Defo. The problem is they've never admitted how far behind they really are from winning leagues or champions leagues or playing football anything like Liverpool or City. I wonder how much difference it's made the fact it's us and City who have been so far ahead.



Every year seems to be the same story where they just need to sign player X, Y and Z and that's it, the good times will return. In reality they've needed to take a step back and make a plan to consolidate a top 4 level. They're just too arrogant to admit that and instead make signings you should only expect from a side that's already near the finished article.



Doesn't help when they have finished top 4 or won a lesser cup down to sheer size of squad or other teams having terrible seasons (or Ole being giving a penno per game). It gives the impression they are much closer than what they are.



Every since I was a kid, they were always signing 'Billy Big Bollocks' - the only time that changed was when Ferguson came in and they made it seem like a master plan that they had brought in all these young kids, but they were just lucky they had a load of kids that all came through at the same time and could be moulded into the team they had with the old hands giving experience.It hadn't happened before and hasn't happened since - just a pure fluke. Ferguson did a very good job of bringing them through and making them into a top-class team, but he left nothing for future mangers to build on.Now they are back to signing billy-big-bollocks players with the idea that they'll slot in and be world-class. Even if this strategy pays off, it's very, very short term.I always like the idea of getting younger players in that can take their time, bed in and adapt and then as they grow into the team, we bring other younger players through so you have continuous progression.We were in a state of denial in the 90s and the early 00's - we still did some great stuff, but things needed to change and change they did, but very slowly. They are in the same position. They think they are title winners in all but name. Once they realise they need to fix stuff then that's the first and most important step.They are nowhere near that and hopefully won't realise it ever