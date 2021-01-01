Is there really?
I can't see it.
They could go low block, with a few defenders back fit, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, even Maguire if the two full backs stay deep and he's protected by two of Casimero, Amrabat and MacTominay sitting in front of him and not budging.
Two of Erickssen, Fernanades and Mount, with Rashford and Hojland up top.
The Danny Murphy critique in MotD2 was pretty damning, with people not covering and tracking. They need a complete reset to concentrate on defending fundamentals first, and then gradually trying to become more expansive without sacrificing defensive solidity.
They also desperately need to bin Fernandes as captain, he's got a dreadful attitude when things aren't going well.
At present they're just rolling the dice every week that their forwards will outscore the opposition. Almost all the games they've won have been against teams with poor scoring records, Forest, Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves. Brentford have got Toney missing, and I remember Wissa being absolutely dreadful.
All the games against teams with elite forwards they've lost.