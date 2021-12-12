« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 142390 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:53:16 am
Wasn't Casemiro a Ten Hag driven signing?

Thought he wanted the Dutch Barca player rather than Casemiro?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 01:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 09:20:37 am
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf?
Are Casemiro's singing skills any better than his football skills?  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 01:31:55 pm »
Quote
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled Neville was "likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s" - which Sky Bet rejected.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 02:02:46 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67142612
Harry Maguire says 'proper England fans don't boo players' after Jordan Henderson jeers
Modern players are so incredibly unaware it's a bit frightening.  The way the article reads it comes across like the fans paying whatever rip-off prices the FA are charging should be grateful that players roll up for England appearances.

I defended Maguire earlier in this thread for getting a rough ride from Man U fans but he should wind his neck in when it comes to lecturing fans.

A bit unrelated but the England rugby union players came across as ungracious pricks after they beat Fiji.  Maybe it's just modern elite sports.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 05:19:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:31:55 pm
Quote
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled Neville was "likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s" - which Sky Bet rejected.


Quote
Sky Bet said The Overlap, sponsored by the company and produced by Neville, was "distinctly adult in tone and did not feature any content of a childish nature".

Hmm, I can see why Sky Bet lost the case.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm »
Couldn't they have just made it a video podcast, they could safely argue then that it wouldn't appeal to anyone sighted.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
They want to sell a Sancho in January..l.


Hes on £375k pw.

Good luck with that!
W

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 12:04:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
They want to sell a Sancho in January..l.


Hes on £375k pw.

Good luck with that!

They'll be lucky to get him out on a free loan with them paying 50% of his wage.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 03:23:56 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 09:20:37 am
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf?

I can't see how Ratcliffe can do any worse than their recent years so i expect he'll help somewhat but not to the extent that getting sportwashed would have of course.

How would being sportswashed have helped them? Allowed them to spend even more than the billion pounds they spent in the last 5 years or whatever it was?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 08:35:25 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 09:20:37 am
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf?

I can't see how Ratcliffe can do any worse than their recent years so i expect he'll help somewhat but not to the extent that getting sportwashed would have of course.

but but but he is ahead of fabinho in the brazil squad isnt he. thats worth 25m more alone

oh and dont forget, part of the madrid CL winning squad that beat ours. thats another 25m.

similar with varane. winning mentality. not arrogant. just better the as their fans claimed.  :P
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 08:44:02 am »
There's only one thing they care about and that's winning titles. 

They don't care how they win, who the manager is, who owns them, how much they've spent or if the ground is falling to pieces just so long as they're crowned champions of England.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 09:11:06 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:23:56 am
How would being sportswashed have helped them? Allowed them to spend even more than the billion pounds they spent in the last 5 years or whatever it was?
The difference, I think, would be that sportswashers would probably bring the right people in and change the culture there. As we all know, money isn't the issue with them. They throw it around like confetti. Their problem is they hire the wrong people, buy the wrong players, have no real strategy and there is also a very poor attitude that runs right through the club. I suspect a serious sportswasher would sweep a lot of that away.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 09:40:49 am »
no idea who are the wrong people anyway. think they have hired smartly beforehand. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was pretty a pretty good appointment. the fans hounded him out. Mourinho tried. they hounded him out. Ole was well..an emotional appointment.

Ragnick would make a brilliant DOF in restructuring the club on the pitch but somehow got screwed over as well.

New owners wouldn't do much i guess. Entitled and toxic fans would still have their say and as long as the rat keeps influencing whats behind the scenes thinking he knows it all, the longer their downfall will be.

fun times for all who have to endure their arrogant nature when winning.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 10:42:39 am »
Looks like the sense of entitlement is not limited to their men's team:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/18/paris-saint-germain-manchester-united-womens-champions-league-match-report

"It's not fair, we should be in the Champions League, and not champions of other countries." ;D

Though UEFA is ultimately to blame for such statements, having pretty much excluded all but a few national champions from the men's Champions League.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
They want to sell a Sancho in January..l.


Hes on £375k pw.

Good luck with that!

dodged a bullet
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:42:39 am
Looks like the sense of entitlement is not limited to their men's team:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/18/paris-saint-germain-manchester-united-womens-champions-league-match-report

"It's not fair, we should be in the Champions League, and not champions of other countries." ;D

Though UEFA is ultimately to blame for such statements, having pretty much excluded all but a few national champions from the men's Champions League.
The fucking cheek on that guy.

Typical Man Utd behaviour and character.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:42:39 am
Looks like the sense of entitlement is not limited to their men's team:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/18/paris-saint-germain-manchester-united-womens-champions-league-match-report

"It's not fair, we should be in the Champions League, and not champions of other countries." ;D

Though UEFA is ultimately to blame for such statements, having pretty much excluded all but a few national champions from the men's Champions League.

That's scandalous and should really be called out.
His team have existed for 5 years and have never been in the group stages but thinks they have a right to be in it over other teams. What a c*nt.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 01:35:24 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:42:39 am
Looks like the sense of entitlement is not limited to their men's team:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/18/paris-saint-germain-manchester-united-womens-champions-league-match-report

"It's not fair, we should be in the Champions League, and not champions of other countries." ;D

Though UEFA is ultimately to blame for such statements, having pretty much excluded all but a few national champions from the men's Champions League.

I have no interest in womens football, so ultimately dont give a shite about it, but looking at that article, this line: We want the best teams in the Champions League, not just a spread of some average teams,

:lmao 

The state of it, arrogant prick!

And funny consdiering that is an argument that could be put for the actual CL where Man Utd are one of those average teams that got in!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 04:30:25 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 04:18:23 pm
https://x.com/thefergusonway/status/1714967202120822812?s=61&t=KKqliF6T2KephLm8OxBF6w

Please let this be true

The schedule is amazing. Spent one minute discussing the women's facilities and two minutes on the state of the roof but 25 minutes on a deal with Ginster's ;D

Edit: just spotted Patrick Stewart's job titles :lmao
