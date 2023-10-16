« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 140125 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2840 on: October 16, 2023, 08:10:26 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 16, 2023, 02:18:09 am
I saw a post from red cafe with someone saying theyd supported the team for nearly 70 years, and the Sheik walking away meant it wasnt his club anymore and he was done.

What the fuck can you even do with that?

Isn't the ineos guy actually a united fan?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2841 on: October 16, 2023, 08:11:56 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on October 16, 2023, 08:10:26 am
Isn't the ineos guy actually a united fan?

Chelsea United, through and through.
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2842 on: October 16, 2023, 08:14:27 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 15, 2023, 08:52:20 pm
The Norwegians invest their sovereign wealth in ethical investments.....whatever that means, business is by its very nature unethical.
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2843 on: October 16, 2023, 08:24:00 am »
Quote from: No666 on October 16, 2023, 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?

The Australian Future Fund is worth about USD $160B. Naturally, this was collected off the sweat of generations of poms who come here to work.  ::)
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2844 on: October 16, 2023, 09:48:25 am »
Quote from: Legs on October 15, 2023, 08:23:02 pm

Great tweet from one of us "Just accept the decision and move on" 🤣🤣


;D
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2845 on: October 16, 2023, 10:23:30 am »
Hold on. Last news I heard was the Qatar bid was off the table and today I read about Ineos rebuilding Old Trafford this morning. Did I miss them actually putting a new bid in, or have they taken over already?
Offline slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2846 on: October 16, 2023, 10:25:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 15, 2023, 04:22:57 pm
Gary Neville
@GNev2

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.

Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?

Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
-----------------

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening

This line - Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
Setting it out to who? Because the people who make the decisions don't give a flying fuck what you think. He probably thinks the Glazer's have that printed out and up in their boardroom so that no one dare agree to anything without his conditions being met.
It would be a laugh if part of their regeneration of the area was to build a few hotels beside his
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2847 on: October 16, 2023, 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: No666 on October 16, 2023, 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?
Is being owned by a country now fine? Or is it only a problem when it's teams like City and Newcastle?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2848 on: October 16, 2023, 10:31:01 am »
Quote from: No666 on October 16, 2023, 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?

Yeah  ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2849 on: October 16, 2023, 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: slaphead on October 16, 2023, 10:25:35 am
This line - Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
Setting it out to who? Because the people who make the decisions don't give a flying fuck what you think. He probably thinks the Glazer's have that printed out and up in their boardroom so that no one dare agree to anything without his conditions being met.
It would be a laugh if part of their regeneration of the area was to build a few hotels beside his

It's like my list of non-negotiables for Margot Robbie for me to go on a date with her.
Offline Robinred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2850 on: October 16, 2023, 11:21:14 am »
Quote from: No666 on October 16, 2023, 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?

And whose salmon-farming industry have blighted lots of countrys coastlines and wild native fish stocks with their filthy open-cage feedlots.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2851 on: October 16, 2023, 12:58:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 16, 2023, 10:29:58 am
Is being owned by a country now fine? Or is it only a problem when it's teams like City and Newcastle?

It guess its more of a problem when the country commits human rights abuses on a daily basis, murders journalists and political opponents, funds religious terror organisations and practices slavery
Offline Egyptian36

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2852 on: October 16, 2023, 01:08:28 pm »

This guy Ratcliffe created his own version of Football Manager  :lmao basically wants to make football decisions to boost his ego
Offline Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2853 on: October 16, 2023, 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October 16, 2023, 01:08:28 pm
This guy Ratcliffe created his own version of Football Manager  :lmao basically wants to make football decisions to boost his ego
Can't wait for the Ratcliffe vs Boehly derby to be honest  ;D
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2854 on: October 16, 2023, 01:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 16, 2023, 11:21:14 am
And whose salmon-farming industry have blighted lots of countrys coastlines and wild native fish stocks with their filthy open-cage feedlots.

The pushback against salmon farming, is building a head of steam, at last.  Stuff in the mainstream media about it now.
Offline newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2855 on: October 16, 2023, 01:43:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 16, 2023, 10:29:58 am
Is being owned by a country now fine? Or is it only a problem when it's teams like City and Newcastle?

They aren't owned by countries - they have given assurances. ASSURANCES!!

So, I'd imagine the Norwegian fund would also give us assurances that they are not owned by the Gov't. 
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2856 on: October 16, 2023, 02:01:41 pm »
Lol at the Qataris pulling out after United and people like Neville and Ferdinand whoring themselves for the last year BUT i am worried they could come back in for us at some stage.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2857 on: October 16, 2023, 03:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 16, 2023, 01:35:42 pm
The pushback against salmon farming, is building a head of steam, at last.  Stuff in the mainstream media about it now.

Yeah, they wont stop carping on about it.
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2858 on: October 16, 2023, 03:06:53 pm »
Man utd share price dropping. Down 11-12%
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2859 on: October 16, 2023, 03:13:48 pm »
Online kloppismydad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2860 on: October 16, 2023, 04:19:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 16, 2023, 03:06:53 pm
Man utd share price dropping. Down 11-12%

Recovered. Good place to buy long-term here. Nice risk:reward.  ;)
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2861 on: October 16, 2023, 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 16, 2023, 04:19:39 pm
Recovered. Good place to buy long-term here. Nice risk:reward.  ;)
Are they openly traded? I want a few just so I can put the dividends into the rawk server fund.
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2862 on: October 16, 2023, 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 16, 2023, 04:19:39 pm
Recovered. Good place to buy long-term here. Nice risk:reward.  ;)

Almost, only 7% down just now.


18.57 USD▼ -1.41 (-7.06%) today
October 16, 12:47 PM EDT
Offline Tobez

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 16, 2023, 03:03:49 pm
Yeah, they wont stop carping on about it.

It's about time these unethical industries were put in their plaice.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 12:29:03 pm »
£1.3 billion, huh? That club really is the fruit machine that always pays out.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2865 on: Yesterday at 01:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 11:01:43 am
It's about time these unethical industries were put in their plaice.
can we knock this off, for Cod's sake?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 01:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 16, 2023, 03:03:49 pm
Yeah, they wont stop carping on about it.

 ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2867 on: Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:27:48 pm
can we knock this off, for Cod's sake?
What's the matter with you, got your kipper in a twist?
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 02:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm
What's the matter with you, got your kipper in a twist?
it started OK but it's off the scale now - I just want to call fin to the whole episode. 
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 16, 2023, 03:06:53 pm
Man utd share price dropping. Down 11-12%

That's higher than they are in the league in fairness.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 08:48:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:09:40 pm
it started OK but it's off the scale now - I just want to call fin to the whole episode.

The Glazers have been called everything from Sharks to Clowns while the team flounders and the stadium is Crappie. To get the money they want they would have to hook someone with a whale sized wallet! It will be a long time before they even find their Perch
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2871 on: Yesterday at 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 08:48:56 pm
The Glazers have been called everything from Sharks to Clowns while the team flounders and the stadium is Crappie. To get the money they want they would have to hook someone with a whale sized wallet! It will be a long time before they even find their Perch

They need to bring Gill back
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2872 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:18:40 pm
They need to bring Gill back
Ironic post for a user called fish 77 😄
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2873 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm
Ironic post for a user called fish 77 😄

You know him, always with the bass humour.
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 06:54:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm
Iconic post for a user called fish 77 😄

Fixed for accuracy ;D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 08:26:01 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:29:03 pm
£1.3 billion, huh? That club really is the fruit machine that always pays out.

So he can play football manager.

Quote
Sir Jim Ratcliffe questioned Manchester Uniteds recent transfer policy during his visit to the club in March, with the prospective new minority owner citing the previous summers acquisition of Casemiro as an example of what he views as questionable recruitment.

Ratcliffe, whose bid to purchase 25% of the club is expected to be voted on during a board meeting on Thursday, believes United run a productive commercial operation but that investment in the squad could be markedly improved.

Ratcliffe raised this during the presentation given to him on 17 March by the United hierarchy in the Jimmy Murphy Centre at the clubs Carrington training base. Richard Arnold, the chief executive, and John Murtough, the football director, were among those in attendance.

Ratcliffe suggested the choice of the players signed by United in the past few seasons had not always been the most prudent. As an example he pointed to Casemiros purchase for 60m the previous August from Real Madrid. The midfielder was 30 years old and was given a four-year contract of about £350,000 a week.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/17/jim-ratcliffe-critical-of-manchester-united-recruitment-and-plans-shake-up
