7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:53:16 am
Wasn't Casemiro a Ten Hag driven signing?

Thought he wanted the Dutch Barca player rather than Casemiro?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 01:19:24 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 09:20:37 am
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf?
Are Casemiro's singing skills any better than his football skills?  ;)
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 01:31:55 pm
Quote
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled Neville was "likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s" - which Sky Bet rejected.
Offline thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 02:02:46 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67142612
Harry Maguire says 'proper England fans don't boo players' after Jordan Henderson jeers
Modern players are so incredibly unaware it's a bit frightening.  The way the article reads it comes across like the fans paying whatever rip-off prices the FA are charging should be grateful that players roll up for England appearances.

I defended Maguire earlier in this thread for getting a rough ride from Man U fans but he should wind his neck in when it comes to lecturing fans.

A bit unrelated but the England rugby union players came across as ungracious pricks after they beat Fiji.  Maybe it's just modern elite sports.
Offline Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 05:19:59 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:31:55 pm
Quote
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled Neville was "likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s" - which Sky Bet rejected.


Quote
Sky Bet said The Overlap, sponsored by the company and produced by Neville, was "distinctly adult in tone and did not feature any content of a childish nature".

Hmm, I can see why Sky Bet lost the case.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm
Couldn't they have just made it a video podcast, they could safely argue then that it wouldn't appeal to anyone sighted.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
They want to sell a Sancho in January..l.


Hes on £375k pw.

Good luck with that!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2887 on: Today at 12:04:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
They want to sell a Sancho in January..l.


Hes on £375k pw.

Good luck with that!

They'll be lucky to get him out on a free loan with them paying 50% of his wage.
Offline Avens

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2888 on: Today at 03:23:56 am
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 09:20:37 am
Stevie Wonder could have seen that the Casemiro singing was a bad investment although didn't he win the ballon d'or last season over on the caf?

I can't see how Ratcliffe can do any worse than their recent years so i expect he'll help somewhat but not to the extent that getting sportwashed would have of course.

How would being sportswashed have helped them? Allowed them to spend even more than the billion pounds they spent in the last 5 years or whatever it was?
