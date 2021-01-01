Ok yeah he needs a few wins to get the pressure off - dont want him getting sacked.
Whos next for them?Not Potter?
Theyd need Harry Potter.
you have to bring on Rasmus Hojlund he is your goalscorer
They said he came to play with a philosophy of Total Football not Total Shit.
Striker expert Clinton Morrison on the BBC:That would be the same Hojlund who is yet to score ina domestic competition, and whose European goals have only come in defeats.
They are only three down. Spirit of Copenhagen and all that.
Striker expert Clinton Morrison on the BBC:That would be the same Hojlund who is yet to score ina domestic competition, and whose European goals have only come in defeats.
Lost 8 in 15. Worst run since 1972 (We seem to have been saying this every couple of years. What a last decade its been! Castle Grayskull now defeated!)
He's not going to make our game is he
That Amrabat is fucking dreadful. Glad we never went in for him
Neville subtly slipping in Uniteds couple of injuries and a second reference there.Remember now, 20/21, injuries are no excuse.
Yes I saw that. Clinton really is very very thick though.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]