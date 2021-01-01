« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm
United have a worse goal difference than everton.

They'd be 11th if it weren't for PGMOL match fixing.
Meh

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:14:19 pm
Even with all that crap, there's enough there to be playing way better than this.

Is there really?

I can't see it.
Offline Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 12:25:50 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:05:09 am
Swings and roundabouts as most Utd fans who saw the dark days as well know their time will come again. Hurts a little more for them seeing City take their mantle and ourselves doing pretty good as well but who else will fill the void they left behind? Spurs.... Hardly 😜 im guessing they are starting to wonder how they will ever get back on top as a decade has quickly gone. Bloody frightening really to see how time is flying as entering the 11th year since Ferguson retired. Put that into context, 11 years after our last league win in 1990 we were enjoying the treble season and getting pretty close to challenging for the league again. Utd don't even look close to challenging for the Top 4 this year but had a sniff of some success last year. With the money they spend they are going to win the odd cup maybe even flirt quickly with the top but just briefly as if you throw enough money at the wall some of it will stick. The spine is broken though as the wastage there is horrendous and until they get their basics right again they will struggle to ever get back to the heights they were use to.

They have enough financial muscle to keep themselves in the mix for top four despite being horrendously run, which in a way is actually causing them harm as they never fall far enough back to realise that genuine change is needed. The flipside is that their finances allow them to get back into the top four just frequently enough to keep the commercial side rolling.

I wonder if Neville has realised yet that Ferguson is likely a big part of the problem there? It's possible he has but won't say anything to upset his buddies, so instead he focuses entirely on the owners in the hopes an oil state can come in and fix everything.
Offline Magz50

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm »
I think Agent Erik is doing a fab job at ol yernited! Give em a 10 year extension I say!
Offline slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 12:31:43 pm »
Fernandes has to be the worst captain in the league too. Absolute embarassment. I had him in my bet yesterday to get booked as he always does when they play a better team. Imagine going into your toughest game of the season and him being the leader. Tube.
Keane was wrong though, don't be stripping him of the captaincy let him keep it
Offline JovaJova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:27:06 pm
I think Agent Erik is doing a fab job at ol yernited! Give em a 10 year extension I say!

Its funnier to let the managerial merry go round continue. There is very little difference between what  Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole and now the Hag have achieved with them. Its the funniest football Groundhog Day you can get and there really is almost no difference in this shitty team no matter who they hire to run it or who they buy to play in it, or how many billions they spend.

Online RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal warned him not to go there, I recall telling him the club has no working structure. He was heavily linked with the Bayern job as well, I think he'd worked as Academy coach when Pep was there.

I've seen some recent quotes he gave to Dutch TV where he's said he cannot do Ajax football at United, so has to be more direct counter team with not emphasis on possession Football.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:07:42 am
As much as I have no interest in defending Neville, I think this was from before the season started  it looks like it might be the same show where he suggested the owners should buy Caicedo to sort our midfield out. Still a silly claim, but not as unquestionably mental as it would be if it was made now.

That's slightly less laughable then, although even at that point in time, I'd still struggle to see who we'd want out of their lot for any of ours, let alone swapping enmasse.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:16:45 pm
They'd be 11th if it weren't for PGMOL match fixing.

Could easily have lost to Forest and Wolves, and would have drawn both at best if not for typically favourable refereeing.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:11:04 am
Theres a thread on RedCafe called Falling out of love with football.

Subtext: I dont like it because were not the bestest anymore!!

There's one of those on here too though, there's enough reasons beyond not being the best for people to be drifting away from football after all.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:52:28 pm
Could easily have lost to Forest and Wolves, and would have drawn both at best if not for typically favourable refereeing.

And Brentford. Could have lost that one too. They could easily be around 6 points worse off than they actually are. Staggeringly bad.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 01:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:20:01 pm
Is there really?

I can't see it.

They could go low block, with a few defenders back fit, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, even Maguire if the two full backs stay deep and he's protected by two of Casimero, Amrabat and MacTominay sitting in front of him and not budging.

Two of Erickssen, Fernanades and Mount, with Rashford and Hojland up top.

The Danny Murphy critique in MotD2 was pretty damning, with people not covering and tracking. They need a complete reset to concentrate on defending fundamentals first, and then gradually trying to become more expansive without sacrificing defensive solidity.

They also desperately need to bin Fernandes as captain, he's got a dreadful attitude when things aren't going well.

At present they're just rolling the dice every week that their forwards will outscore the opposition. Almost all the games they've won have been against teams with poor scoring records, Forest, Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves. Brentford have got Toney missing, and I remember Wissa being absolutely dreadful.

All the games against teams with elite forwards they've lost.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 01:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:58:43 pm
And Brentford. Could have lost that one too. They could easily be around 6 points worse off than they actually are. Staggeringly bad.
Fairly lucky scraping a 1-0 win against a shite Burnley side who actually outplayed them.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:13:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:41:57 am
Did Andy start it?

I'm not falling out of the love of football because we're crap.

I've seen us be properly woeful, and that's fine. Every fan of every club should expect that most of the time your team let you down or you get outplayed. That's the fun of football.

I'm falling out with football because of those shithouse cheating chancers that officiate, the fucking wankfest of media and another 1,000 reasons of why the league is shite now.

If we're crap then we're crap. Not hiding from that. But we aren't. Actually we're a very good side that most games are playing against 15 men.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm »
Fernandez as captain shows the same attitude as C R 7 did as captain. when you're under pressure just whinge and get petulant. 

that'll rouse your troops!
Offline masher

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 01:20:19 pm »
Ten Hag has apparently said that its impossible to make United play like his Ajax team. Is he admitting that he is not able to do what he is hired to do and being paid million for?
Online Dim Glas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 01:21:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:16:17 pm
Fernandez as captain shows the same attitude as C R 7 did as captain. when you're under pressure just whinge and get petulant. 

that'll rouse your troops!

exactly!

Hes got a face like a slapped arse, behaves like an absolute brat.  That he was considered the best option as captain is damning really.

 
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 01:21:52 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 01:20:19 pm
Ten Hag has apparently said that its impossible to make United play like his Ajax team. Is he admitting that he is not able to do what he is hired to do and being paid million for?
he means they haven't given him enough money to buy every damn player he wants .... and then to replace the ones he did buy coz they've turned out to be crap too.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:21:52 pm
he means they haven't given him enough money to buy every damn player he wants .... and then to replace the ones he did buy coz they've turned out to be crap too.

Ajax are currently dead last in the Eredivisie; think Ten Hags can get United there if he really puts in the effort...
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 01:28:43 pm »
I see the UK media is making a big deal of the "huge gulf" between MC and MU after yesterday's game.

ffs last season we gave them a MUCH bigger football lesson, and I don't recall the media underlining it that way.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm »
What gets me about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 01:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
What gets me I enjoy about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
What gets me about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.


Great innit.
Offline thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
What gets me about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.

Its simple. Its for clicks. Utd and Liverpool are their box office. They love the cycle of hope and hubris.
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:49:15 am
Ha, ha I see what you did there. Funny how United's demise is all down to the owners. The Glazers took over in 2005 & in the 8 years before Ferguson retired they won a shitload of trophies, including the Champions League. Any protests by United fans were minimal to say the least. The Old Trafford mob were very happy bunnies at the time. So what's changed ? The Glazers are still making massive funds available for new players. They're still raking in loads of cash from the Manchester United name. They're still filling the stadium week after week. The Glazers have brought in new managers, who have mostly met with the approval of the OT faithful. So what exactly do their fans actually want ? I'll be fucked if I know.
They want United to be able to outbid any club in terms of transfer fees and wages for a players services. It's pathetic how dejected their fans were when the Qatari bid was withdrawn.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
In the end, we feel sorry for man utd because there is no hope in the team. I don't see where they can improve. 

Even Arsene is sticking the boot in
Offline Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 02:39:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:34:39 pm
In the end, we feel sorry for man utd because there is no hope in the team. I don't see where they can improve. 

Even Arsene is sticking the boot in

I know where they can improve: Everywhere.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 02:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:13:15 pm
I'm not falling out of the love of football because we're crap.

I've seen us be properly woeful, and that's fine. Every fan of every club should expect that most of the time your team let you down or you get outplayed. That's the fun of football.

I'm falling out with football because of those shithouse cheating chancers that officiate, the fucking wankfest of media and another 1,000 reasons of why the league is shite now.

If we're crap then we're crap. Not hiding from that. But we aren't. Actually we're a very good side that most games are playing against 15 men.

To be fair Andy you did under Brendan Rodgers. But then you came back the following season when Rodgers did well and we almost won the league.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm »
Fernandes moaning to the referee at the end is one of the funniest things ive ever seen as if like one decision changed the game. They could have shipped 6 yesterday and it wouldn't have been unwarranted for cheatchester. Fernandes is the least likely captain material in that squad.

United are now further away from success than the day Ole was sacked, actually it's the furthest they've been since the day Ferguson walked away.
Offline Jm55

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Theyre stuck in a never ending cycle seemingly.

Sack manager, start promisingly, maybe win a trophy and get top four, then it becomes obvious they cant improve or even sustain that and it comes crashing down.

The thing is id have a lot more sympathy for the reasonable issues they have with the ownership if it wasnt all magically forgotten about when they next wax 80m on an ageing Real Madrid player who starts promisingly.

Neville is there preaching but when they signed Ronaldo which was the most obvious bad signing they could ever make he was like a pig in shit whenever he scored.
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:22:54 am
When's the last time they were top, if only for a few hours?

Early on in 21/22 season I think
Online StevoHimself

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 04:09:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:31:43 pm
Fernandes has to be the worst captain in the league too. Absolute embarassment. I had him in my bet yesterday to get booked as he always does when they play a better team. Imagine going into your toughest game of the season and him being the leader. Tube.
Keane was wrong though, don't be stripping him of the captaincy let him keep it

Last player in the world you'd want as your captain. Ironically, it's one of the times the club has actually given into the whims of their fans, many of whom were eager for Maguire, a player low on confidence already, to be stripped of it. Whether Maguire should have been captain in the first place (probably not) is another matter, but for it to be given to Fernandes must have been a massive slap in the face.
Online newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm »
Can the efforts to help united hold off until after we play them at least the first time.

I was so annoyed last year - they started off terribly - then were able to play our dysfunctional team (that we didn't quite realize) - and of course they won giving them a platform for a fluky CL season.
Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Theres a post match cop of Neville arguing with Carragher.

Neville blaming the owners . For letting the manger spend money on crap players.:lmao

The manager also has to take a lot of the blame for that.  Hes spent the best part of half a billion on players and most them are crap.
It doesnt say much for talent identification, but it certainly  doesnt say much for his coaching.

What is their style?  Sit deep and play on the break? Why? No one else does that, its nuts, they arent Moyes West Ham

They have to babysit a slow defence. They rave about that Martinez but he's slow and small. You can't be both in the Premier League as a CB. Then beyond him you've got the likes of Maguire and Evans that should be playing in The Championship and are slow as fuck. Their full backs aren't up to much and their midfield might somehow be even slower than ours last season, or at least as bad.

Their tactic of playing it over the top for Rashford and Martial to chase has all they've had since Ole took over, when Rashford is in top form it can just about carry them, but when he's not he's useless.

Online xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:28:43 pm
I see the UK media is making a big deal of the "huge gulf" between MC and MU after yesterday's game.

ffs last season we gave them a MUCH bigger football lesson, and I don't recall the media underlining it that way.

saw the pun there and its pretty obvious on the pitch

but off it, aren't man u one of the most expensively assembled squad right now? or are they going to ignore that fact and peddle the misinformation that gary the rat is pushing.

that said, can we even trust the squad that man city put out.

looking at the influence of saudis everywhere from boxing to golf to football. wonder what is next?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Can the efforts to help united hold off until after we play them at least the first time.

I was so annoyed last year - they started off terribly - then were able to play our dysfunctional team (that we didn't quite realize) - and of course they won giving them a platform for a fluky CL season.


They lulled us into a false sense of security with their worst performance in years at Brentford, we took our eyes off the task and they re-focused.


We obviously do not want them to be so bad that they sack their manager, non CL will do me for them this season. They can start by reviving themselves against Newcastle this week and help prevent Newcastle from winning a trophy this season, pick up 3 at Goodison hopefully, take another 3 of Newcastle in December and we have them at Anfield on the 17th December. They have some 'easier' games as well (H Luton, H Bournemouth) so Ten Hag should still be steering the ship by 17th and we won't take them lightly this time round.
Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 04:39:22 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:22:36 am
Ferguson was the anomaly. He was not only a brilliant manager but fortuitously for United, he came around at the right time. His United dominance coincided with the inception of the Premier League and he left just as the game was being changed beyond recognition by Middle Eastern wealth.

That period in which United, impressively, capitalised on a perfect storm of outside circumstances and won everything has left all their fans and ex-players thinking that its the normal state of affairs. The landscape changed a long time ago though and they still havent realised. Its hilarious to watch.

Brilliant or not he was an out and out cheat. A lot of the issues with PGMOL start with him. His European record wasn't great because he couldn't bully UEFA around.  It was as corrupt as Serie A.
Online Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:37:15 pm

They lulled us into a false sense of security with their worst performance in years at Brentford, we took our eyes off the task and they re-focused.


We obviously do not want them to be so bad that they sack their manager, non CL will do me for them this season. They can start by reviving themselves against Newcastle this week and help prevent Newcastle from winning a trophy this season, pick up 3 at Goodison hopefully, take another 3 of Newcastle in December and we have them at Anfield on the 17th December. They have some 'easier' games as well (H Luton, H Bournemouth) so Ten Hag should still be steering the ship by 17th and we won't take them lightly this time round.

The fact they scored an offside goal against us that VAR allowed and got the crowd up and something to hang onto helped. The Nunez suspension killed us as well, he'd have destroyed Martinez. Without him and Jota we were easily nullified as we had nothing in midfield.
