The entitlement is absolutely incredible.



I was watching Neville the other day stating that ‘Manchester United should always have the best stadium’ why? Because they had 15-20 years of dominance in a division which has been around for over a century (in its various forms).



If they actually focussed on just solving the individual issues rather than trying to be the biggest club in the division then you’d have to think the financial clout they have would deal with the majority of it fairly quickly.



You can understand their issues with the ownership and spending a fortune on players doesn’t correct the way they’ve run the club, but it all seems very shallow when it gets magically forgotten about when they win 3 games on the spin or sign someone like Ronaldo.