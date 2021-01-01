« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 172824 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 09:05:02 pm »
Will they give him the rest of the champions league group stage ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:00:36 pm
Ok yeah he needs a few wins to get the pressure off - dont want him getting sacked.

Deja vu in here every few seasons with this. Who cares? It was the same with Moyes/Van Gaal/Shitcoat/Gollum and now this fool. Whoever replaces him will do fuck all as well. Theyre done.

Also, when they do sack this bald fraud (and itll be very soon) imagine the fool who takes the job having to come in and manage a Dutch league team in the premier league? Theyre FUCKED.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm »
They were in FFP hell in the summer. They don't have the money to sack him, nor have the money to splash out on signings to replace the dross that he brought in.

Meanwhile we have the Darwin Nunez experience to enjoy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 09:39:32 pm »
Seven Hag sacked soon surely.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 09:40:56 pm »
Someone unmask him, I'm convinced it's Ole under there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 09:41:17 pm »
Oh dear, he's not going to last much longer is he?

Like Ole he was fine with simple counterattacking football .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 09:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:53:25 pm
Whos next for them?


Not Potter?

Theyd need Harry Potter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm »
Are they booing their own players and subs there?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 09:42:54 pm »
Looking at their fixtures, we could put the nail in the coffin by the time we play them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 09:43:01 pm »
He's done, and so are they.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm »
So long,

farewell,

auf Wiedersehen,

adieu

Adieu,

adieu,

to yieu and yieu and yieu
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm »
Every team thats come here this season should have got something, even the ones who didnt will feel hard done by thats the first time Ive heard Gary Neville tell the truth on Sky Sports. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 09:45:31 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:41:49 pm
Theyd need Harry Potter.
But they already have the magician.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 09:46:02 pm »
They said he came to play with a philosophy of Total Football not Total Shit.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 09:46:30 pm »
Striker expert Clinton Morrison on the BBC:

Quote
you have to bring on Rasmus Hojlund he is your goalscorer


That would be the same Hojlund who is yet to score ina domestic competition, and whose European goals have only come in defeats.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 09:48:18 pm »
They are only three down. Spirit of Copenhagen and all that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 09:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:46:02 pm
They said he came to play with a philosophy of Total Football not Total Shit.


It is Total Football, mate, they just play shit...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 09:51:08 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:46:30 pm
Striker expert Clinton Morrison on the BBC:


That would be the same Hojlund who is yet to score ina domestic competition, and whose European goals have only come in defeats.

Yes I saw that. Clinton really is very very thick though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:48:18 pm
They are only three down. Spirit of Copenhagen and all that.

This and the weekend make it so much funnier, their and the press overreaction to beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 at home
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 09:52:36 pm »
Farewell, brave Prince 7Hag      :(
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 09:54:42 pm »
Lost 8 in 15.  Worst run since 1972 :lmao

(We seem to have been saying this every couple of years.  What a last decade its been!  Castle Grayskull now defeated!)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 09:55:01 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:46:30 pm
Striker expert Clinton Morrison on the BBC:


That would be the same Hojlund who is yet to score ina domestic competition, and whose European goals have only come in defeats.

Suppose if he did say "you've got to bring on Rasmus Hojlund, he's another over priced striker who can't score a goal, thal'll scare them" it wouldn't have the same ring to it
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 09:55:02 pm »
He's not going to make our game is he  :-[
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 09:55:53 pm »
That Amrabat is fucking dreadful. Glad we never went in for him
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:54:42 pm
Lost 8 in 15.  Worst run since 1972 :lmao

(We seem to have been saying this every couple of years.  What a last decade its been!  Castle Grayskull now defeated!)
Snake Mountain?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 09:56:31 pm »
Amrabat is an absolute clogger.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 09:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:55:02 pm
He's not going to make our game is he  :-[

They're shit anyways.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 09:55:53 pm
That Amrabat is fucking dreadful. Glad we never went in for him

Aye, he really is. I hadn't seen much of him before but a lot of people on here weren't having it when his name was mentioned to us, they were right. He's miles off it
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 09:58:27 pm »
Neville subtly slipping in Uniteds couple of injuries and a second reference there.

Remember now, 20/21, injuries are no excuse.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 09:59:07 pm »
Do they still think Wan Bisaka is better than Trent and world class I wonder
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 09:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:58:27 pm
Neville subtly slipping in Uniteds couple of injuries and a second reference there.

Remember now, 20/21, injuries are no excuse.
It's all the owner's fault.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 09:59:46 pm »
Has Rashford sobered up yet?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 10:00:11 pm »
Surprised to see such a poor display when you consider the wealth of talent they have on the pitch.

Casemiro, best signing in PL history
Money Mase and World Cup hero Amrabat, who both chose yernarted over the scouse bastards
Starboy Garnacho
Ice cold Killer Toneh Marshul

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 10:00:40 pm »
So this Hojlund bloke is shit then? Like Haaland if you took away his physicality and goal scoring prowess.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:54:42 pm
Lost 8 in 15.  Worst run since 1972 :lmao

(We seem to have been saying this every couple of years.  What a last decade its been!  Castle Grayskull now defeated!)

I thought Moyes broke all the records that were there to break.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:51:08 pm
Yes I saw that. Clinton really is very very thick though.
Would love to see him in an argument with that other mental colossus, Micah Richards. At least Clinton doesn't talk slowly like he's pondering some pearl of wisdom.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 10:05:12 pm »
lol these are so bad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3477 on: Today at 10:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:55:02 pm
He's not going to make our game is he  :-[

It's not as if they are going to be matching us even with a new manager, they are bloody useless.
