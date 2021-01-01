« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 136688 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 08:10:26 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:18:09 am
I saw a post from red cafe with someone saying theyd supported the team for nearly 70 years, and the Sheik walking away meant it wasnt his club anymore and he was done.

What the fuck can you even do with that?

Isn't the ineos guy actually a united fan?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 08:11:56 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:10:26 am
Isn't the ineos guy actually a united fan?

Chelsea United, through and through.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 08:14:27 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm
The Norwegians invest their sovereign wealth in ethical investments.....whatever that means, business is by its very nature unethical.
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 08:24:00 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?

The Australian Future Fund is worth about USD $160B. Naturally, this was collected off the sweat of generations of poms who come here to work.  ::)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 09:48:25 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:23:02 pm

Great tweet from one of us "Just accept the decision and move on" 🤣🤣


;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 10:23:30 am »
Hold on. Last news I heard was the Qatar bid was off the table and today I read about Ineos rebuilding Old Trafford this morning. Did I miss them actually putting a new bid in, or have they taken over already?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 10:25:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:22:57 pm
Gary Neville
@GNev2

The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.

Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation?

Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
-----------------

The audacity of this asshole to think he has any sort of say in anything that's happening

This line - Its worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago...
Setting it out to who? Because the people who make the decisions don't give a flying fuck what you think. He probably thinks the Glazer's have that printed out and up in their boardroom so that no one dare agree to anything without his conditions being met.
It would be a laugh if part of their regeneration of the area was to build a few hotels beside his
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?
Is being owned by a country now fine?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:31:01 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:14:27 am
The Norwegians who made their wealth from the ultra-ethical oil industry, you mean?

Yeah  ;D
