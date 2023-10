Hard to feel sorry for a player who had the world at his feet and chose the worst possible move, but I'm starting to feel some sympathy for Sancho now after reading what he's putting up with. I was fairly neutral about EtH, but I'm starting to get the impression he's a normally sort of subdued person who has realised he's got to be "the boss."



Is the idea of the manager being "the boss" unique to United? Watching Ole, not only a terrible manager but clearly a cowardly person, pretending to be Mr. Hard-Ass was pretty laughable, but I wonder if ten Hag has stumbled into United not realising this would be expected of him.



Yeah I agree with this. Sancho has been treated like shit by United but everyone on the planet with even the tiniest amount of football knowledge knew that they were probably the worst club he could have picked. It's difficult to have too much sympathy when he could have gone to pretty much any club in Europe but chose the money.I think 7Hag has gone in with the "new brooms sweep clean" approach but he doesn't have the experience, intimidation factor or respect of his players to pull it off. He's just making himself look a bit of a soft c*nt who is happy to throw his players under the bus to take the heat off himself. Contrast that with someone like Ferguson who would rip chunks out of them in private but would never publicly dig out a player.It's a case of a club that has given their players far too much power over the past decade coupled with a new manager who hasn't got the grit to deal with the big ego's. He got a lot of good press last year regarding the Ronaldo situation but he literally had no other option. In the end he gave Ronaldo exactly what he wanted. He's mismanaged the Sancho situation big time and showed his true colours with wanting to bring Greenwood back. The bloke's a fucking pretender, stealing a living at a club in a league that he has no business working in.May his reign last an eternity.