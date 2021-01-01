« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 158525 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:23:14 pm
7Hag said before the game that the decision to start Maguire & Evans was "tactical".

What the fuck tactics were those? :lmao
confuse the opposition.  injury them through their own laughter.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,328
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • BOBBINS!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm »
Antonys a nasty piece of work, isnt he?

(Yes, Ive read the thread title - Im talking about what hes like on the pitch)

Bruno as well.  Just constant snide and whining - hes captain, FFS.  Even his own teammates must be sick of him.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 05:33:16 pm »
Just a load of c*nts being twats.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,440
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm »
If they get rid of Ten Hag soon who would they likely get? The manager market isn't great. Other than maybe Zidane the top managers are all in top jobs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 05:36:27 pm »
Im 37 so grew up in the era of Manchester United dominance with a succession of truly great sides (only a fool would say otherwise) whilst all I heard about my own team was about the great teams of the past and how itd had been 5/10/15/20/25 years since wed won the league. However even throughout all that time not once did we fall as far this shower. They are truly abysmal on ever level, terrible players with even worse attitudes, clueless manager and a transfer policy that makes Chelsea look shrewd.
The sooner the media, their ex players and most importantly fans get used to the reality that they are so rotten and so devoid of anything positive that it could make our 30 year wait seem like a drop in the ocean the better.
Oh and most importantly I am fucking loving it😂
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 05:41:37 pm »
Genuinely incredible that the spine of their team looks so awful after the money they've spent. Evans and Maguire starting at centre back ;D
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 05:42:16 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:32:06 pm
Antonys a nasty piece of work, isnt he?

(Yes, Ive read the thread title - Im talking about what hes like on the pitch)

Bruno as well.  Just constant snide and whining - hes captain, FFS.  Even his own teammates must be sick of him.

Both would be shown the door by Klopp. You cant have attitudes like that tainting the others. United are a team without style, quality and attitude. They are mid-table dross.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,971
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:41:37 pm
Genuinely incredible that the spine of their team looks so awful after the money they've spent. Evans and Maguire starting at centre back ;D

I'm beginning to think our interest in Mason Mount was a ruse to get Man Utd to sign him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 05:46:30 pm »
The entire team just reeks of entitlement. They genuinely think in their minds that they are a top team, but when reality hits they throw their toys out the pram.

Major surgery needed, but that has been the case for a decade now.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,378
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm »
It's comfortably the worst united side of my 40-odd years of watching football. Even in the Big Fat Ron days they had players who when they turned up at Anfield would make games battles, like Robson or Whiteside, or had a extra touch of class like McGrath or Wilkins. This shower are a contemptible rabble, terrible personalities off the pitch and petulant kids on it. I wouldn't let anybody them inside Kirkby.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm »
I was led to believe that their 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen was the dawn of a new of era of dominance for Maguire and co
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 05:51:30 pm »
Just watched the last 15 mins. Bruno kicking out and screaming at ref. Anthony fuming on bench then bringing his anger onto the pitch, trying to start a fight. Then Im pretty sure their biggest fan, Neville called Old Trafford The Graveyard. Not a happy camp.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 05:53:46 pm »
Also Johnny Evans was one of their best players from what I saw 😁
Logged

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • Big in Japan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 05:58:39 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 05:36:27 pm
I’m 37 so grew up in the era of Manchester United dominance with a succession of truly great sides (only a fool would say otherwise) whilst all I heard about my own team was about the great teams of the past and how it’d had been 5/10/15/20/25 years since we’d won the league. However even throughout all that time not once did we fall as far this shower. They are truly abysmal on ever level, terrible players with even worse attitudes, clueless manager and a transfer policy that makes Chelsea look shrewd.
The sooner the media, their ex players and most importantly fans get used to the reality that they are so rotten and so devoid of anything positive that it could make our 30 year wait seem like a drop in the ocean the better.
Oh and most importantly I am fucking loving it

I am 39 have the same perspective. However even I would have to admit that, under Souness and again under Hodgson, we were very much on a similar level of shiteness.

Edit: having said that, the amount spent by those two managers pales into insignificance when compared to what Manchester United have spent to achieve the same level of shiteness.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:22 pm by Party Phil »
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,435
  • Indefatigability
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,310
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm »
Rotten to the core. Burning through managers with no difference in style or results.

Bruno as captain sums it up, remember him throwing in the towel against us.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 06:06:23 pm »
Even in the face of that decision, its great seeing these c*nts being so so shit
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,683
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
They're the new Ev. I'm starting to worry which of our players they'll set out to injure to try and derail our season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 05:58:39 pm
I am 39 have the same perspective. However even I would have to admit that, under Souness and again under Hodgson, we were very much on a similar level of shiteness.

Edit: having said that, the amount spent by those two managers pales into insignificance when compared to what Manchester United have spent to achieve the same level of shiteness.
Fortunately I was 7 when Souness was sacked so dont really remember him as manager that much. As for Hodgson, yes they were truly shite but thankfully lasted 5 months. This seems to be chronic. Also yes, under Hodgson we were skint, this lot have spent more on Maguire than we did Van Dijk, bought Mount for the same as Szoboszlai and spent more on Anthony than we did on Jota and Diaz combined. Oh and spent £90m on Pogba whilst letting him go on a free twice. Shambles doesnt quite cover it
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,662
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 06:22:03 pm »
That was fucking embarrassing from Man United. How many times will they get hammered by their rivals season after season.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 06:22:50 pm »
Redcafe meltdown once again.  ;)
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,182
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 06:23:21 pm »
Potch will be there by Christmas
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 06:26:14 pm »
Neville now saying its the uncertainty of Radcliffe taking over that is making them shite because Dave Brailsford could be manager or some such shite.
Ten Hag picked Johnny Evans today
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 06:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:36:04 pm
If they get rid of Ten Hag soon who would they likely get? The manager market isn't great. Other than maybe Zidane the top managers are all in top jobs.

De Zerbi
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3145 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm »
Its fucking hilarious how he plays that petulant baby in Antony but Sancho is banished to train with the kids. I think he's lost the dressing room
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3146 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
Logged
#JFT97

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 06:35:09 pm »
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 06:35:47 pm »
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,088
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
De Zerbi seems to have done well but it's a bit different going to United from Brighton. Expectations are obviously completely different, Brighton probably have a better squad for a manager to work with at the moment as well.

There's some kind of structure at Brighton, which is totally absent at Old Trafford. Brighton have a clear transfer strategy in place for who they sign and why, United have a dartboard with pictures of various overpriced footballers on it and a blindfold for their manager to wear whilst throwing at it.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,818
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 06:39:00 pm »
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,310
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 06:40:21 pm »
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm »
I'll just leave this here....


Quote
Manchester United have now lost as many Premier League games at Old Trafford since Mr. Ferguson retired as they did during his 26 years at the club

:lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,525
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1718681166255968601

Quote
Sorry if your pizza is delayed tonight - our drivers are struggling to get through all the tears of Man Utd fans.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,850
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 06:45:54 pm »
Used to be great seeing Keane tear the players a new arse after a defeat but watching Neville blame the Glazers (who have spent nearly £2 billion since their last title) is on a different level . Love how Carragher just throws a grenade in (like fix the roof and Utd win games) and sits back and watches him explode
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
They are proper yard dogs these days. The kicking out at Doku was pretty disgusting
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm »
I would enjoy this a lot more if City weren't on the other side of the equation. Suffice to say United have a mentality problem, not a skilled player problem. Hojlund is a decent player, cost £70m, zero goals in the PL.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,860
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 07:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:35:47 pm
Yes comfortably.

Doesn't play this side of the pond. Didn't watch their match.

Who should have got a red card?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 07:12:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:08:50 pm
Doesn't play this side of the pond. Didn't watch their match.

Who should have got a red card?
Antony. Deliberate (very measured and deliberate) kick on the player. Then slapped his hand twice in quick succession.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,860
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #3159 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:12:59 pm
Antony. Deliberate (very measured and deliberate) kick on the player. Then slapped his hand twice in quick succession.

Ta.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 