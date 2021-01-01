« previous next »
Afraid so mate. This ain`t going on much longer. Pity

Don't be so pessimistic ;D. We were saying the same for Moyes, Mourinho, Van Gaal, Ole. They can always get worse. I don't even know if this squad can yield a new manager bounce.
The Times reporting Zidane and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates to replace Ten Hag.
The Times reporting Zidane and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates to replace Ten Hag.


Zidane would be wonderful.

I'd give him 3 months.
The only way they turn this around is a complete and utter clear out, top to bottom. Get rid of Murtough, Fletcher Et al and get a proper director of football in. They need to make a long term appointment in that role, someone with a clear idea on playing style, a proven record at that level and a plan on player recruitment. Then implement that style from the kids through to the first team. Clear out the shithouse players, that they currently have the ultimate shithouse, Fernandes, as captain speaks volumes. They need a change of culture, no longer buying players with dreadful attitudes, that think a big monetary transfer to the club means they've made it. No longer buying "names" that have come for one last pay cheque. Then they need a manager to transfer the DoF vision onto the pitch, a few years back I'd have said Pochettino would have been ideal (caveat with all the other changes mentioned being implemented), but after seeing him at Chelsea I'm no longer sure of that. Either way, Ten Gallon Head isn't the answer, and obviously it's an appointment as critical as the DoF.

The money they have pissed up the wall since Fergie has been eye watering and often gets overlooked due to City and Chelsea in recent years. If they don't implement fundamental changes, from the top to the pitch, they will be locked into this cycle of mediocracy and a new manager every few years for decades to come.

Ideally they keep doing what they've done for 10 years. The fact they've never bottomed out like they should have has worked against them. The cheat codes under Ole with the pens, the stuffy draws under Mourinho that season (easiest route ever to a Europa League win and an easy League Cup draw) and all the luck last season. Under Van Gaal they won the League Cup playing Palace in the final and Everton semis and got huge luck in both.

Things got terrible under Mourinho but 'Ole at the wheel' gave them a lift. Things got terrible under Ole but somehow they finished 6th despite being terrible all season when he left and Ragnick came in. Things awful now again but jammy unfathomable wins over the likes of Forest, Wolves (bent refs) and Copenhagen keep the show on the road.

They need a complete reset but things never get bad enough to force it.


They want Zidane.   ;D

Zidane barely speaks English and said he would not want to manage them. He wants the French job and then Juventus.
Zidane would be wonderful.

I'd give him 3 months.

Zidane has that mad stuffiness streak in him to get an Ole type lift, but it'd be a disaster in the long run. Obviously had the CL wins with Madrid (with some insane luck and refs behind them) but that Madrid side was full of top class players, United are a shambles.

If he can't speak English then it'd make that a non-starter anyway.
didn't realize Conte was available.

I would expect he would go there so they could complete their Bingo card.
Leaks galore now. He's finished.

Those players need to be careful what they wish for.
didn't realize Conte was available.

I would expect he would go there so they could complete their Bingo card.

Conte at United would be a shit show.
Conte at United would be a shit show.

exactly!
Conte at United would be a shit show.

conte involved dressing room fist fights 100%
He's backing the wrong person here and not the right words Seven HAg.  :D

Ten Hag: Im a fighter and Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence.
ZZ would take 3 games to realise him as player manager would improve them  .
What a mess! I don't see how changing the manager helps but you have to ask questions about the players he's brought in.

Sancho to Spurs in Jan is one to watch.
Yeah perhaps. Levi's a bit of a scrooge when it comes to spending and now that he's got Ange there and he can see how much is possible out of his current crop, he won't be bothered.
The wages will be the contention. A permanent move perhaps, but then I see only Chelsea, Newcastle or City as having the money to get him off their hands.. but do they have the will?
Yeah perhaps.
The wages will be the contention. A permanent move perhaps, but then I see only Chelsea, Newcastle or City as having the money to get him off their hands.. but do they have the will?

Do they fuck. Sancho has no future at United, why on earth would anyone pay a fee for him? He'll be loaned out for the rest of his contract.
Do they fuck. Sancho has no future at United, why on earth would anyone pay a fee for him? He'll be loaned out for the rest of his contract.
I don't understand that expression sorry. It sounds extremely aggressive, but anyways you're most likely correct, however, someone paid 120 for Caicedo and 70 for the other prat.

Someone also paid at least a million(or more than a million?) for Onana. As long as the rich clubs have money to throw into a pond, they will do so.
I don't understand that expression sorry. It sounds extremely aggressive, but anyways you're most likely correct, however, someone paid 120 for Caicedo and 70 for the other prat.

Someone also paid at least a million(or more than a million?) for Onana. As long as the rich clubs have money to throw into a pond, they will do so.

It means 'The fuck they do'

It'll cost them at least half of his salary just to get him out on loan.
It means 'The fuck they do'

It'll cost them at least half of his salary just to get him out on loan.
Thought he was calling me a fuck, but didn't want to jump to conclusions ;D
In any case, that's prolly the eventual outcome, but it would be hilarious to see one of the money clubs taking a chance.
Leaks galore now. He's finished.
Exactly what I thought when I saw that. It doesn't matter who they get in, there's no one available who would consider taking the job who'll do any better. They might perk up for a bit, spend hugely on some more players and then the cycle will repeat.
They want Zidane.   ;D

Zidane barely speaks English and said he would not want to manage them. He wants the French job and then Juventus.


100%

Zidane is not interested.

About as much chance Zizo goes there as Jurgen leaves us to go manage them.
The demise of United isnt that dissimilar to ours in the 1990s and beyond. There are obviously differences but the premise of poor decisions at all levels of the football club, potentially at different levels at different times, has affected both clubs.

Poor ownership has hindered both clubs massively. Liverpool got caught napping massively from a commercial perspective during the 1st few years of PL. Genuine argument that weve only really caught up in that regard in the last few years. No matter the players we bought or managers we employed the fundamental failures of the ownership held us back.

United are in the same situation now. Their issue isnt funds though. Its the lack of clarity and clear strategy. That comes from the owners and the people they employ. Given the chaos of their situation I think it would be almost possible for any manager to achieve continued success with the current United structure. Theres no clear and simple fix for United.

Liverpool finally broke that cycle by getting the right manager in charge. It was also about having the right team and structure around him. That strategy comes from the owners. For all their faults, FSG have optimised our ability to maximise our available resources. Thats the recruitment strategy, the people put in place to drive recruitment alongside the manager, driving optimisation of commercial revenues, driving infrastructure improvements etc.. All those things contribute and help drive momentum & a sense of unity.

United need to get a lot of things right for things to change. Changing manager wont change that much in the long term.  Long may their chaos  continue. For anyone who got brought up in 90s or early 00s this is joyous redemption for all the pain their winning gave us. Its equally exciting that we also now have our own house in order.
I don't think it matters who their manager is. The structure of the club (the way they do things) is rotten, and there is no clear vision/direction. Long may it continue.
They spend a shit ton so this structure nonsense is bollocks.

Old Trafford falling down doesnt stop a player doing the fundamental basics.
That's exactly what they need but they don't have the patience to see it through, nor give the dof and new players etc the time to settle in.

They don't appreciate any player that isn't a name, don't come from a top club playing in a top league and if they're a young player for decent money they'll expect them to play from the getgo and shine immediately.

They don't see why a "club as big as utd" should take punts for reasonable fees and develop them, they want the ready made ones for big money on huge wages.

Long may it continue 😁

It's why dumb fucks like The Flying Pig make puerile jokes about "Poonez" and "Gashpoo".  Next time we play United, 7Hag will be so traumatised he'll probably set his team up like it's Burnley. ;D
The demise of United isnt that dissimilar to ours in the 1990s and beyond. There are obviously differences but the premise of poor decisions at all levels of the football club, potentially at different levels at different times, has affected both clubs.

Poor ownership has hindered both clubs massively. Liverpool got caught napping massively from a commercial perspective during the 1st few years of PL. Genuine argument that weve only really caught up in that regard in the last few years. No matter the players we bought or managers we employed the fundamental failures of the ownership held us back.

United are in the same situation now. Their issue isnt funds though. Its the lack of clarity and clear strategy. That comes from the owners and the people they employ. Given the chaos of their situation I think it would be almost possible for any manager to achieve continued success with the current United structure. Theres no clear and simple fix for United.

Liverpool finally broke that cycle by getting the right manager in charge. It was also about having the right team and structure around him. That strategy comes from the owners. For all their faults, FSG have optimised our ability to maximise our available resources. Thats the recruitment strategy, the people put in place to drive recruitment alongside the manager, driving optimisation of commercial revenues, driving infrastructure improvements etc.. All those things contribute and help drive momentum & a sense of unity.

United need to get a lot of things right for things to change. Changing manager wont change that much in the long term.  Long may their chaos  continue. For anyone who got brought up in 90s or early 00s this is joyous redemption for all the pain their winning gave us. Its equally exciting that we also now have our own house in order.

Big difference is the money available and spent.  They have mega amounts to spend but no-one from the owners down appears to know how to fix the structure with an eye to the longer term, and/or theyve no interest in doing so as long as the booty keeps rolling in.

Its heartbreaking stuff 😁
They want Zidane.   ;D

Zidane barely speaks English and said he would not want to manage them. He wants the French job and then Juventus.


Touting Xabi too. :lmao
 :D
They spend a shit ton so this structure nonsense is bollocks.

Old Trafford falling down doesnt stop a player doing the fundamental basics.

When people are saying structure I think hey are mostly talking about footballing structure. A clear vision across all sectors of the club does help. Inappropriate appointments and recruitment leads to bloated squad, lack of harmony and the wrong culture when things go wrong. That can snowball quite quickly.

Additionally on the ground perspective. If you are watching an under performing team with owners who take money from the club and in a stadium that is falling into disrepair I assume your tolerance levels would be affected. Your tolerance for managers, for players wouldnt be great and during poorer runs of form I think its quite conceivable this would transmit itself from the stands down onto the pitch. That cant help manager or players ride through poorer runs of form or big defeats.

All these things are connected and cant quite see how others dont see how lots of little broken things over time add up to serious problems. I think that a frustration was there at Liverpool for differing reasons. Klopp noticed that straight away and those first 6-12 months worked really hard at building those bridges, sometime with tough messages, to help get fans on board.

IMO, football clubs are akin to ecosystems were a flaw in 1 aspects can have huge ramifications and knock on effects in areas that seem remotely related.
The only way they turn this around is a complete and utter clear out, top to bottom. Get rid of Murtough, Fletcher Et al and get a proper director of football in. They need to make a long term appointment in that role, someone with a clear idea on playing style, a proven record at that level and a plan on player recruitment

Turn what around though? Why are you talking as though they're in some sort of crisis? I mean, it's not as though they've completely collapsed or fallen into the depths of mediocrity, is it? In the 10 years since Ferguson left, they've finished 2nd twice, 3rd twice, 4th once, 5th once, and 6th three times. In that time they've been in 5 domestic cup finals, winning 3.

I can understand their fanbase having skewed expectations and holding the team to stupidly high standards. They kind of have to as part of the "biggest club in the world" myth that they like to perpetuate. The thing that's confusing me is why you're seemingly kicking through the same goal posts?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not pouncing on your post or suggesting that you're putting them on a pedestal. I'm just curious what brought you to the conclusion that they're in need of an entire structural and cultural overhaul? What benchmark are you using for that exactly? And where are you taking it from? Because from what I can see, they're just a football club like any other, who despite their delusions and shithousely players, are no better or worse off than most other top 6 clubs throughout Europe's main leagues

I guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't see the need for such a detailed analysis of their problems, particularly when most of said problems are nothing more than fragments of some very entitled mancunian imaginations. It's also my belief that these c*nts wouldn't get half as much air time if Neville wasn't on the payroll over at Sky.

They're just a football club, who aren't as good as they think they are. No more no less IMHO 
Big difference is the money available and spent.  They have mega amounts to spend but no-one from the owners down appears to know how to fix the structure with an eye to the longer term, and/or theyve no interest in doing so as long as the booty keeps rolling in.

Its heartbreaking stuff 😁

That is the difference but in early to mid 90s we spent a lot of money on poor transfers. I think later 90s and 00s was were poor commercial and operational decisions at board level in late 80 and early 90s led us towards a financially disadvantaged position and one that has been really difficult to claw back.
Turn what around though? Why are you talking as though they're in some sort of crisis? I mean, it's not as though they've completely collapsed or fallen into the depths of mediocrity, is it? In the 10 years since Ferguson left, they've finished 2nd twice, 3rd twice, 4th once, 5th once, and 6th three times. In that time they've been in 5 domestic cup finals, winning 3.

I can understand their fanbase having skewed expectations and holding the team to stupidly high standards. They kind of have to as part of the "biggest club in the world" myth that they like to perpetuate. The thing that's confusing me is why you're seemingly kicking through the same goal posts?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not pouncing on your post or suggesting that you're putting them on a pedestal. I'm just curious what brought you to the conclusion that they're in need of an entire structural and cultural overhaul? What benchmark are you using for that exactly? And where are you taking it from? Because from what I can see, they're just a football club like any other, who despite their delusions and shithousely players, are no better or worse off than most other top 6 clubs throughout Europe's main leagues

I guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't see the need for such a detailed analysis of their problems, particularly when most of said problems are nothing more than fragments of some very entitled mancunian imaginations. It's also my belief that these c*nts wouldn't get half as much air time if Neville wasn't on the payroll over at Sky.

They're just a football club, who aren't as good as they think they are. No more no less IMHO

you wrote a lot of words to say that mind  ;)

When a club spends as much as they have in the past few years, to get to this point, then it doesnt take much thinking to suggest there is something badly wrong with how they are ran.  A working structure with analysts and a sporting director and someone who actually does due dilligence on the players they are targetting doesnt allow a manager to sign his favourite players from his old club at great expense, or to throw huge money at a 30 year old whos legs where likely already going, or spend a huge fee on a player who no other big club is after, and is likely isnt a very good professional.  They also dont employ an ex player with no managerial experience at a high level, or any suggestion hes actually a good manager as they did with Solskjaer either.
 
The biggest mistakes we made was not taking full financial advantage of the Premier League from the outset, in the way Man United did. I always thought it was ironic that Rick Parry was one of the chief architects of the PL, then completely dropped the ball as CEO of Liverpool when it came to exploiting it.

We made a lot of mistakes in the 90s, but they weren't the glaringly obvious mistakes that United are making now. Those mistakes actually happened more under Houllier in the early 2000s, when the financial gap was really starting to open up and hurt us badly.

I mean, I don't think anybody really complained at the time when we signed the likes of Nigel Clough, McAteer, or Collymore. It was players like Diouf, Cheyrou and Cisse that really did us over, as the failings in scouting really started to take hold.
Thought he was calling me a fuck, but didn't want to jump to conclusions ;D
Yeah, it's a shocking phrase if you're not familiar with it.

In any case, that's prolly the eventual outcome, but it would be hilarious to see one of the money clubs taking a chance.

The fuck it is
We made a lot of mistakes in the 90s, but they weren't the glaringly obvious mistakes that United are making now. Those mistakes actually happened more under Houllier in the early 2000s, when the financial gap was really starting to open up and hurt us badly.

I mean, I don't think anybody really complained at the time when we signed the likes of Nigel Clough, McAteer, or Collymore. It was players like Diouf, Cheyrou and Cisse that really did us over, as the failings in scouting really started to take hold.
Did our academy players (Fowler and McManaman, then Owen) not paper over the cracks somewhat in the 90's though?

Can't argue that some of the recruitment in the early 00's was horrendous though.
This is nothing to do with the Mancs but in response to the comparisons from the early 90s.

Yes we dropped a bollock commercially in the early years of the PL but we had mitigating circumstances as we were still reeling from Hillsborough compounded by Kenny walking a couple of years later so we were always going to be behind the curve.

They had all the ingredients to maximize everything.  A manager who'd had several years to build his team plus a commercial department and CEO ready to exploit the brave new world. 
I think we had recruitment mistakes in the 90s too. Scales, Babb, Ruddock etc. Lots of money spent on them, which didn't help when we were trying to go for a league title.
He'd only ever be a minor shareholder, though. With the rest - majority - of the shares still in the hands of the Glazers, they'd be able to veto most of what he tried to pull if he attempted to do that.

They'd have had his cash already, so they don't care if he throws a tantrum every day.

More likely he, as reported, wants control of the football side. I think it's a cert he'd appoint a proper DoF (Murtaugh is just a Glazer stooge) to oversea the footballing direction of the club
Ever heard of a thing called a coup?  ;D

Radcliffe wants to be the main (and only) man - that's plainly evident. All he needs to do is play the good guy, say and do the right things to the mongrels they call fans and embark on generally destabilising the club from within that will end up with the Glaziers being totally untenable and holding on to a fast-declining financially asset - in effect, he will be able to dictate the buy price for the rest of the club shares.

In response to him taking the footballing side over, the big issue is that in order to do what's needed in that aspect, there needs to be a complete overhaul over a number of years that will require obscene amounts of money to achieve. They're not short of one or two players - the whole lot needs totally binning off. There is no way that he can do what he would want to without having a say in the other side of the club and if the Glazer mutants are seen to be obstructing that it will all end rather badly for them.

Personally, I hope that they have very public and prevalent spats and that the place is torn apart after what they have done to the game in the past. Hopefully the sins of Kenyon will be paid.

Did our academy players (Fowler and McManaman, then Owen) not paper over the cracks somewhat in the 90's though?

Can't argue that some of the recruitment in the early 00's was horrendous though.

We had decent players in the 90s imo. I often felt if Roy Evans had followed Kenny rather than Souness, he might have kept us up there. The damage Souness did was beyond Evans' ability as a manager to fix though. He wasn't that kind of manager.

We won more in the 2000s than we did in the 90s, but I think that was just a reflection of how United were pulling ahead of us financially, and the general apathy that had set in at the core of the club. It's all just idle speculation on my part though. I just feel the team was worse in around 2003/4 than 1995/97, during the transition to a game that was more physically intense and professional.
Remember that guy Knighton who done a bit of ball juggling on the old Trafford pitch years ago before his failed takeover?  Should give him a shout to sort things, assuming hes still alive.
