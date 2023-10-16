Gary Neville

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.



Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?



Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening





This line - Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...Setting it out to who? Because the people who make the decisions don't give a flying fuck what you think. He probably thinks the Glazer's have that printed out and up in their boardroom so that no one dare agree to anything without his conditions being met.It would be a laugh if part of their regeneration of the area was to build a few hotels beside his