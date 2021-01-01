« previous next »
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Can't wait for ten Haag to buy Antony for £10 million for his next club, with the mancs picking up 70% of his wages.
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:39:20 pm
Can't wait for ten Haag to buy Antony for £10 million for his next club, with the mancs picking up 70% of his wages.
that'd make Antony's head spin.
Jookie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm
We had decent players in the 90s imo. I often felt if Roy Evans had followed Kenny rather than Souness, he might have kept us up there. The damage Souness did was beyond Evans' ability as a manager to fix though. He wasn't that kind of manager.

We won more in the 2000s than we did in the 90s, but I think that was just a reflection of how United were pulling ahead of us financially, and the general apathy that had set in at the core of the club. It's all just idle speculation on my part though. I just feel the team was worse in around 2003/4 than 1995/97, during the transition to a game that was more physically intense and professional.


We had more resources in the 90s (comparatively to other teams) to the 00s. We also had a really good crop of younger players in Jones, Redknapp, Fowler, McManaman who had their peak years under Evans. Owen was also there for latter year of Evans.

Evans bought the following players Phil Babb, John Scales,  Mark Kenedy, Stan Collymore, Jason McAteer, Patrick Berger, Oybind Leonardhsen,  Karl-Heinz Riedle, Paul Ince. Adjusted for current figures that would be the equivalent of 100s of millions for what accounted for the odd decent player in general a load of shite.

Evans was better than Souness but mainly through the young players he inherited. Hed of probably have been a better transition from Souness. But he wasnt a good manager on many levels - recruitment and discipline being the obvious. Wed have decline under him also because he wasnt good enough.

Arguably the most important managerial appointment we have made in last 30 years, apart from Klopp, was Houllier. Hes not the best or even 2nd best manager weve had in that period but he was hugely important in modernising the club after the lines of Evans continued with an outdated approach to management in-late 90s.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
To be fair, had Man Utd appointed managers like Ged, Rafa and Jurgen after Ferguson, with their financial resources, they would have challenged Man City every season, regardless of the cheating ...
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
This is nothing to do with the Mancs but in response to the comparisons from the early 90s.

Yes we dropped a bollock commercially in the early years of the PL but we had mitigating circumstances as we were still reeling from Hillsborough compounded by Kenny walking a couple of years later so we were always going to be behind the curve.

They had all the ingredients to maximize everything.  A manager who'd had several years to build his team plus a commercial department and CEO ready to exploit the brave new world.

Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.

I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.

The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.

I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of  football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.

The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm
Remember that guy Knighton who done a bit of ball juggling on the old Trafford pitch years ago before his failed takeover?  Should give him a shout to sort things, assuming hes still alive.
He's still alive. Now retired from football and spending his time painting, sculpting and writing poetry.
DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao
Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:36:09 am
Too much noise in the media now, hes probably very close to the sack. Doubt he lasts until our game against them.

Who do they even go for after lol? Not a chance Zidane goes anywhere near them. Can see Potter going there I guess.

Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:46:37 am
Gigg it Givesey...
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:50:16 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Even in an article that's putting the boot in, they still manage to overrate some of those catastrophies.
Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:51:07 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:02:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/02/erik-ten-hag-manchester-united-signings-how-they-rate?s=08

The coach has not always received proper backing at Old Trafford but his muddled recruitment is symbolic of a club struggling for direction



 :lmao

Kind with those scores.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:02:35 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:51:07 am
Kind with those scores.

Kind?  ;D

It's ridiculous. What is Antony getting 4 for? Existing? And Hojlund, rated 7/10? He cost 72 million and has scored 0 PL goals. But he's "pacy" and "muscular". Oooh. Mason Mount, on the reviewer's own admission is "yet to score or affect a contest". He gets a 4. Surely if he's not affecting a contest, it's a 0, since they are paying him hundreds of thousand of pounds a week to... affect contests.

Ten Hag's signings have been utter garbage, when you see them all laid out together. When Jonny Evans is part of your plans at 35 ("enduring class" says the reviewer  :o ) then things are not going well.
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:22:03 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:02:35 am
Kind?  ;D

It's ridiculous. What is Antony getting 4 for? Existing? And Hojlund, rated 7/10? He cost 72 million and has scored 0 PL goals. But he's "pacy" and "muscular". Oooh. Mason Mount, on the reviewer's own admission is "yet to score or affect a contest". He gets a 4. Surely if he's not affecting a contest, it's a 0, since they are paying him hundreds of thousand of pounds a week to... affect contests.

Ten Hag's signings have been utter garbage, when you see them all laid out together. When Jonny Evans is part of your plans at 35 ("enduring class" says the reviewer  :o ) then things are not going well.

7/10 for Casemiro drew my eye; huge fee, huge wages, end of his career and he's just not that good.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:31:42 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 02:01:59 pm
I keep hearing everyone say it's not Ten Haags fault as he has a dire squad.

Yet Klopp came into Liverpool with a poor squad and immediately gave the team identiy, with some time, turned a few of them into diamonds.

I hope they keep up the delusions. BBC Sport and Guardian football stooges, aka as Man Utd fanzines, can keep parroting he's a genius and better than Jurgen.

Given how many shite players he has signed, a large part of it is actually his fault too.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:35:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:01:55 pm
We all know that Seven Hag will be sacked on December 18th ...

Zero chance of that, they won't want it to be us that get the credit for him being sacked and will let him drag on for at least a couple of weeks to give enough of a gap between losing to us and him being sacked.
