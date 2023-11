Ok yeah he needs a few wins to get the pressure off - don’t want him getting sacked.



Deja vu in here every few seasons with this. Who cares? It was the same with Moyes/Van Gaal/Shitcoat/Gollum and now this fool. Whoever replaces him will do fuck all as well. They’re done.Also, when they do sack this bald fraud (and it’ll be very soon) imagine the fool who takes the job having to come in and manage a Dutch league team in the premier league? They’re FUCKED.