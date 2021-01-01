Im 37 so grew up in the era of Manchester United dominance with a succession of truly great sides (only a fool would say otherwise) whilst all I heard about my own team was about the great teams of the past and how itd had been 5/10/15/20/25 years since wed won the league. However even throughout all that time not once did we fall as far this shower. They are truly abysmal on ever level, terrible players with even worse attitudes, clueless manager and a transfer policy that makes Chelsea look shrewd.

The sooner the media, their ex players and most importantly fans get used to the reality that they are so rotten and so devoid of anything positive that it could make our 30 year wait seem like a drop in the ocean the better.

Oh and most importantly I am fucking loving it😂