As much as I have no interest in defending Neville, I think this was from before the season started – it looks like it might be the same show where he suggested the owners should buy Caicedo to sort our midfield out. Still a silly claim, but not as unquestionably mental as it would be if it was made now.



Guess that's the point though. Half the things Nev comes out with will eventually be proven as garbage. Everything he did for England FC and Valencia was a clear disaster, and it would be the same if he ever got a role at the Mancs.Crazy thing is it could happen the same way he got the England gig, which was pretty much down to Hodgson's opinion that he 'sounded' convincing as a Sky pundit.