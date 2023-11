What can they expect, really? For years, decades, the media have been blowing smoke up their arses because they all benefit from Man United being good.



The thing is, there have been so many deluded shouts for years that anyone associated with United have bought into - including their own players in the same sort of effect we saw with Antonio of West Ham recently saying that they'll finish above us this season presumably because of the hype they've been getting on social media.



Ferguson did so well with average players that they believe anyone that comes through United's door will be at a world class level purely for two reasons: one, they have signed for United, and two, the price tags. In their heads, this immediately puts their players up there with actually truly great players and their lack of objectivity makes them spiteful to any football fans that can actually see the gulf in ability between their players and others. Maguire compared to Van Dijk for example was one of the funniest periods to sit through and we are vindicated in our mocking of them for that. The same with their manager and ours.



The delusion still hasn't caught up with most of them as they demand the best but don't realise how shite they truly are. They're a name alone at this point, and they've only had recent "successes" because of what can only be described as corruption. Look how many penalties United got when Ole took over which put them in the CL, including one where they actually brought the game back after full time to give them a penalty. How is nobody else in football up in arms about that? But because it's United, nobody says anything.



I truly hope that our club has taken notice of this because Klopp has brought a similar feeling to Liverpool that Ferguson did where he maximises everything including the off the field issues and fan support. When he eventually leaves, we have to be sure we don't follow United's road of ruin though the mentality between both clubs is very different, so I don't see that being as much of an issue...hopefully!



I must say too, that it was frustrating for a few years I'd say after 2015 where they were on their decline and we were on the up and we had it in us to give them a hammering that never came. That we've been giving them that routinely for a few years now is so satisfying, particularly when I can't remember ever having to sit through them embarrassing us even when we were at our lowest points.