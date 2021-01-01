« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

« Reply #3560 on: Today at 08:01:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:56:35 am
Saw a snippet of Goldbridge last night. He seems to think the players are trying to get 7Haag the sack.

Whilst his treatment of Sancho might warrant a backlash from the players, equally it's no professional behaviour either. It shows a bad attitude, and that E7H has likely lost the dressing room, with little chance of finding it again.


Sancho hasnt been professional but there is other players we cant name who have been far worse and just accepted back into the squad.
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 08:06:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:56:35 am
Saw a snippet of Goldbridge last night. He seems to think the players are trying to get 7Haag the sack.

Whilst his treatment of Sancho might warrant a backlash from the players, equally it's no professional behaviour either. It shows a bad attitude, and that E7H has likely lost the dressing room, with little chance of finding it again.

He can always use the kids dressing room, Sancho might even share his packed lunch with him
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 08:07:44 am »
Right fellas. This needs to stop just for a week or two. We need them to scrape 1 or 2 wins. We can`t have them getting a new manager before we play them and we need them to have some sort of false hope. It's getting too dicey for ETH
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 08:09:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:29:27 am
A new manager will want to spend money. And while the glazers might sanction it , ffp screws them. They could offload players to help a bit , bit their values have fallen so far as they were overpriced to begin with . Plus to shift them with their wages will mean selling at really low prices. So can't bring in quality players unless they unearth a heap of gems.  They could sell two or three players to buy one, but then they'll have no squad.  All of a sudden I like ffp.
We've been on that road...
The problem isn't just that a new manager will want to- they HAVE TO.

Should've stuck with Ole.. or even Moyes. What they've gone and done through the successive quick-fire sacking of managers is "built" a team that is an amalgamation- a hideous Frankenstein's monster, composed of players with very different physical and mental profiles, strengths, weaknesses and other attributes.

This basically guarantees inconsistency, as the different "factions" of attributes are engaged in an internal war and some win/manifest in some games, while others manifest in the other games. Whenever they sack someone, the new manager HAS TO spend in order to get the players that fit his philosophy- and he gets the sack a season or 2 seasons after that- compounding the issue and ensuring its continuance.
The only other way around that is to appoint a tactical manager.. and that is a short-term approach, because, again - whoever gets bought is going to have to fit into that team.

Real Madrid are basically the only team outside of Italy that does that consistently well, cause that's what their team is- an amalgamation of stars- of players that are bought because they are "the best", and not because they fit a certain system, so its a waste of everyone's time to get in a Jurgen Klopp/Pep Guardiola and spend months or a season on getting them to grasp the system while getting rid of, and replacing those stars that had been acquired with some effort and "a bit" of money. Major difference between Madrid and United is that United's players are the best.. based on public opinion! ;D
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 08:10:55 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:07:44 am
Right fellas. This needs to stop just for a week or two. We need them to scrape 1 or 2 wins. We can`t have them getting a new manager before we play them and we need them to have some sort of false hope. It's getting too dicey for ETH

Think they will draw next two games
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 08:15:45 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:07:44 am
Right fellas. This needs to stop just for a week or two. We need them to scrape 1 or 2 wins. We can`t have them getting a new manager before we play them and we need them to have some sort of false hope. It's getting too dicey for ETH

Yes, I'm starting to get a bit concerned now. Worst case scenario is they employ big Sam just before our match with them. We'll be screwed then.
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 08:29:51 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 08:15:45 am
Yes, I'm starting to get a bit concerned now. Worst case scenario is they employ big Sam just before our match with them. We'll be screwed then.
;D
We laugh, but they'll have the new manager bounce in their step and whoever the new manager will be hyped himself.
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 08:33:43 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 08:15:45 am
Yes, I'm starting to get a bit concerned now. Worst case scenario is they employ big Sam just before our match with them. We'll be screwed then.

Where are they in the cycle? I think they still have another corner or two to turn before the manager gets sacked, although if he keeps taking their star goalscorer off when they need a goal the fans might speed the cycle up.
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 08:35:22 am »
Seven Hag is at the wheel! How good does it feel?
