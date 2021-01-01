The entitlement is absolutely incredible.



I was watching Neville the other day stating that Manchester United should always have the best stadium why? Because they had 15-20 years of dominance in a division which has been around for over a century (in its various forms).



If they actually focussed on just solving the individual issues rather than trying to be the biggest club in the division then youd have to think the financial clout they have would deal with the majority of it fairly quickly.



You can understand their issues with the ownership and spending a fortune on players doesnt correct the way theyve run the club, but it all seems very shallow when it gets magically forgotten about when they win 3 games on the spin or sign someone like Ronaldo.