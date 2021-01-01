This is nothing to do with the Mancs but in response to the comparisons from the early 90s.



Yes we dropped a bollock commercially in the early years of the PL but we had mitigating circumstances as we were still reeling from Hillsborough compounded by Kenny walking a couple of years later so we were always going to be behind the curve.



They had all the ingredients to maximize everything. A manager who'd had several years to build his team plus a commercial department and CEO ready to exploit the brave new world.



Something I've always felt was a factor in our lateness to the commercial party was our authenticity. Pretty much everyone laughed at the Mancs back in the 80s because as well as being shite on the pitch, they seemed more interested in selling branded pencil cases and pyjamas than actually winning trophies. They were a laughing stock. We bagged all the silverware while they were busy flogging tat in their stores.I remember many LFC fans being against shirt sponsorship when that came in. Many hated pitch-side advertisement at Anfield too. We were an elite football club winning elite trophies, and that's all that mattered to us. The problem was, the world suddenly changed and became a lot more shallow and money focused, as did the game. As it changed, we stayed true to ourselves. Unfortunately, the tide was too great to swim against in the end and we had to play catch-up. We had to learn how to not only be an ultra professional, trophy winning side on the pitch, but also a big commercial enterprise off it.The Mancs fell on their feet. A vacuous club for a more vacuous age. A match made in hell, but it caught the spirit of the age. Their stars aligned. As you said, they were in just the right place at just the right time, and they exploited their advantage quite ruthlessly.I felt we hung on to our authenticity for as long as we could but, ultimately, had to join the commercial shit show or fade away. The landscape changed, but we didn't want to change with it. I still lament the way the game changed back then and how it's changed since. Who'd have thought back then that fanbases would, in the future, score points off each other over the subjective aesthetics of football stadiums or where their club ranks in the commercial revenues standings? Yet, here we are.The Man United approach used to be seen as a joke but, eventually, the joke became the reality. No wonder they were in pole position to exploit that new, money-focused football landscape while clubs like ours were not.