no idea who are the wrong people anyway. think they have hired smartly beforehand. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was pretty a pretty good appointment. the fans hounded him out. Mourinho tried. they hounded him out. Ole was well..an emotional appointment.



Ragnick would make a brilliant DOF in restructuring the club on the pitch but somehow got screwed over as well.



New owners wouldn't do much i guess. Entitled and toxic fans would still have their say and as long as the rat keeps influencing whats behind the scenes thinking he knows it all, the longer their downfall will be.



fun times for all who have to endure their arrogant nature when winning.



