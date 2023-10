There’s a thread on RedCafe called Falling out of love with football.



Subtext: I don’t like it because we’re not the bestest anymore!!



The Mancs have a really solid hardcore, but they also have more glory hunting hangers-on than any other club. Fair weather types who latched onto them in the Ferguson trophy years. Plenty changed allegiance from other clubs as these became fashionable once more. So it's no surprise to see so many of them 'falling out of love with the game' now that they've returned back to their also-ran status.I'm sure their 'love' would return overnight if United were sportswashed by an oil state, though. But as of now, there are quite a few of them slinking off into the night after realising that their party is over.