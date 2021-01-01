« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 168742 times)

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 10:38:11 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:34:31 am
Lot of people equate good owners to transfer spend.

Good owners is about a clear strategy and putting in the right people to execute that strategy. Its also about not talking money out of the club (as a minimum). Good owners doesnt equate to buying loads of players. Loads of examples of this. Luckily United and Everton are prime examples

Chelsea too.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 10:44:03 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:38:11 am
Chelsea too.
Chelsea's approach may pay dividends eventually because of the age profile of player they're signing.  I guess the theory for them is that the best 18 or so will develop as an elite team, the best of the rest will be sold on for good money and the remainder will be farmed out on loans with loan fees.  It only really works if they're successful on the pitch though as the collective reputation of their players will take a hammering if they keep ending up mid-table.

Man U have spent so much money on transfer fees, signing/agent fees and wages for players that were never going to have any resale value.  Cavani, Varane, Ronaldo, Casemiro etc. are all players that we wouldn't have touched with a bargepole.  They even spent £10m on a loan fee for Odion Ighalo  ???
Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,403
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
You do often hear a weird rationale from United fans about why Fernandes is captain.  They make out he is this generational talent who gets it by default because of just how skilled he is.

It's the 1 in 5 games where he does something classy that's then pointed to.  Proper mental stuff.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 12:04:30 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:53:20 am
You do often hear a weird rationale from United fans about why Fernandes is captain.  They make out he is this generational idiot who gets it by default because of just how dumb he is.
Fixed for ya :)
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:17:57 am
Jamie Jackson has turned:

Erik ten Hag is at the steering wheel of a directionless Manchester United

Other factors have not helped but the manager is responsible for the lack of a clear style of play and muddled recruitment

Here we come to the chief factor Ten Hag has agency over as he seeks to affect his on-field product: recruitment. The rule at United is that the manager and football department have a veto  therefore Ten Hag and John Murtough, the football director, have to agree on any signing.

Since Ten Hag took over in May 2022 the list of arrivals is Tyrell Malacia (for £15.7m), Lisandro Martínez (£56.7m), Casemiro (£52m), Antony (£85.6m), Christian Eriksen (free), Martin Dubravka, Wout Weghorst, Jack Butland, Marcel Sabitzer ( all loans), Mason Mount (£55m), André Onana (£44.1m), Rasmus Højlund (£72m), Jonny Evans (free), Altay Bayindir (£4.3m), Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilón (both loans).

Uniteds veto system means that none have been forced on Ten Hag so it is reasonable that he takes responsibility for how his team are configured and play.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/30/erik-ten-hag-is-at-the-steering-wheel-of-a-directionless-manchester-united

Wow those signings are grim.

Jackson and Ogden jumping ship like rats won't be good for Egg Head.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 12:20:58 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:53:20 am
You do often hear a weird rationale from United fans about why Fernandes is captain.  They make out he is this generational talent who gets it by default because of just how skilled he is.

It's the 1 in 5 games where he does something classy that's then pointed to.  Proper mental stuff.

I don't think any Utd fans want him as captain anymore.  They're fed up with his whingeing.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Jaysus the keepers they have signed are absolutely dreadful  :lmao
And what are these "other factors" he's on about. The leaky roof? The refs having it in for them and giving them nothing? the strikers fear of putting the ball in the net?
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:20:58 pm
I don't think any Utd fans want him as captain anymore.  They're fed up with his whingeing.
They don't really have any obvious captains.  Varane and Casemiro are those with the most standing but both are their for the last big payday contract.  Their equivalent to our leadership group is; Varane, Casemiro, Rashford, Tom Heaton and Shaw.  Grim.

It's a stark contrast to us when Hendo and Milner left when I think most of us would have been happy with any one of Virg, Robbo, Trent, Salah or even Alisson being made captain.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,568
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:36:45 pm
They don't really have any obvious captains.  Varane and Casemiro are those with the most standing but both are their for the last big payday contract.  Their equivalent to our leadership group is; Varane, Casemiro, Rashford, Tom Heaton and Shaw.  Grim.

It's a stark contrast to us when Hendo and Milner left when I think most of us would have been happy with any one of Virg, Robbo, Trent, Salah or even Alisson being made captain.

Where does Grim play?
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:39:49 pm
Where does Grim play?
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 12:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:38:11 am
Chelsea too.

They are a good example at this point.

I just didnt think of them when the 2 clubs I dislike the most were sitting there to be pointed out!
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 01:25:09 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:54:53 pm


No wonder Onana can barely save anything, incredibly long right arm is lacking bone structure and tendons so just hangs off his shoulder, left arm is Pickford-like and he doesn't seem to be able to get his stubby little digits into the fingers of his gloves.

All that being said, as a team photo - what an absolute load of dirge they have representing Man Utd these days.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:54:53 pm
...
Hojlund and Amrabat joining the collection of things I've seen and now can't unsee.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 01:36:55 pm »
the long list of players who have gone there and accomplished eff-all except screwing up promising careers while earning crazy money, then refusing to leave -- indicates just how many footballers there are who care only for money.

it's the only logical conclusion.  they and their agents know what a shitshow the place has been - all they need to do is 5 minutes' worth of research in the media (and there must be much worse stories on the footie grapevine).
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,332
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:31:30 pm
Hojlund and Amrabat joining the collection of things I've seen and now can't unsee.

It's like Rooney and he who fannies about and dives around all over again
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
  • RedOrDead
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm »
Wasnt Neville the thick twat saying in the summer that they were nailed on for top 4 again and their midfield were much better than us. Remember him saying something along the lines that if you offered klopp caseimiro Fernandes mount and eriksen, hed snap your hands off for that :lmao
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,451
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 04:25:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:55 pm
the long list of players who have gone there and accomplished eff-all except screwing up promising careers while earning crazy money, then refusing to leave -- indicates just how many footballers there are who care only for money.

it's the only logical conclusion.  they and their agents know what a shitshow the place has been - all they need to do is 5 minutes' worth of research in the media (and there must be much worse stories on the footie grapevine).

They made a rod for their own backs offering silly wages time and again. It started with Van Persie in Ferguson's last year but he just wanted that last title and they were stuck with his contract then. Sanchez coming in on 400k a week which blew open their wage structure.

Even with Mount in the summer. They've offered him basically Salah wages to get him to go there. He was on 80k a week at Chelsea.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm »
The entitlement is absolutely incredible.

I was watching Neville the other day stating that Manchester United should always have the best stadium why? Because they had 15-20 years of dominance in a division which has been around for over a century (in its various forms).

If they actually focussed on just solving the individual issues rather than trying to be the biggest club in the division then youd have to think the financial clout they have would deal with the majority of it fairly quickly.

You can understand their issues with the ownership and spending a fortune on players doesnt correct the way theyve run the club, but it all seems very shallow when it gets magically forgotten about when they win 3 games on the spin or sign someone like Ronaldo.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,568
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 05:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:07:48 pm
The entitlement is absolutely incredible.

I was watching Neville the other day stating that Manchester United should always have the best stadium why? Because they had 15-20 years of dominance in a division which has been around for over a century (in its various forms).

If they actually focussed on just solving the individual issues rather than trying to be the biggest club in the division then youd have to think the financial clout they have would deal with the majority of it fairly quickly.

You can understand their issues with the ownership and spending a fortune on players doesnt correct the way theyve run the club, but it all seems very shallow when it gets magically forgotten about when they win 3 games on the spin or sign someone like Ronaldo.
Given their income and the number of people that travel up from the home counties to watch them, it's not unreasonable for them to be wanting a top notch stadium .
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,206
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 05:26:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Given their income and the number of people that travel up from the home counties to watch them, it's not unreasonable for them to be wanting a top notch stadium .
That's not what Neville said if that post is reporting correctly, though, is it?

I reckon the problem for the Nev and Mancs like him is that they need physical stats and facts and quantities as constant proof and reassurance in their own minds that "Man Utd are the biggest" because deep down they can't ignore or get over the fact that a more boss club exists ;)
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Given their income and the number of people that travel up from the home counties to watch them, it's not unreasonable for them to be wanting a top notch stadium .
yeah but "top notch" isn't really the same as "gotta be the best".
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Given their income and the number of people that travel up from the home counties to watch them, it's not unreasonable for them to be wanting a top notch stadium .

No it isnt unreasonable and apparently its in a state these days (Ive not been in years) and its totally reasonable that they want it brought up to standard.

My point is about the best stadium in the division as if theres some divine right for them to have more than anyone else. The way weve structured our stadium improvements have met demand rather than being focused on being better than anyone else.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 05:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:26:50 pm
That's not what Neville said if that post is reporting correctly, though, is it?

I reckon the problem for the Nev and Mancs like him is that they need physical stats and facts and quantities as constant proof and reassurance in their own minds that "Man Utd are the biggest" because deep down they can't ignore or get over the fact that a more boss club exists ;)

Said it for years, their issue is the desperate attempts to cling onto the past. Because its still relatively recent that they were the best team in the division, theres an expectation that their current status is temporary.

Their decisions reflect that, 90 million on Pogba was about the clout, Di Maria the same, theyd be far better accepting that the climate had dramatically changed since their days of dominance and theyre up against clubs run by countries.

Theyd be far better off making decisions based on whats right for the club rather than what they think will be the quickest route to some mythical replication of the 90s/00s.

Long may it continue though.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 05:32:21 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 01:25:09 pm
No wonder Onana can barely save anything, incredibly long right arm is lacking bone structure and tendons so just hangs off his shoulder, left arm is Pickford-like and he doesn't seem to be able to get his stubby little digits into the fingers of his gloves.

All that being said, as a team photo - what an absolute load of dirge they have representing Man Utd these days.

It's just incredible. They spend and spend and spend and their team doesn't improve. And barely a word from the media, really. At least - on the whole - the complaints about the Glazers' spending have gone away, because everyone realised they spent ludicrous amounts of money. It's just that no one at the club seems to have any idea how to spend it wisely, nor even really cares to learn. They spend for the sake of spending, thinking that splashing 60 million here, 75 million there is keeping them relevant. They would be a real force as a club if they ever got their act together, but there's absolutely no sign of that happening. Bizarre that the Glazers can't find some competent people to structure the "football operations" side of the business, after however many years in control. Long may they continue to buy the Antonys, the Maguires, and whoever else looks shiny that month.
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 05:46:01 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:15:37 pm
Wasnt Neville the thick twat saying in the summer that they were nailed on for top 4 again and their midfield were much better than us. Remember him saying something along the lines that if you offered klopp caseimiro Fernandes mount and eriksen, hed snap your hands off for that :lmao

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1718748329876549966?t=kXJ7NtuYVdFSgU3zPyq1NQ&s=19

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 05:51:10 pm »
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,676
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 06:35:37 pm »
I'm convinced they are money-laundering. There's no way a sane person would build a squad like they have for the money they have spent and think it's been good business. They really have become a squad of no-names that wouldn't get onto most teams in the top half of the league; in fact Everton wouldn't want three quarters of them (don't ask me to name the quarter as I would struggle).
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,676
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:51:10 pm
To be fair I assume this was said before Hendo and Fabinho left and the new signings came in?

Mount signed after Szoboszlai and MacAllister but before we signed Wataru and Gravenberch.
