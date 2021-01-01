« previous next »
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:24:36 pm

7Hag said before the game that the decision to start Maguire & Evans was "tactical".

What the fuck tactics were those? :lmao
confuse the opposition.  injury them through their own laughter.
FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:27:58 pm
IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:32:06 pm
Antonys a nasty piece of work, isnt he?

(Yes, Ive read the thread title - Im talking about what hes like on the pitch)

Bruno as well.  Just constant snide and whining - hes captain, FFS.  Even his own teammates must be sick of him.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:33:16 pm
Just a load of c*nts being twats.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:36:04 pm
If they get rid of Ten Hag soon who would they likely get? The manager market isn't great. Other than maybe Zidane the top managers are all in top jobs.
redan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:36:27 pm
Im 37 so grew up in the era of Manchester United dominance with a succession of truly great sides (only a fool would say otherwise) whilst all I heard about my own team was about the great teams of the past and how itd had been 5/10/15/20/25 years since wed won the league. However even throughout all that time not once did we fall as far this shower. They are truly abysmal on ever level, terrible players with even worse attitudes, clueless manager and a transfer policy that makes Chelsea look shrewd.
The sooner the media, their ex players and most importantly fans get used to the reality that they are so rotten and so devoid of anything positive that it could make our 30 year wait seem like a drop in the ocean the better.
Oh and most importantly I am fucking loving it😂
alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:41:37 pm
Genuinely incredible that the spine of their team looks so awful after the money they've spent. Evans and Maguire starting at centre back ;D
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:42:16 pm

Antonys a nasty piece of work, isnt he?

(Yes, Ive read the thread title - Im talking about what hes like on the pitch)

Bruno as well.  Just constant snide and whining - hes captain, FFS.  Even his own teammates must be sick of him.

Both would be shown the door by Klopp. You cant have attitudes like that tainting the others. United are a team without style, quality and attitude. They are mid-table dross.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:44:52 pm

Genuinely incredible that the spine of their team looks so awful after the money they've spent. Evans and Maguire starting at centre back ;D

I'm beginning to think our interest in Mason Mount was a ruse to get Man Utd to sign him.
Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:46:30 pm
The entire team just reeks of entitlement. They genuinely think in their minds that they are a top team, but when reality hits they throw their toys out the pram.

Major surgery needed, but that has been the case for a decade now.
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:49:44 pm
It's comfortably the worst united side of my 40-odd years of watching football. Even in the Big Fat Ron days they had players who when they turned up at Anfield would make games battles, like Robson or Whiteside, or had a extra touch of class like McGrath or Wilkins. This shower are a contemptible rabble, terrible personalities off the pitch and petulant kids on it. I wouldn't let anybody them inside Kirkby.
ShrewKop

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:50:20 pm
I was led to believe that their 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen was the dawn of a new of era of dominance for Maguire and co
vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:51:30 pm
Just watched the last 15 mins. Bruno kicking out and screaming at ref. Anthony fuming on bench then bringing his anger onto the pitch, trying to start a fight. Then Im pretty sure their biggest fan, Neville called Old Trafford The Graveyard. Not a happy camp.
vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:53:46 pm
Also Johnny Evans was one of their best players from what I saw 😁
