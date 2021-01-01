A new manager will want to spend money. And while the glazers might sanction it , ffp screws them. They could offload players to help a bit , bit their values have fallen so far as they were overpriced to begin with . Plus to shift them with their wages will mean selling at really low prices. So can't bring in quality players unless they unearth a heap of gems. They could sell two or three players to buy one, but then they'll have no squad. All of a sudden I like ffp.



We've been on that road...The problem isn't just that a new manager will want to- they HAVE TO.Should've stuck with Ole.. or even Moyes. What they've gone and done through the successive quick-fire sacking of managers is "built" a team that is an amalgamation- a hideous Frankenstein's monster, composed of players with very different physical and mental profiles, strengths, weaknesses and other attributes.This basically guarantees inconsistency, as the different "factions" of attributes are engaged in an internal war and some win/manifest in some games, while others manifest in the other games. Whenever they sack someone, the new manager HAS TO spend in order to get the players that fit his philosophy- and he gets the sack a season or 2 seasons after that- compounding the issue and ensuring its continuance.The only other way around that is to appoint a tactical manager.. and that is a short-term approach, because, again - whoever gets bought is going to have to fit into that team.Real Madrid are basically the only team outside of Italy that does that consistently well, cause that's what their team is- an amalgamation of stars- of players that are bought because they are "the best", and not because they fit a certain system, so its a waste of everyone's time to get in a Jurgen Klopp/Pep Guardiola and spend months or a season on getting them to grasp the system while getting rid of, and replacing those stars that had been acquired with some effort and "a bit" of money. Major difference between Madrid and United is that United's players are the best.. based on public opinion!