Neville and the United fanbase like to blame the Glazers for United not being successful. It's lazy and ignorant commentary.



Since Ferguson left they have spent well over 1 billion. They have repeatedly brought in the wrong manager. The job was too big for Moyes. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was past it and his recruitment dire. Jose and United were never a match for each other. The Solkjsjaer appointment was strange. Ten Hag has not shown anything to suggest he can build a competitive side. Indeed his recruitment has been poor. The one good thing both Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and ETH did was to clear the dross out of the squad.



City are run with military precision. Yes they have spent a fortune since 2008. Since Pep came in their recruitment has been excellent. I'm struggling to think of one MU player who gets into City or our team that's how far behind they are. It's not inconceivable that they match our 30 year wait to win the league. Next year is 11 already.



Yes it's all the Glazers' fault. They "have taken billions out of the club that should have been invested in players". What they blatantly fail to see is that they have had more than enough money spent on the team and throwing more money would have meant the same calibre of players but with higher transfer amounts and higher wages. Can't they not just look at Chelsea to see that blindly spending money doesn't work?They have a decent young blogger on Youtube (ECILA Football......aka Alice) who does pretty good analysis on us. She is very impressed by our new players (including Nunez) and can see that we haven't spent the money that United have but we are way ahead of them in quality. Neville, on the other hand, just moans about the Glazers and a lot of their fanbase are taken in by the shit that he talks.Until they accept that they need to stop throwing money at the problem and start to build a decent squad they will get worse and worse. They have more than enough money to compete but their entitled attitude blinds them to doing what is right.