Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 166800 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:58:08 pm
I think yesterdays match adds a magnifying glass effect to what has been blatantly obvious for years. The acute nature of a 3-0 home hammering just serves the purpose of bringing it all into to focus.

I think it would have been similar last season if it wasnt for the fact we were having a poor campaign. On a season level we werent outclassing United so it did not have same narrative as City whacking them to go 9 points clear of them after 10games.

true, but it's amazing how losing 3-0 to City is somehow seen as a bigger disaster than losing 7-0 to a sub-par Liverpool.  the 7-0 has disappeared from a lot of media memory banks.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm »
Being a well run club isnt necessarily about how much you spend. It needs a strategy that underpins every decision the club makes. That could be down to what players you buy, manager choice, recruitment strategy, style of play, infrastructure improvements, commercial plans, academy and youth development. fan culture etc..

They are all related and need a coherent strategy that runs through the club with cohesion between all aspects of the club - from owners to CEO to Sporting Director to manager to players to every fan and everyone in between.

United are a millions miles away from that type of strategy and cohesion. It wont be easy to fix and changing manager or throwing 100s millions on new players isnt an easy fix. But thats exactly what theyve done to try and solve their systemic issues.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 05:54:18 pm »
Just want him to keep his job until they play us at least.
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm »
Mark "the red Manc" Ogden - somehow runs riot on ESPN:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/38772441/ten-hag-no-longer-hide-man-united-ownership-woes

WHAT OWNERSHIP WOES??
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm
WHAT OWNERSHIP WOES??
Not owned by a oil state
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:20:08 pm
Not owned by a oil state

Oh, I know. haha.

It's just funny that apparently now another mouthpiece with a large and very stupid audience is able to make these wild claims. ESPN is doing no editing.
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 29, 2023, 09:35:46 pm
https://x.com/_RL_1892/status/1718677951082852845?s=20

Neville suggesting Klopp would swap his midfield for Utd's  :lmao

I quite like some of Neville`s podcasts, find them entertaining, but he is in no way anyone I would listen to when it comes to judging strengths of teams and players. He makes a lot of bad judgement calls and has done for years.
You know whats funny with these ETH defendands? (especially Neville) These people always bring up, "but other top coaches had the same issues at United"... But when i see the list of managers who tried at United, i cannot see where these top coaches are. Moyes was never "good" enough for Man Utd, his standarts are lower, Mourinho has been awful for almost 10 years now, a few good cup runs, but never real success at any club he was at, LVGs last good tenure as a club coach was at Bayern and even there he was not flawless and Ole was a poor manager even before he joined United, so i don't think they even had one coach who was capable of taking United back to where they believe they belong.
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:08:25 pm
I quite like some of Neville`s podcasts, find them entertaining, but he is in no way anyone I would listen to when it comes to judging strengths of teams and players. He makes a lot of bad judgement calls and has done for years.

Neville doesn't believe in anything he says. He's in the entertainment business and will say stuff for a reaction and clicks. Once you understand that it's easier to just ignore him.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:08:39 pm
Neville doesn't believe in anything he says. He's in the entertainment business and will say stuff for a reaction and clicks. Once you understand that it's easier to just ignore him.
all he is is clickbait.
Its all on the Glazers for complete panic and lack of leadership! Theyve done this for 10 years. he who fannies about and dives around to City and panic. Alexis to City and panic. Ajax couldnt believe wed offered that money. Owners and Directors sanction deals. Now I agree Antony needs to do better but it was never a deal to do in those circumstances.

Neville's a real bore. Blame the Glazers for everything- even a derby loss and a player not performing.
Neville and the United fanbase like to blame the Glazers for United not being successful. It's lazy and ignorant commentary.

Since Ferguson left they have spent well over 1 billion. They have repeatedly brought in the wrong manager. The job was too big for Moyes. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was past it and his recruitment dire. Jose  and United were never a match for each other. The Solkjsjaer appointment was strange. Ten Hag has not shown anything to suggest he can build a competitive side. Indeed his recruitment has been poor. The one good thing both Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and ETH did was to clear the dross out of the squad.

City are run with military precision. Yes they have spent a fortune since 2008. Since Pep came in their recruitment has been excellent. I'm struggling to think of one MU player who gets into City or our team that's how far behind they are. It's not inconceivable that they match our 30 year wait to win the league. Next year is 11 already.
I see G Nev is now blaming their on-pitch misfortunes on the supposition that the management team are worried about the security of their jobs

As though working on the coaching staff at a PL club and earning hundreds of thousands of pounds in the process is somehow equivalent to working the assembly line down the local factory

It's quite beautiful how the Glazers dangled oil money ownership in front of their fans' eyes and then snatched it away from them.

I'm hoping if Jim Ratcliffe comes in, there's some good rifts and chaos to follow. The Glazers don't strike me as the types to listen to outsiders or enjoy their authority being undermined.

With their hands tied by FFP and debt will they be able to keep spending so much money on shite players for shite managers? Full Evertonisation would be complete.



That's the mancs chief footie journo for the MEN saying it.

Quote
Erik ten Hag retains the FULL backing of the Manchester United board and chief executive Richard Arnold believes the club is making "good progress".

 [@samuelluckhurst]
Great news.
That's very reassuring.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
That's the mancs chief footie journo for the MEN saying it.

Quote
Erik ten Hag retains the FULL backing of the Manchester United board and chief executive Richard Arnold believes the club is making "good progress".
[@samuelluckhurst]

Gone by January.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
Gone by January.

I'd typically say he'd be gone when they are out of contention for top four however I think he will lose the dressing room and fans long before that.
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm
Neville and the United fanbase like to blame the Glazers for United not being successful. It's lazy and ignorant commentary.

Since Ferguson left they have spent well over 1 billion. They have repeatedly brought in the wrong manager. The job was too big for Moyes. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was past it and his recruitment dire. Jose  and United were never a match for each other. The Solkjsjaer appointment was strange. Ten Hag has not shown anything to suggest he can build a competitive side. Indeed his recruitment has been poor. The one good thing both Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and ETH did was to clear the dross out of the squad.

City are run with military precision. Yes they have spent a fortune since 2008. Since Pep came in their recruitment has been excellent. I'm struggling to think of one MU player who gets into City or our team that's how far behind they are. It's not inconceivable that they match our 30 year wait to win the league. Next year is 11 already.

Yes it's all the Glazers' fault. They "have taken billions out of the club that should have been invested in players". What they blatantly fail to see is that they have had more than enough money spent on the team and throwing more money would have meant the same calibre of players but with higher transfer amounts and higher wages. Can't they not just look at Chelsea to see that blindly spending money doesn't work?

They have a decent young blogger on Youtube (ECILA Football......aka Alice) who does pretty good analysis on us. She is very impressed by our new players (including Nunez) and can see that we haven't spent the money that United have but we are way ahead of them in quality. Neville, on the other hand, just moans about the Glazers and a lot of their fanbase are taken in by the shit that he talks.

Until they accept that they need to stop throwing money at the problem and start to build a decent squad they will get worse and worse. They have more than enough money to compete but their entitled attitude blinds them to doing what is right.
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Until they accept that they need to stop throwing money at the problem and start to build a decent squad they will get worse and worse.

I'm in the enviable position of never having to listen to Ratface. thank God.

given your comment above - what's his views on PSG?  they did exactly what he wants, so how'd it work out for them?
The Scouse Nostradamus on RedCafe back in 2017 https://www.redcafe.net/threads/united-1990s-liverpool-re-enacted.428685/

The comments in that from the start and through the years...

Aging like a fine wine.

 :hally   :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm by OkieRedman »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
The Scouse Nostradamus on RedCafe back in 2017 https://www.redcafe.net/threads/united-1990s-liverpool-re-enacted.428685/

 :lmao



The arrogance of the first reply
Great vote of confidence.

Looks like he'll be in the Dugout against us.
Rashford 'partying' past midnight at Chinawhites after the derby. Whilst nothing actually setting with t :nohat, it's not great optics.
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
The Scouse Nostradamus on RedCafe back in 2017 https://www.redcafe.net/threads/united-1990s-liverpool-re-enacted.428685/

The comments in that from the start and through the years...

Aging like a fine wine.

 :hally   :lmao

This reply sums it up:

Quote
That's where you're wrong. Despite being in a shit position, we've managed to buy Mata (one of the best players in the PL for a number of years, 2 times Chelsea's POTY), Di Maria (undoubtedly world class the season before the transfer, MotM in the CL final), Falcao (a striker with a world-class reputation), Schweiny (still seen as one of the world's best midfielders, albeit injury prone), Ibra (no explanation needed), Pogba (the hottest prospect in Europe that summer, with Madrid and Barca also going after him), Micky (best player in BL a season before the transfer)...

Not all of them were successful, but some already are - Mata, Pogba. Ibra would've been if not for the injury, Micky shows a lot of promise...

We'll continue to buy high profile players and (especially with Mourinho's record), eventually we'll get it right.
Wow. Half of those I'd forgotten they'd signed. We've had some notable misses but my god.
One of the Manxs used to come on here and say that the absurd wages they paid didnt matter.

But they did.  Theyve pissed money away and now, they have their highest turnover ever, but have over spent  by so much that theyve actually hit their FFP limits.

Remember when the Glazer's werent putting their hand in their pockets?

The wages theyve paid for De Gea, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sanchotheyre all a joke. They pay randomly huge wages for no output.  Casemiro? Probably their best player?  But he must have been shocked to have he Madrid wages doubled after sitting on the bench for a year.

Look at this

Quote
Jadon Sancho - £350,000 a week errrr. Total flop

Raphael Varane - £340,000 a week always injured

Casemiro - £300,000 a week Good player, but that much?

Mount - £300k pw really?

Marcus Rashford - £300,000 a week Does it one season in 3

Anthony Martial - £250,000 a week Chokes on his tea

Bruno Fernandes - £240,000 a week Seems steep

Antony - £200,000 a week :lmao

Harry Maguire - £190,000 a week :lmao
How have they ended up giving Martial £250k pw when hes not really held down a starting place since he joined?

« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:41 am by TepidT2O »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 04:09:14 pm
Last player in the world you'd want as your captain. Ironically, it's one of the times the club has actually given into the whims of their fans, many of whom were eager for Maguire, a player low on confidence already, to be stripped of it. Whether Maguire should have been captain in the first place (probably not) is another matter, but for it to be given to Fernandes must have been a massive slapb in the face.

Fixed
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:22 pm
Brilliant or not he was an out and out cheat. A lot of the issues with PGMOL start with him. His European record wasn't great because he couldn't bully UEFA around.  It was as corrupt as Serie A.

I will always recall listening to the gobshite Graeme Kelly head of the FA, happily admitting to the interviewer that yes, Sir Alex does intimidate his FA referees.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:40:41 am
I will always recall listening to the gobshite Graeme Kelly head of the FA, happily admitting to the interviewer that yes, Sir Alex does intimidate his FA referees.


Needs a bit more context , if they 'found him intimidating, but they have to ignore that and do their job regardless' that would be ok.  To outright deny it would be obviously wrong.

--edit-- pretty sure Klopp is intimidating. Not deliberately, but if he's pi$$ed at yet another foul on Salah that's ignored, I can imagine he's not someone they'd be keen to mess with . That said they don't seem to let that sway them.
