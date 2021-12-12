Wasn't Casemiro a Ten Hag driven signing?
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf?
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled Neville was "likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s" - which Sky Bet rejected.
Harry Maguire says 'proper England fans don't boo players' after Jordan Henderson jeers
QuoteThe UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled Neville was "likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s" - which Sky Bet rejected.
Sky Bet said The Overlap, sponsored by the company and produced by Neville, was "distinctly adult in tone and did not feature any content of a childish nature".
They want to sell a Sancho in January..l.Hes on £375k pw.Good luck with that!
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf? I can't see how Ratcliffe can do any worse than their recent years so i expect he'll help somewhat but not to the extent that getting sportwashed would have of course.
How would being sportswashed have helped them? Allowed them to spend even more than the billion pounds they spent in the last 5 years or whatever it was?
Looks like the sense of entitlement is not limited to their men's team:https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/18/paris-saint-germain-manchester-united-womens-champions-league-match-report"It's not fair, we should be in the Champions League, and not champions of other countries." Though UEFA is ultimately to blame for such statements, having pretty much excluded all but a few national champions from the men's Champions League.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
https://x.com/thefergusonway/status/1714967202120822812?s=61&t=KKqliF6T2KephLm8OxBF6wPlease let this be true
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]