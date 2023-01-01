I cant remember their squad that well now but this is a different perspective to the one I had in my head. I do think that their central midfield needed major refreshment and they were overly reliant on RVP. Plus weve seen very recently how quickly a 90+ team can fall off if certain key players turn out to be running on fumes.



Yeah Ferguson's last season they got the last drop out of the likes of Ferdinand, Evra, Carrick, Giggs and Scholes. Plus Rooneys legs were starting to go and Van Persie was Casemiro esque in being signed for a short term benefit. Ferguson had neglected the midfield (even more than we had before last summer) and relied on the oldies and his refresh players at the back didn't kick on (Jones, Smalling, Rafael). So there was nobody to take over Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra and Neville.It was a weak league as well that 12/13 which gave them a false sense of security. There wasn't really a good team in it. United won it without really playing well but United had cheat codes as no ref would dare to give a decision against Ferguson. Plus his own ability to motivate and get results.