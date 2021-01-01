Harry Maguire says 'proper England fans don't boo players' after Jordan Henderson jeers
Modern players are so incredibly unaware it's a bit frightening. The way the article reads it comes across like the fans paying whatever rip-off prices the FA are charging should be grateful that players roll up for England appearances.
I defended Maguire earlier in this thread for getting a rough ride from Man U fans but he should wind his neck in when it comes to lecturing fans.
A bit unrelated but the England rugby union players came across as ungracious pricks after they beat Fiji. Maybe it's just modern elite sports.