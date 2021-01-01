The only way they turn this around is a complete and utter clear out, top to bottom. Get rid of Murtough, Fletcher Et al and get a proper director of football in. They need to make a long term appointment in that role, someone with a clear idea on playing style, a proven record at that level and a plan on player recruitment



Turn what around though? Why are you talking as though they're in some sort of crisis? I mean, it's not as though they've completely collapsed or fallen into the depths of mediocrity, is it? In the 10 years since Ferguson left, they've finished 2nd twice, 3rd twice, 4th once, 5th once, and 6th three times. In that time they've been in 5 domestic cup finals, winning 3.I can understand their fanbase having skewed expectations and holding the team to stupidly high standards. They kind of have to as part of the "biggest club in the world" myth that they like to perpetuate. The thing that's confusing me is why you're seemingly kicking through the same goal posts?Don't get me wrong, I'm not pouncing on your post or suggesting that you're putting them on a pedestal. I'm just curious what brought you to the conclusion that they're in need of an entire structural and cultural overhaul? What benchmark are you using for that exactly? And where are you taking it from? Because from what I can see, they're just a football club like any other, who despite their delusions and shithousely players, are no better or worse off than most other top 6 clubs throughout Europe's main leaguesI guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't see the need for such a detailed analysis of their problems, particularly when most of said problems are nothing more than fragments of some very entitled mancunian imaginations. It's also my belief that these c*nts wouldn't get half as much air time if Neville wasn't on the payroll over at Sky.They're just a football club, who aren't as good as they think they are. No more no less IMHO