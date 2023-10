That was very predictable. Pastings by any rival home and away are such a feature of this team now its sickening. At least under Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal or Mourinho we were never getting beat by 3 or more goals regularly. So much of it is on Ten Hag for how badly he's recruited but I really don't see where they go from here. There's no one out there I think they should sack him for so he should just see the season out and see can he resurrect any kind of form from this team when the defense isn't all injured again.



I think they intended to do that with Mourinho and Ole but results got that bad that they had to make the decision earlier. After Ole left they went through the motions under Ragnick. How they finished 6th that season I don't know as they were rotten from start to finish but it had got untenable under Ole. With Mourinho it seemed like he was trying to get the sack and the club had no choice.The only really high profile manager/proven available is Zidane or Conte. While Zidane had success with Real Madrid in Europe it was a team full of top players which United are far from. Conte has just flopped at Spurs. Neither can United take another risk with a template/project type manager. Ratcliffe will probably want his own man in at the end of the season.