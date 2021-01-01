« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3680 on: Today at 05:05:59 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:47:32 pm
Afraid so mate. This ain`t going on much longer. Pity

Don't be so pessimistic ;D. We were saying the same for Moyes, Mourinho, Van Gaal, Ole. They can always get worse. I don't even know if this squad can yield a new manager bounce.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3681 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm
The Times reporting Zidane and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates to replace Ten Hag.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3682 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:12:16 pm
The Times reporting Zidane and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates to replace Ten Hag.


Zidane would be wonderful.

I'd give him 3 months.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3683 on: Today at 05:25:23 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:37:19 pm
The only way they turn this around is a complete and utter clear out, top to bottom. Get rid of Murtough, Fletcher Et al and get a proper director of football in. They need to make a long term appointment in that role, someone with a clear idea on playing style, a proven record at that level and a plan on player recruitment. Then implement that style from the kids through to the first team. Clear out the shithouse players, that they currently have the ultimate shithouse, Fernandes, as captain speaks volumes. They need a change of culture, no longer buying players with dreadful attitudes, that think a big monetary transfer to the club means they've made it. No longer buying "names" that have come for one last pay cheque. Then they need a manager to transfer the DoF vision onto the pitch, a few years back I'd have said Pochettino would have been ideal (caveat with all the other changes mentioned being implemented), but after seeing him at Chelsea I'm no longer sure of that. Either way, Ten Gallon Head isn't the answer, and obviously it's an appointment as critical as the DoF.

The money they have pissed up the wall since Fergie has been eye watering and often gets overlooked due to City and Chelsea in recent years. If they don't implement fundamental changes, from the top to the pitch, they will be locked into this cycle of mediocracy and a new manager every few years for decades to come.

Ideally they keep doing what they've done for 10 years. The fact they've never bottomed out like they should have has worked against them. The cheat codes under Ole with the pens, the stuffy draws under Mourinho that season (easiest route ever to a Europa League win and an easy League Cup draw) and all the luck last season. Under Van Gaal they won the League Cup playing Palace in the final and Everton semis and got huge luck in both.

Things got terrible under Mourinho but 'Ole at the wheel' gave them a lift. Things got terrible under Ole but somehow they finished 6th despite being terrible all season when he left and Ragnick came in. Things awful now again but jammy unfathomable wins over the likes of Forest, Wolves (bent refs) and Copenhagen keep the show on the road.

They need a complete reset but things never get bad enough to force it.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3684 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm
They want Zidane.   ;D

Zidane barely speaks English and said he would not want to manage them. He wants the French job and then Juventus.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3685 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:13:13 pm

Zidane would be wonderful.

I'd give him 3 months.

Zidane has that mad stuffiness streak in him to get an Ole type lift, but it'd be a disaster in the long run. Obviously had the CL wins with Madrid (with some insane luck and refs behind them) but that Madrid side was full of top class players, United are a shambles.

If he can't speak English then it'd make that a non-starter anyway.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3686 on: Today at 05:28:25 pm
didn't realize Conte was available.

I would expect he would go there so they could complete their Bingo card.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3687 on: Today at 05:32:48 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Leaks galore now. He's finished.

Those players need to be careful what they wish for.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3688 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:28:25 pm
didn't realize Conte was available.

I would expect he would go there so they could complete their Bingo card.

Conte at United would be a shit show.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3689 on: Today at 05:33:47 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Conte at United would be a shit show.

exactly!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3690 on: Today at 05:46:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Conte at United would be a shit show.

conte involved dressing room fist fights 100%
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3691 on: Today at 05:53:20 pm
He's backing the wrong person here and not the right words Seven HAg.  :D

Quote
Ten Hag: Im a fighter and Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3692 on: Today at 06:36:06 pm
ZZ would take 3 games to realise him as player manager would improve them  .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3693 on: Today at 06:37:03 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:26:58 am
What a mess! I don't see how changing the manager helps but you have to ask questions about the players he's brought in.

Sancho to Spurs in Jan is one to watch.
Yeah perhaps. Levi's a bit of a scrooge when it comes to spending and now that he's got Ange there and he can see how much is possible out of his current crop, he won't be bothered.
The wages will be the contention. A permanent move perhaps, but then I see only Chelsea, Newcastle or City as having the money to get him off their hands.. but do they have the will?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3694 on: Today at 06:39:04 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:37:03 pm
Yeah perhaps.
The wages will be the contention. A permanent move perhaps, but then I see only Chelsea, Newcastle or City as having the money to get him off their hands.. but do they have the will?

Do they fuck. Sancho has no future at United, why on earth would anyone pay a fee for him? He'll be loaned out for the rest of his contract.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3695 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:39:04 pm
Do they fuck. Sancho has no future at United, why on earth would anyone pay a fee for him? He'll be loaned out for the rest of his contract.
I don't understand that expression sorry. It sounds extremely aggressive, but anyways you're most likely correct, however, someone paid 120 for Caicedo and 70 for the other prat.

Someone also paid at least a million(or more than a million?) for Onana. As long as the rich clubs have money to throw into a pond, they will do so.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3696 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:43:12 pm
I don't understand that expression sorry. It sounds extremely aggressive, but anyways you're most likely correct, however, someone paid 120 for Caicedo and 70 for the other prat.

Someone also paid at least a million(or more than a million?) for Onana. As long as the rich clubs have money to throw into a pond, they will do so.

It means 'The fuck they do'

It'll cost them at least half of his salary just to get him out on loan.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3697 on: Today at 06:53:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:45:59 pm
It means 'The fuck they do'

It'll cost them at least half of his salary just to get him out on loan.
Thought he was calling me a fuck, but didn't want to jump to conclusions ;D
Yeah, it's a shocking phrase if you're not familiar with it.

In any case, that's prolly the eventual outcome, but it would be hilarious to see one of the money clubs taking a chance.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3698 on: Today at 06:55:22 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Leaks galore now. He's finished.
Exactly what I thought when I saw that. It doesn't matter who they get in, there's no one available who would consider taking the job who'll do any better. They might perk up for a bit, spend hugely on some more players and then the cycle will repeat.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3699 on: Today at 07:11:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:26:36 pm
They want Zidane.   ;D

Zidane barely speaks English and said he would not want to manage them. He wants the French job and then Juventus.


100%

Zidane is not interested.

About as much chance Zizo goes there as Jurgen leaves us to go manage them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #3700 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm
The demise of United isnt that dissimilar to ours in the 1990s and beyond. There are obviously differences but the premise of poor decisions at all levels of the football club, potentially at different levels at different times, has affected both clubs.

Poor ownership has hindered both clubs massively. Liverpool got caught napping massively from a commercial perspective during the 1st few years of PL. Genuine argument that weve only really caught up in that regard in the last few years. No matter the players we bought or managers we employed the fundamental failures of the ownership held us back.

United are in the same situation now. Their issue isnt funds though. Its the lack of clarity and clear strategy. That comes from the owners and the people they employ. Given the chaos of their situation I think it would be almost possible for any manager to achieve continued success with the current United structure. Theres no clear and simple fix for United.

Liverpool finally broke that cycle by getting the right manager in charge. It was also about having the right team and structure around him. That strategy comes from the owners. For all their faults, FSG have optimised our ability to maximise our available resources. Thats the recruitment strategy, the people put in place to drive recruitment alongside the manager, driving optimisation of commercial revenues, driving infrastructure improvements etc.. All those things contribute and help drive momentum & a sense of unity.

United need to get a lot of things right for things to change. Changing manager wont change that much in the long term.  Long may their chaos  continue. For anyone who got brought up in 90s or early 00s this is joyous redemption for all the pain their winning gave us. Its equally exciting that we also now have our own house in order.
