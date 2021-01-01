Swings and roundabouts as most Utd fans who saw the dark days as well know their time will come again. Hurts a little more for them seeing City take their mantle and ourselves doing pretty good as well but who else will fill the void they left behind? Spurs.... Hardly 😜 im guessing they are starting to wonder how they will ever get back on top as a decade has quickly gone. Bloody frightening really to see how time is flying as entering the 11th year since Ferguson retired. Put that into context, 11 years after our last league win in 1990 we were enjoying the treble season and getting pretty close to challenging for the league again. Utd don't even look close to challenging for the Top 4 this year but had a sniff of some success last year. With the money they spend they are going to win the odd cup maybe even flirt quickly with the top but just briefly as if you throw enough money at the wall some of it will stick. The spine is broken though as the wastage there is horrendous and until they get their basics right again they will struggle to ever get back to the heights they were use to.



They have enough financial muscle to keep themselves in the mix for top four despite being horrendously run, which in a way is actually causing them harm as they never fall far enough back to realise that genuine change is needed. The flipside is that their finances allow them to get back into the top four just frequently enough to keep the commercial side rolling.I wonder if Neville has realised yet that Ferguson is likely a big part of the problem there? It's possible he has but won't say anything to upset his buddies, so instead he focuses entirely on the owners in the hopes an oil state can come in and fix everything.