« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 171052 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,489
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:35:37 pm
I'm convinced they are money-laundering. There's no way a sane person would build a squad like they have for the money they have spent and think it's been good business. They really have become a squad of no-names that wouldn't get onto most teams in the top half of the league; in fact Everton wouldn't want three quarters of them (don't ask me to name the quarter as I would struggle).

They seem to have a similar situation to Everton, their scouting/analytics team either doesn't exist or is constantly being overruled by people with more authority, as a result they basically only have one target per position and so they have to pay whatever it takes to get them as the alternatives just aren't there.

They also seem pretty desperate to power project, they splash out with big fees both to show they're still relevant and to show they can blow anyone out of the water. They did the same under Ferguson, the difference then was that they were targeting the right players and were attracting those players by being successful, not by offering the fattest wage package. They also had less competition in those days as few clubs could compete with them financially.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,462
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 10:38:32 am »
The problem with their transfer strategy is in isolation some signings can make sense, but there's no joined up thinking therefore it's a badly assembled squad and that makes everyone look worse.

Mount for example is a decent player, but he's a luxury player and needs the right set up around him. So does Fernandes and Eriksen.  Therefore, why buy all 3?

Casemiro as a business decision was a shocking signing (60 mill and 350k a week for a 30 year old with a lot of miles on the clock). But they're all about quick wins and short term ism, so they're not looking beyond a short period.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 10:45:14 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm
It's just incredible. They spend and spend and spend and their team doesn't improve. And barely a word from the media, really. At least - on the whole - the complaints about the Glazers' spending have gone away, because everyone realised they spent ludicrous amounts of money. It's just that no one at the club seems to have any idea how to spend it wisely, nor even really cares to learn. They spend for the sake of spending, thinking that splashing 60 million here, 75 million there is keeping them relevant. They would be a real force as a club if they ever got their act together, but there's absolutely no sign of that happening. Bizarre that the Glazers can't find some competent people to structure the "football operations" side of the business, after however many years in control. Long may they continue to buy the Antonys, the Maguires, and whoever else looks shiny that month.

Defo.  The problem is they've never admitted how far behind they really are from winning leagues or champions leagues or playing football anything like Liverpool or City.  I wonder how much difference it's made the fact it's us and City who have been so far ahead.

Every year seems to be the same story where they just need to sign player X, Y and Z and that's it, the good times will return.  In reality they've needed to take a step back and make a plan to consolidate a top 4 level.  They're just too arrogant to admit that and instead make signings you should only expect from a side that's already near the finished article.

Doesn't help when they have finished top 4 or won a lesser cup down to sheer size of squad or other teams having terrible seasons (or Ole being giving a penno per game).  It gives the impression they are much closer than what they are.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,462
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:45:14 am
Defo.  The problem is they've never admitted how far behind they really are from winning leagues or champions leagues or playing football anything like Liverpool or City.  I wonder how much difference it's made the fact it's us and City who have been so far ahead.

Every year seems to be the same story where they just need to sign player X, Y and Z and that's it, the good times will return.  In reality they've needed to take a step back and make a plan to consolidate a top 4 level.  They're just too arrogant to admit that and instead make signings you should only expect from a side that's already near the finished article.

Doesn't help when they have finished top 4 or won a lesser cup down to sheer size of squad or other teams having terrible seasons (or Ole being giving a penno per game).  It gives the impression they are much closer than what they are.

Yes, they should have finished much lower than 6th in Ole's last year and runners up position gave them an inflated sense of where they are (and top 4 year before) and it was refs and spawn inflating them.

They were lucky with top 4 and cup runs last year with easy draws and Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs all being terrible. Therefore they think they're ahead of us again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 11:16:40 am »
Their fans have absolutely no big picture or context in how they view their own and this blinds them to what needs doing or what's actually wrong.

In their sack or keep thread someone posted how he hasn't pushed on from last seasons 3rd place finish like it was a success or an improvement when in reality their points, wins, goals etc were no different to the previous decades average.

This "the table never lies" shite that is considered the 11th commandment to them is why they'll perpetuate the mistakes that prevent them from real time improvement.

Let the thick twats forever stay thick 👍
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Poor Seven Hag lost the dressing room months ago. Long may his toxic and directionless reign continue.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
I thought it was poor ownership, poor recruitment and general lack of any plan that was Uniteds issue.

Might just have been that their socks are too tight and uncomfortable. Once Adidas sort that out theyll be flying up the league table.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
  • Natural Police
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
They are truly fucked. What a mess

No manager is fixing this
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,815
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:45:14 am
Defo.  The problem is they've never admitted how far behind they really are from winning leagues or champions leagues or playing football anything like Liverpool or City.  I wonder how much difference it's made the fact it's us and City who have been so far ahead.

Every year seems to be the same story where they just need to sign player X, Y and Z and that's it, the good times will return.  In reality they've needed to take a step back and make a plan to consolidate a top 4 level.  They're just too arrogant to admit that and instead make signings you should only expect from a side that's already near the finished article.

Doesn't help when they have finished top 4 or won a lesser cup down to sheer size of squad or other teams having terrible seasons (or Ole being giving a penno per game).  It gives the impression they are much closer than what they are.

Every since I was a kid, they were always signing 'Billy Big Bollocks' - the only time that changed was when Ferguson came in and they made it seem like a master plan that they had brought in all these young kids, but they were just lucky they had a load of kids that all came through at the same time and could be moulded into the team they had with the old hands giving experience.

It hadn't happened before and hasn't happened since - just a pure fluke. Ferguson did a very good job of bringing them through and making them into a top-class team, but he left nothing for future mangers to build on.

Now they are back to signing billy-big-bollocks players with the idea that they'll slot in and be world-class. Even if this strategy pays off, it's very, very short term.

I always like the idea of getting younger players in that can take their time, bed in and adapt and then as they grow into the team, we bring other younger players through so you have continuous progression.

We were in a state of denial in the 90s and the early 00's - we still did some great stuff, but things needed to change and change they did, but very slowly. They are in the same position. They think they are title winners in all but name. Once they realise they need to fix stuff then that's the first and most important step.

They are nowhere near that and hopefully won't realise it ever :)
Logged
Meh

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 12:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:58:26 am
Ferguson did a very good job of bringing them through and making them into a top-class team, but he left nothing for future mangers to build on.


Not one to defend Ferguson but the narrative he left them with nothing to build on isnt true IMO.

They had an ageing team in parts but still had key players under 30 and young players whod played a role in them winning the league in Fergusons last season.

Just a a reminder they won that 2022/13 by 11 points, accumulating 89 points. After 30 games theyd only dropped 13 points (W25 D2 L3) and had 77 points. They might have been a team that broke 90 points if they needed to - only got 12 points from last 8 games.

Im not quite sure that type of league performance fits with the notion that Ferguson left them with not much to build on. Their issue after Ferguson left was manager choice and recruitment. Both were terrible and they never had a proper plan in place to replace the ageing players appropriately. Over time they compounded those issues with a muddled strategy with regards to manager hires and recruitment amongst other things.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 11:46:10 am
They are truly fucked. What a mess

No manager is fixing this

Well there is certainly zero chance of The Hag ever succeeding. This is one of if not the worst squad of players that a big club has ever assembled. Staggering considering they have spent more than any club in the world to build it.

Who comes next on the Man United managerial rollercoaster we have to wait and see. God help whoever it is that has to take over this mob of shite.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,815
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 12:24:35 pm
Well there is certainly zero chance of The Hag ever succeeding. This is one of if not the worst squad of players that a big club has ever assembled. Staggering considering they have spent more than any club in the world to build it.

Who comes next on the Man United managerial rollercoaster we have to wait and see. God help whoever it is that has to take over this mob of shite.


Give it Giggseh til the end of the season!
Logged
Meh

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,419
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 12:58:20 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 12:21:52 pm
Jaysus the keepers they have signed are absolutely dreadful  :lmao

Four senior keepers signed in the past 14 months. By contrast Klopp has signed five (Karius, Manninger, Alisson, Adrian, Lonergan) since 2016
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,470
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 01:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:39:31 am
I thought it was poor ownership, poor recruitment and general lack of any plan that was Uniteds issue.

Might just have been that their socks are too tight and uncomfortable. Once Adidas sort that out theyll be flying up the league table.

They should just cut holes in the socks like all the other teams do now.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,870
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:18:39 pm

Not one to defend Ferguson but the narrative he left them with nothing to build on isnt true IMO.

They had an ageing team in parts but still had key players under 30 and young players whod played a role in them winning the league in Fergusons last season.

Just a a reminder they won that 2022/13 by 11 points, accumulating 89 points. After 30 games theyd only dropped 13 points (W25 D2 L3) and had 77 points. They might have been a team that broke 90 points if they needed to - only got 12 points from last 8 games.

Im not quite sure that type of league performance fits with the notion that Ferguson left them with not much to build on. Their issue after Ferguson left was manager choice and recruitment. Both were terrible and they never had a proper plan in place to replace the ageing players appropriately. Over time they compounded those issues with a muddled strategy with regards to manager hires and recruitment amongst other things.



People try to rewrite history. When Moyes took over, BBC had their pundits pole for the top 4. Man Utd were in everyones top 4 list. Most had them top 3. About half had them winning the League again.


So you're correct that  at the time the thought was Moyes would just make them tick over with little drop off the first season.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 03:24:02 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 12:24:35 pm
Well there is certainly zero chance of The Hag ever succeeding. This is one of if not the worst squad of players that a big club has ever assembled. Staggering considering they have spent more than any club in the world to build it.

Who comes next on the Man United managerial rollercoaster we have to wait and see. God help whoever it is that has to take over this mob of shite.
They have a top four team somewhere in there with a manager that could handle the inflated egos.  Not that I'd want a single one of their players but Klopp, Guardiola, Arteta, Postecoglou, Emery etc. could surely get a tune out of:

Onana
Dalot - Varane - Lindelof - Shaw
Casemiro - McTominay
Sancho - Mount - Rashford
Hojlund

Antony and Fernandes seem like toxic characters that they'd be better off without.  That still leaves a bench containing Maguire, Martinez, Wan Bissaka, Malacia, Eriksen, Amrabat, van de Beek, Garnacho and Martial.

As I said, there's nobody there I'd want us to sign but ten Hag shouldn't get a free pass with how bad they've played this season.  That he keeps playing Mount as a holding midfielder in a team also containing Fernandes and Eriksen - two midfielders with no defensive output - should alone be reason to sack him.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 03:24:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:57:27 pm
People try to rewrite history. When Moyes took over, BBC had their pundits pole for the top 4. Man Utd were in everyones top 4 list. Most had them top 3. About half had them winning the League again.


So you're correct that  at the time the thought was Moyes would just make them tick over with little drop off the first season.


That 2012/13 season was a bit of a miracle for them, with players - many of whom were ageing - seemingly pulling out superhuman efforts for one last hoorah for Ferguson, plus van Persie putting in a wonder season after signing. Their title rivals in the preceding years were also uniformly below par.

The following season, of the 9 players that started 20 or more games, 4 were over 30 (plus Ferdinand made 14 apps and Giggseh 12).

There was a definite sense that Ferguson, obsessed with winning one more title to go out on a high, [selfishly] focused more on short-term success with his signings in his last 2/3 seasons.






« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:06 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:24:02 pm
They have a top four team somewhere in there with a manager that could handle the inflated egos.  Not that I'd want a single one of their players but Klopp, Guardiola, Arteta, Postecoglou, Emery etc. could surely get a tune out of:

Onana
Dalot - Varane - Lindelof - Shaw
Casemiro - McTominay
Sancho - Mount - Rashford
Hojlund

Antony and Fernandes seem like toxic characters that they'd be better off without.  That still leaves a bench containing Maguire, Martinez, Wan Bissaka, Malacia, Eriksen, Amrabat, van de Beek, Garnacho and Martial.

As I said, there's nobody there I'd want us to sign but ten Hag shouldn't get a free pass with how bad they've played this season.  That he keeps playing Mount as a holding midfielder in a team also containing Fernandes and Eriksen - two midfielders with no defensive output - should alone be reason to sack him.
They finish in the top 4 when other teams drop off only to get their asses handed out to them in the CL. Are they really a top 4 team?

In the last ten years, it's been a case of spending loads of money to qualify for the CL only to get embarrassed anyway which leads to the manager being sacked, rinse and repeat. They only really qualify for it when they are playing easier fixtures in the Europa League which indicates that they are not good enough. Notice how they always drop off when they need to juggle CL fixtures.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm »
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 