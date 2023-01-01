« previous next »
Offline Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:41:18 pm
:lmao

"Antony is never going to succeed as a right winger at Man Utd. He has no pace, he has no physicality, he has no real trickery. He's a black hole for the ball. It just goes to him and goes nowhere afterwards."

Absolute gold.
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
These are even worse than when they were shite pre Ferguson under Atkinson and Sexton before him.
Long May it continue.

Miles worse, used to hate playing them under Atkinson, can only remember 2 or 3 wins all the time he was there and 2 of those were in the league cup iirc and the other was at Old Trafford not long after he took over?

Can't wait for any game against them these days, potential dry bumming on the cards every time if we show up
Offline oojason

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »

'[betclever] Man Utd had more captains (3) than shots on target (2) tonight.' - https://twitter.com/bet_clever/status/1719840902930133373
Offline Jwils21

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm »
Theyve got some right detestable players too. Even more so than usual.
Offline S

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Sadly this feels like the beginning of the end for Ten Hag.
Offline Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm »
Offline Jwils21

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/antony-2023-24-performances.478039/page-61

Seems like they are still backing Antony!   :P

Some shouts in there, they say theyd rather have Obertan or Dan James. Id agree to be honest
Offline slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Theyve got some right detestable players too. Even more so than usual.

We put massive emphasis on character of players and attitude. See what happens when you go for only talent, if you can even call it that. Over the last few years they've had some shocking attitudes go through that team. Rotten to the core
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 10:53:46 pm »
United fans still blaming the Glaziers. They seem to have forgotten they have been there for nigh on 20 years, have won 13 trophies (including 5 PL) only bettered by Chelsea and City. They are part of the problem, but not the whole problem. Getting rid of them won't solve the problems at the club.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm »
This is just part of the process this sweet Dutch prince guided them to a trophy much faster than Fergie ever did - hes got several more seasons before they can even begin to demand the league title before two decades of dominance!

Show your support United, give him a new contract!
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
'[betclever] Man Utd had more captains (3) than shots on target (2) tonight.' - https://twitter.com/bet_clever/status/1719840902930133373
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Asheroo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 11:04:24 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/antony-2023-24-performances.478039/page-61

Seems like they are still backing Antony!   :P

Changed their tune. He was the tricky winger with United DNA, the next Ronaldo. Would have flipped if the Glazers didn't fork out the 90m for him at the time
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm »
Fulham away and Kopenhagen away next. If they lose both, I can't see Seven Hag keeping his job ...
Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3533 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm »
This is actually getting even better than the Ole days. Whod a thought? Great to see and long may it continue.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
Offline disgraced cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm »
Didn't think after Maguire/Pogba they'd make a signing quite as bad for a while but along came Antony.

There's nothing in his repertoire up to now as a footballer to suggest he's actually ... good even
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm »
The Glazers usually wait until CL qualification is out of reach to sack a manager. So, E7H has a little bit of time left.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
These guys are shit, man. Terrible.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 12:09:14 am »
This bloke is an absolute fraud, no better than Frank De Boer.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 12:41:39 am »
Offline Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 12:59:14 am »
Looks like Ole is gonna retain the title of longest serving post-Ferguson manager.
Offline scalatore

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 02:22:47 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm


This one ends too early. The spinning while the defender is looking at him like "what the fuck" is funny. But the punchline is that he then just boots it out for a goal kick. A classic up there with the Fellaini one.
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 02:25:21 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm



I definitely understand why Jadon Sancho is fuming. Imagine being benched because of that. I don't care if Sancho is playing video games all night, I'm sure he can do a better job than Antony.
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 02:35:32 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm



Wait, so he was practicing being that shit back in the Ajax days?

I thought that particular party trick was just for the Mancs. 
Offline Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 02:41:42 am »
I'm genuinely worried they will sack 7Hag before we play them. That would be such a shame. Doubt they will suddenly turn into world beaters with a new manager in charge but I'd love us to smash them one more time with him in charge.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 02:55:56 am »
Online Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 03:02:45 am »
Give it season till the end of the Giggseh
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 03:04:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:02:45 am
Give it season till the end of the Giggseh
Whaddabout Rooneh?
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 03:52:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:04:19 am
Whaddabout Rooneh?

His time will come.
Offline JovaJova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 04:41:41 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
Didn't think after Maguire/Pogba they'd make a signing quite as bad for a while but along came Antony.

There's nothing in his repertoire up to now as a footballer to suggest he's actually ... good even

At least Anthony is on the pitch doing nothing. Sancho is at home playing PlayStation.

Onana has made a strong start as well for the worst signing category. You could basically put anyone they sign in it though, all of their have their merits. I think Casemiro was the worst overall though given how stupid it was and what they are now stuck with yet again on a stupid long term contract. They love repeating the same mistakes over and over again.
Offline Armand9

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 05:12:22 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm
This is actually getting even better than the Ole days. Whod a thought? Great to see and long may it continue.

nothing will beat the utd thread when moyes was appointed, ever... it was literal page after page after page of pure gold as we had to pinch ourselves that they'd actually gone and done it

his demise entertained but ole's was next level as the fans knew he was shite, watched utter shite, had to swallow utter shite, wanted him gone like a turd hanging on for life on an ass hair but instead waxed lyrical how good he really was and how everyone else didn't know football - i find his time reminiscent of being on acid watching benny hill

in fairness i haven't really kept up with utd of late but it doesn't feel like the wonderful agony of their fanbase that ole resided over
Offline The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 06:23:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:04:19 am
Whaddabout Rooneh?

They cant sack the managoh, rememboh how long it took for fergeh to get it right. Just get Rasheh scoring , bring back do goyeh if you have teh, and itll be fyyne.
Offline lindylou100

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 06:28:49 am »
Are there no MU academy players that could do a job for them rather than the current half arsed bunch of fannies? When Liverpool had that brown patch in February and the midfield was in a state we put on Bajcetic in midfield and he fought like his career depended on it because it did. The effect it had on the team in the weeks that followed was huge. That MU squad has no fight, no leadership and no character. The club is rotten from top to bottom. I would feel sorry for them but Im enjoying watching them flailing around while Neville bursts a blood vessel.
Online Knight

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 06:53:57 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:18:39 pm

Not one to defend Ferguson but the narrative he left them with nothing to build on isnt true IMO.

They had an ageing team in parts but still had key players under 30 and young players whod played a role in them winning the league in Fergusons last season.

Just a a reminder they won that 2022/13 by 11 points, accumulating 89 points. After 30 games theyd only dropped 13 points (W25 D2 L3) and had 77 points. They might have been a team that broke 90 points if they needed to - only got 12 points from last 8 games.

Im not quite sure that type of league performance fits with the notion that Ferguson left them with not much to build on. Their issue after Ferguson left was manager choice and recruitment. Both were terrible and they never had a proper plan in place to replace the ageing players appropriately. Over time they compounded those issues with a muddled strategy with regards to manager hires and recruitment amongst other things.

I cant remember their squad that well now but this is a different perspective to the one I had in my head. I do think that their central midfield needed major refreshment and they were overly reliant on RVP. Plus weve seen very recently how quickly a 90+ team can fall off if certain key players turn out to be running on fumes.
Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 06:55:45 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 06:28:49 am
Are there no MU academy players that could do a job for them rather than the current half arsed bunch of fannies? When Liverpool had that brown patch in February and the midfield was in a state we put on Bajcetic in midfield and he fought like his career depended on it because it did. The effect it had on the team in the weeks that followed was huge. That MU squad has no fight, no leadership and no character. The club is rotten from top to bottom. I would feel sorry for them but Im enjoying watching them flailing around while Neville bursts a blood vessel.

They played that Hanninal last night and Garnacho.
Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 07:01:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:53:57 am
I cant remember their squad that well now but this is a different perspective to the one I had in my head. I do think that their central midfield needed major refreshment and they were overly reliant on RVP. Plus weve seen very recently how quickly a 90+ team can fall off if certain key players turn out to be running on fumes.

Yeah Ferguson's last season they got the last drop out of the likes of Ferdinand, Evra, Carrick, Giggs and Scholes. Plus Rooneys legs were starting to go and Van Persie was Casemiro esque in being signed for a short term benefit. Ferguson had neglected the midfield (even more than we had before last summer) and relied on the oldies and his refresh players at the back didn't kick on (Jones, Smalling, Rafael). So there was nobody to take over Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra and Neville.

It was a weak league as well that 12/13 which gave them a false sense of security. There wasn't really a good team in it. United won it without really playing well but United had cheat codes as no ref would dare to give a decision against Ferguson. Plus his own ability to motivate and get results.
