Today at 05:05:59 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:47:32 pm
Afraid so mate. This ain`t going on much longer. Pity

Don't be so pessimistic ;D. We were saying the same for Moyes, Mourinho, Van Gaal, Ole. They can always get worse. I don't even know if this squad can yield a new manager bounce.
Today at 05:12:16 pm
The Times reporting Zidane and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates to replace Ten Hag.
Today at 05:13:13 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:12:16 pm
The Times reporting Zidane and Ruben Amorim are potential candidates to replace Ten Hag.


Zidane would be wonderful.

I'd give him 3 months.
Today at 05:25:23 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:37:19 pm
The only way they turn this around is a complete and utter clear out, top to bottom. Get rid of Murtough, Fletcher Et al and get a proper director of football in. They need to make a long term appointment in that role, someone with a clear idea on playing style, a proven record at that level and a plan on player recruitment. Then implement that style from the kids through to the first team. Clear out the shithouse players, that they currently have the ultimate shithouse, Fernandes, as captain speaks volumes. They need a change of culture, no longer buying players with dreadful attitudes, that think a big monetary transfer to the club means they've made it. No longer buying "names" that have come for one last pay cheque. Then they need a manager to transfer the DoF vision onto the pitch, a few years back I'd have said Pochettino would have been ideal (caveat with all the other changes mentioned being implemented), but after seeing him at Chelsea I'm no longer sure of that. Either way, Ten Gallon Head isn't the answer, and obviously it's an appointment as critical as the DoF.

The money they have pissed up the wall since Fergie has been eye watering and often gets overlooked due to City and Chelsea in recent years. If they don't implement fundamental changes, from the top to the pitch, they will be locked into this cycle of mediocracy and a new manager every few years for decades to come.

Ideally they keep doing what they've done for 10 years. The fact they've never bottomed out like they should have has worked against them. The cheat codes under Ole with the pens, the stuffy draws under Mourinho that season (easiest route ever to a Europa League win and an easy League Cup draw) and all the luck last season. Under Van Gaal they won the League Cup playing Palace in the final and Everton semis and got huge luck in both.

Things got terrible under Mourinho but 'Ole at the wheel' gave them a lift. Things got terrible under Ole but somehow they finished 6th despite being terrible all season when he left and Ragnick came in. Things awful now again but jammy unfathomable wins over the likes of Forest, Wolves (bent refs) and Copenhagen keep the show on the road.

They need a complete reset but things never get bad enough to force it.


Today at 05:26:36 pm
They want Zidane.   ;D

Zidane barely speaks English and said he would not want to manage them. He wants the French job and then Juventus.
Today at 05:28:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:13:13 pm

Zidane would be wonderful.

I'd give him 3 months.

Zidane has that mad stuffiness streak in him to get an Ole type lift, but it'd be a disaster in the long run. Obviously had the CL wins with Madrid (with some insane luck and refs behind them) but that Madrid side was full of top class players, United are a shambles.

If he can't speak English then it'd make that a non-starter anyway.
Today at 05:28:25 pm
didn't realize Conte was available.

I would expect he would go there so they could complete their Bingo card.
Today at 05:32:48 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Leaks galore now. He's finished.

Those players need to be careful what they wish for.
Today at 05:33:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:28:25 pm
didn't realize Conte was available.

I would expect he would go there so they could complete their Bingo card.

Conte at United would be a shit show.
Today at 05:33:47 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Conte at United would be a shit show.

exactly!
Today at 05:46:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Conte at United would be a shit show.

conte involved dressing room fist fights 100%
Today at 05:53:20 pm
He's backing the wrong person here and not the right words Seven HAg.  :D

Quote
Ten Hag: Im a fighter and Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence.
