bet your bottom dollar they will look at our fixture as the point to change if his miserable run carries on, club is obsessed with us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:20:34 am
Just hoping he can hold on until they face us in December! However you can bet your bottom dollar they will look at our fixture as the point to change if his miserable run carries on, club is obsessed with us.

That game is 6 weeks away so quite a lot of games to go before that.  Unless theres an unlikely turnaround its doubtful hell last until then.  They could also exit the champs lge before our game.

He may hang on until then simply due to the fact replacement options are limited given were in the middle of the season and theyre in such a state.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
To start a real rebuild the first thing United need to do is stop being 'Manchester United the biggest club in the World' and recognise that they are Manchester United a club with deep rooted problems. Only then can they start the rebuild process. Anything done in the mean time is a waste of time and money.

Fortunately their collective ego will stop that ever happening.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Jamie Jackson is 100% stealing a  living, the most useless journalist at the Guardian.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.

The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.

I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of  football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.

The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.

I think this is a massively rose-tinted way of looking at it. Professional football was all about the can-do spirit until Liverpool started not dominating the league? I don't think so. Don't forget the entire establishment of the club was a money making exercise, and its first ever team was a bunch of ringers from Scotland because the landlord now had an empty football ground to fill.

Liverpool wanted to be commercial too and were the first team to put a sponsor's name on their shirt. They were happy to sell advertising around the ground and be on television. They were hemmed in by Anfield's location and then the repercussions of Heysel destroying their income. (This is specifically said by Peter Robinson in "Out of His Skin", a really interesting book.) They were clearly profoundly affected in so many ways by the effects of Hillsborough and big personalities and leaders had to step away for their own health. And then they made some poor choices along the way, not least among them not taking Kenny back when he wanted to come back.

Painting it like football became callous and lost all virtue when United finally hired a very good manager and the stars aligned for them is disingenuous in my opinion. Arsenal still managed to compete with United in a tiny stadium with a similar mix of "traditional" and "commerical" outlooks that we had during the same period that we fell off for example.

The rich irony however is that United's club ethos of complete devotion to commercialism, their "biggest club in the world" complex, is what led them to being floated on the stock exchange, own by gamblers like Magnier and McManus and sold to whomever they liked for the right price, leading them to the Glazers and being a perpetual cashcow for investors who know that their on-field success has little to do with their ability to make money for them.

tl;dr this is the pisstake thread, United are c*nts, we can agree on that
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.

The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.

I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of  football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.

The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.

That same mindset is what's held the Bitters back too mate, still is but it's somehow been twisted into not being like the Redshite. 

I agree the commercialisation of everything has changed all our lives so it's impossible to remain competitive without following suit.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:22:02 pm
Turn what around though? Why are you talking as though they're in some sort of crisis? I mean, it's not as though they've completely collapsed or fallen into the depths of mediocrity, is it? In the 10 years since Ferguson left, they've finished 2nd twice, 3rd twice, 4th once, 5th once, and 6th three times. In that time they've been in 5 domestic cup finals, winning 3.

I can understand their fanbase having skewed expectations and holding the team to stupidly high standards. They kind of have to as part of the "biggest club in the world" myth that they like to perpetuate. The thing that's confusing me is why you're seemingly kicking through the same goal posts?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not pouncing on your post or suggesting that you're putting them on a pedestal. I'm just curious what brought you to the conclusion that they're in need of an entire structural and cultural overhaul? What benchmark are you using for that exactly? And where are you taking it from? Because from what I can see, they're just a football club like any other, who despite their delusions and shithousely players, are no better or worse off than most other top 6 clubs throughout Europe's main leagues

I guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't see the need for such a detailed analysis of their problems, particularly when most of said problems are nothing more than fragments of some very entitled mancunian imaginations. It's also my belief that these c*nts wouldn't get half as much air time if Neville wasn't on the payroll over at Sky.

They're just a football club, who aren't as good as they think they are. No more no less IMHO 

Yep. Great post mate.

The only difference is that when we went through a decade or two of not being as good as we hoped, we loved winning the cups and we got behind the team.

There does seem to be a bit of a difference between the fanbases. Back then we enjoyed it all when we did well and we tried to back the team when we didn't.

Their mentality seems to be a bit different.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:18:51 am
To start a real rebuild the first thing United need to do is stop being 'Manchester United the biggest club in the World' and recognise that they are Manchester United a club with deep rooted problems. Only then can they start the rebuild process. Anything done in the mean time is a waste of time and money.

Fortunately their collective ego will stop that ever happening.

Absolutely.

This from Peter Schmeichel on 5 Live this morning celebrating the fact they are shit. Massive egos all round the Club, top to bottom.


Everywhere in the world, people are talking about Manchester United not doing well. If this was another club we wouldnt get this much talk, this much airtime on the radio or space in the newspapers.

If we can sit on top of the world in terms of narrative, its brilliant. Thats something you have to deal with. It requires enormous mental strength as a player and manager.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:05:10 pm
The biggest mistakes we made was not taking full financial advantage of the Premier League from the outset, in the way Man United did. I always thought it was ironic that Rick Parry was one of the chief architects of the PL, then completely dropped the ball as CEO of Liverpool when it came to exploiting it.

We made a lot of mistakes in the 90s, but they weren't the glaringly obvious mistakes that United are making now. Those mistakes actually happened more under Houllier in the early 2000s, when the financial gap was really starting to open up and hurt us badly.

I mean, I don't think anybody really complained at the time when we signed the likes of Nigel Clough, McAteer, or Collymore. It was players like Diouf, Cheyrou and Cisse that really did us over, as the failings in scouting really started to take hold.

Did it hurt us badly?

Throughout that era we were a football club. We still are.

Many of our competitors are now franchises and we're still just a football club.

I fucking love that personallly.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:42 am
Did it hurt us badly?

Throughout that era we were a football club. We still are.

Many of our competitors are now franchises and we're still just a football club.

I fucking love that personallly.

Yes. Yes it did. The ability to financially compete with the likes of Chelsea and United did indeed hurt us badly.

As I recall, David Moores loaned the club £12m to fund the purchase of Kuyt, which we repaid through the the CL group stages.

We can argue semantics all day over what it means to be a football club versus a franchise; but the bottom line is the club suffered competitively because it was starved of finance.

I'd rather see us in the Championship and never win another trophy ever than see us become the vassal of a sportswasher. But until that day arrives, our job as a football club is to do everything necessary within reasonable means to compete and win trophies. Anything that harms that process hurts us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:55:22 am
Yes. Yes it did. The ability to financially compete with the likes of Chelsea and United did indeed hurt us badly.

As I recall, David Moores loaned the club £12m to fund the purchase of Kuyt, which we repaid through the the CL group stages.

We can argue semantics all day over what it means to be a football club versus a franchise; but the bottom line is the club suffered competitively because it was starved of finance.

I'd rather see us in the Championship and never win another trophy ever than see us become the vassal of a sportswasher. But until that day arrives, our job as a football club is to do everything necessary within reasonable means to compete and win trophies. Anything that harms that process hurts us.


Yeah but that's what I'm asking. Did it hurt us badly? It made us the club we are. We stand out as being our own club, run in our own way.

I'd take that every fucking single day against some of the clubs around us. We might laugh at Everton but they are 100% a real football club with real fans. You can't say Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others are. Just plastic Corporates with plastic corporate fans.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:08:22 am

Yeah but that's what I'm asking. Did it hurt us badly? It made us the club we are. We stand out as being our own club, run in our own way.

I'd take that every fucking single day against some of the clubs around us. We might laugh at Everton but they are 100% a real football club with real fans. You can't say Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others are. Just plastic Corporates with plastic corporate fans.

They are a real club, with real fans.  They've just got a new stadium though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:35:53 am
Zero chance of that, they won't want it to be us that get the credit for him being sacked and will let him drag on for at least a couple of weeks to give enough of a gap between losing to us and him being sacked.
Isn't that exactly what happened with Solksjær?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:14:27 am
They are a real club, with real fans.  They've just got a new stadium though.

I worked in London for years. No way you can say Spurs are a real football club with their dodgy funding forever.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:08:22 am

Yeah but that's what I'm asking. Did it hurt us badly? It made us the club we are. We stand out as being our own club, run in our own way.

I'd take that every fucking single day against some of the clubs around us. We might laugh at Everton but they are 100% a real football club with real fans. You can't say Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United, Manchester City and a few others are. Just plastic Corporates with plastic corporate fans.

We went 30 years without winning a title. Do YOU think it hurt us badly?

And Everton fans aren't real anymore. They're some twisted parody of what a football fan is supposed to be - all extremes. I appreciate you're married to one, so you see a different side, but that's not the experience of the vast majority of people on this forum.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:23:40 am
We went 30 years without winning a title. Do YOU think it hurt us badly?

No I don't personally. Back in those days I was going home and away and doing occasional stewarding. I loved going to the game. I loved the aways. I loved the banter and the ale and the travel.

I loved our cup wins and I loved football.

If you just sit on your fat arse at home and never go to the game then I get you 'feel hurt' - but if you went to the games then, it was fucking brilliant.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:40:04 am
Absolutely.

This from Peter Schmeichel on 5 Live this morning celebrating the fact they are shit. Massive egos all round the Club, top to bottom.


Everywhere in the world, people are talking about Manchester United not doing well. If this was another club we wouldnt get this much talk, this much airtime on the radio or space in the newspapers.

If we can sit on top of the world in terms of narrative, its brilliant. Thats something you have to deal with. It requires enormous mental strength as a player and manager.


There's a thread on their cesspit cafe asking if they're "still the biggest club in the world". They never fucking have been!

A lot of bigging themselves up and "Kids in Asia are still wearing United kits!" being chucked about in there  ;D

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:26:11 am
No I don't personally. Back in those days I was going home and away and doing occasional stewarding. I loved going to the game. I loved the aways. I loved the banter and the ale and the travel.

I loved our cup wins and I loved football.

If you just sit on your fat arse at home and never go to the game then I get you 'feel hurt' - but if you went to the games then, it was fucking brilliant.

Some of us would love to go the game mate, but we can't justify £500 for a hospitality ticket, which seems to be the only way into Anfield these days. I'd be more mindful of your language if I were you.

Of course I'd rather us be as we are than have compromised the club in order to win. I'm simply pointing out that we could have won much more without compromising the club. It comes down to the club being badly run, as United are being badly run now.

We've never really seen peak Liverpool slugging it out with peak Man United for a title, apart from one season under Rafa. As fans, that's something I think we would all want to see.
