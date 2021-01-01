Can the efforts to help united hold off until after we play them at least the first time.



I was so annoyed last year - they started off terribly - then were able to play our dysfunctional team (that we didn't quite realize) - and of course they won giving them a platform for a fluky CL season.



They lulled us into a false sense of security with their worst performance in years at Brentford, we took our eyes off the task and they re-focused.We obviously do not want them to be so bad that they sack their manager, non CL will do me for them this season. They can start by reviving themselves against Newcastle this week and help prevent Newcastle from winning a trophy this season, pick up 3 at Goodison hopefully, take another 3 of Newcastle in December and we have them at Anfield on the 17th December. They have some 'easier' games as well (H Luton, H Bournemouth) so Ten Hag should still be steering the ship by 17th and we won't take them lightly this time round.