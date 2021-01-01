« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm
United have a worse goal difference than everton.

They'd be 11th if it weren't for PGMOL match fixing.
Meh

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:14:19 pm
Even with all that crap, there's enough there to be playing way better than this.

Is there really?

I can't see it.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:05:09 am
Swings and roundabouts as most Utd fans who saw the dark days as well know their time will come again. Hurts a little more for them seeing City take their mantle and ourselves doing pretty good as well but who else will fill the void they left behind? Spurs.... Hardly 😜 im guessing they are starting to wonder how they will ever get back on top as a decade has quickly gone. Bloody frightening really to see how time is flying as entering the 11th year since Ferguson retired. Put that into context, 11 years after our last league win in 1990 we were enjoying the treble season and getting pretty close to challenging for the league again. Utd don't even look close to challenging for the Top 4 this year but had a sniff of some success last year. With the money they spend they are going to win the odd cup maybe even flirt quickly with the top but just briefly as if you throw enough money at the wall some of it will stick. The spine is broken though as the wastage there is horrendous and until they get their basics right again they will struggle to ever get back to the heights they were use to.

They have enough financial muscle to keep themselves in the mix for top four despite being horrendously run, which in a way is actually causing them harm as they never fall far enough back to realise that genuine change is needed. The flipside is that their finances allow them to get back into the top four just frequently enough to keep the commercial side rolling.

I wonder if Neville has realised yet that Ferguson is likely a big part of the problem there? It's possible he has but won't say anything to upset his buddies, so instead he focuses entirely on the owners in the hopes an oil state can come in and fix everything.
I think Agent Erik is doing a fab job at ol yernited! Give em a 10 year extension I say!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Fernandes has to be the worst captain in the league too. Absolute embarassment. I had him in my bet yesterday to get booked as he always does when they play a better team. Imagine going into your toughest game of the season and him being the leader. Tube.
Keane was wrong though, don't be stripping him of the captaincy let him keep it
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:27:06 pm
I think Agent Erik is doing a fab job at ol yernited! Give em a 10 year extension I say!

Its funnier to let the managerial merry go round continue. There is very little difference between what  Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole and now the Hag have achieved with them. Its the funniest football Groundhog Day you can get and there really is almost no difference in this shitty team no matter who they hire to run it or who they buy to play in it, or how many billions they spend.

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal warned him not to go there, I recall telling him the club has no working structure. He was heavily linked with the Bayern job as well, I think he'd worked as Academy coach when Pep was there.

I've seen some recent quotes he gave to Dutch TV where he's said he cannot do Ajax football at United, so has to be more direct counter team with not emphasis on possession Football.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:07:42 am
As much as I have no interest in defending Neville, I think this was from before the season started  it looks like it might be the same show where he suggested the owners should buy Caicedo to sort our midfield out. Still a silly claim, but not as unquestionably mental as it would be if it was made now.

That's slightly less laughable then, although even at that point in time, I'd still struggle to see who we'd want out of their lot for any of ours, let alone swapping enmasse.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:16:45 pm
They'd be 11th if it weren't for PGMOL match fixing.

Could easily have lost to Forest and Wolves, and would have drawn both at best if not for typically favourable refereeing.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:11:04 am
Theres a thread on RedCafe called Falling out of love with football.

Subtext: I dont like it because were not the bestest anymore!!

There's one of those on here too though, there's enough reasons beyond not being the best for people to be drifting away from football after all.
  • Poultry in Motion
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:52:28 pm
Could easily have lost to Forest and Wolves, and would have drawn both at best if not for typically favourable refereeing.

And Brentford. Could have lost that one too. They could easily be around 6 points worse off than they actually are. Staggeringly bad.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:20:01 pm
Is there really?

I can't see it.

They could go low block, with a few defenders back fit, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, even Maguire if the two full backs stay deep and he's protected by two of Casimero, Amrabat and MacTominay sitting in front of him and not budging.

Two of Erickssen, Fernanades and Mount, with Rashford and Hojland up top.

The Danny Murphy critique in MotD2 was pretty damning, with people not covering and tracking. They need a complete reset to concentrate on defending fundamentals first, and then gradually trying to become more expansive without sacrificing defensive solidity.

They also desperately need to bin Fernandes as captain, he's got a dreadful attitude when things aren't going well.

At present they're just rolling the dice every week that their forwards will outscore the opposition. Almost all the games they've won have been against teams with poor scoring records, Forest, Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves. Brentford have got Toney missing, and I remember Wissa being absolutely dreadful.

All the games against teams with elite forwards they've lost.
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:58:43 pm
And Brentford. Could have lost that one too. They could easily be around 6 points worse off than they actually are. Staggeringly bad.
Fairly lucky scraping a 1-0 win against a shite Burnley side who actually outplayed them.
  • Asterisks baby!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:41:57 am
Did Andy start it?

I'm not falling out of the love of football because we're crap.

I've seen us be properly woeful, and that's fine. Every fan of every club should expect that most of the time your team let you down or you get outplayed. That's the fun of football.

I'm falling out with football because of those shithouse cheating chancers that officiate, the fucking wankfest of media and another 1,000 reasons of why the league is shite now.

If we're crap then we're crap. Not hiding from that. But we aren't. Actually we're a very good side that most games are playing against 15 men.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Fernandez as captain shows the same attitude as C R 7 did as captain. when you're under pressure just whinge and get petulant. 

that'll rouse your troops!
  • hippie at heart
Ten Hag has apparently said that its impossible to make United play like his Ajax team. Is he admitting that he is not able to do what he is hired to do and being paid million for?
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:16:17 pm
Fernandez as captain shows the same attitude as C R 7 did as captain. when you're under pressure just whinge and get petulant. 

that'll rouse your troops!

exactly!

Hes got a face like a slapped arse, behaves like an absolute brat.  That he was considered the best option as captain is damning really.

 
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: masher on Today at 01:20:19 pm
Ten Hag has apparently said that its impossible to make United play like his Ajax team. Is he admitting that he is not able to do what he is hired to do and being paid million for?
he means they haven't given him enough money to buy every damn player he wants .... and then to replace the ones he did buy coz they've turned out to be crap too.
    • Flat Back Four
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:21:52 pm
he means they haven't given him enough money to buy every damn player he wants .... and then to replace the ones he did buy coz they've turned out to be crap too.

Ajax are currently dead last in the Eredivisie; think Ten Hags can get United there if he really puts in the effort...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
I see the UK media is making a big deal of the "huge gulf" between MC and MU after yesterday's game.

ffs last season we gave them a MUCH bigger football lesson, and I don't recall the media underlining it that way.
  • Indefatigability
What gets me about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
What gets me I enjoy about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.
  • Asterisks baby!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
What gets me about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.


Great innit.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
What gets me about United is how the media class engage in their psycho-drama, cheerleading and heralding the dawn of a new era following the appointment of another new manager. With their disingenuous long-reads, Winters, Samuel or some such hack are all too keen to gush over the new managers high expectations, new training regime and strict discipline. Were supposed to buy into the nonsense that this new guy is capable of manoeuvring this mammoth-sized relic back into decent shape.

Yet, within 18 months those hot takes look absurdbut its onto the next fella to begin this cycle of doom all while the journos continue to be cheerful enthusiasts for the dysfunctional nonsense.

Its simple. Its for clicks. Utd and Liverpool are their box office. They love the cycle of hope and hubris.
