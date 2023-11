What a mess! I don't see how changing the manager helps but you have to ask questions about the players he's brought in.



Sancho to Spurs in Jan is one to watch.



A premier league club, especially one usually around the European places, would be mad to take Sancho. People will say because it's United he's failed but there's nothing to suggest he could ever contribute something worthwhile at a Premier League level. At Dortmund they've pretty much always (recent times) played kamikaze football which leads to loads of chances, and defences are much stronger in the Prem. He had Haaland alongside him too for a while so plenty of assists. He'll never come back the same player as he was in Germany imo.