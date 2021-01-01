The demise of United isnt that dissimilar to ours in the 1990s and beyond. There are obviously differences but the premise of poor decisions at all levels of the football club, potentially at different levels at different times, has affected both clubs.



Poor ownership has hindered both clubs massively. Liverpool got caught napping massively from a commercial perspective during the 1st few years of PL. Genuine argument that weve only really caught up in that regard in the last few years. No matter the players we bought or managers we employed the fundamental failures of the ownership held us back.



United are in the same situation now. Their issue isnt funds though. Its the lack of clarity and clear strategy. That comes from the owners and the people they employ. Given the chaos of their situation I think it would be almost possible for any manager to achieve continued success with the current United structure. Theres no clear and simple fix for United.



Liverpool finally broke that cycle by getting the right manager in charge. It was also about having the right team and structure around him. That strategy comes from the owners. For all their faults, FSG have optimised our ability to maximise our available resources. Thats the recruitment strategy, the people put in place to drive recruitment alongside the manager, driving optimisation of commercial revenues, driving infrastructure improvements etc.. All those things contribute and help drive momentum & a sense of unity.



United need to get a lot of things right for things to change. Changing manager wont change that much in the long term. Long may their chaos continue. For anyone who got brought up in 90s or early 00s this is joyous redemption for all the pain their winning gave us. Its equally exciting that we also now have our own house in order.