You know whats funny with these ETH defendands? (especially Neville) These people always bring up, "but other top coaches had the same issues at United"... But when i see the list of managers who tried at United, i cannot see where these top coaches are. Moyes was never "good" enough for Man Utd, his standarts are lower, Mourinho has been awful for almost 10 years now, a few good cup runs, but never real success at any club he was at, LVGs last good tenure as a club coach was at Bayern and even there he was not flawless and Ole was a poor manager even before he joined United, so i don't think they even had one coach who was capable of taking United back to where they believe they belong.